 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Houston County employee receives Certificate in County Administration
0 Comments

Houston County employee receives Certificate in County Administration

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Houston County employee receives Certificate in County Administration

Houston County Assistant Chief Administrative Officer Stephanie Chandler (right) poses for a picture with the county’s Chief Administrative Officer, Peter Covert.

 SUBMITTED

MONTGOMERY – Houston County employee Stephanie Chandler was presented with a Certificate in County Administration by the Association of County Commissions of Alabama.

The certificate was granted this August at the Association’s 93rd Annual Convention. Chandler received her certificate at the most recent Houston County Commission meeting.

“We’re so proud of Stephanie and the county employees across Alabama who have demonstrated their commitment to becoming better public servants by participating in this education program,” said ACCA Executive Director Sonny Brasfield. “This is a proven program that requires participants to do more than simply show up for class. It involves a tremendous amount of dedication to making local government services better for our state’s residents.”

To receive a Certificate in County Administration, county employees approved to participate in the program must complete 60 hours of course work.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

This wild video shows all of Earth's water in a single sphere

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert