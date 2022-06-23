Houston County EMA : Stay informed of weather conditions during summer, hurricane season

Editor's note: The following is a news release from the Houston County Emergency Management Director Chris Judah, addressing what residents need to be aware of as the summer continues and the Atlantic hurricane season moves forward.

Summer is here and we have started “hurricane season.” In addition, we are experiencing above-average temperatures. Our goal is to ensure people become aware and informed of weather conditions and how to prepare and plan for what might develop. Heat factors can affect individuals quickly. We encourage everyone to download the Dothan-Houston County EMA app. It contains various information and is integrated to send alerts as they happen to include those from the National Weather Service.

With extreme temperatures, people should realize heat related conditions can develop quickly. When feeling tired, thirsty or skin begins to turn red, action should be taken. These situations should not make someone shy from seeking medical attention. Hydration and staying cool is crucial. Knowing the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke should be taken seriously.

HEAT EXHAUSTION:

Faint or Dizzy

Excessive Sweating

Cool, Pale, Clammy Skin

Nausea or Vomiting

Rapid, Weak Pulse

Muscle Cramps

HEAT STROKE:

Throbbing Headache

No Sweating

Body Temp above 103 Skin Turns Red

Nausea or Vomiting

Rapid, Strong Pulse

May Lose Consciousness

In addition to heat related environments, Southeast Alabama will bring afternoon thunderstorms. These storms can bring heavy rains, contain strong wind gusts and numerous lightning strikes. Hurricane season is upon the region and as the summer progresses, the chances of disturbances in the Gulf will continue to increase. Now is the time to plan for all these different environmental condition changes. Know what to do in severe weather no matter in the middle of the afternoon or the middle of the night. For all conditions, check on neighbors, elderly, and pets. Do not leave children or pets in a vehicle, not even for a few minutes unattended. The heat in a vehicle will escalate rapidly.

The best course of action for any condition is planning and the preparation for the activities of the day. Assist in conserving energy usage during peak hours. It may not be necessarily how much power you use, yet what times of the day you consume it as to assist with decreasing the strain on utility companies.