Houston County employee receives Certificate in County Administration

The certificate was granted this August at the Association’s 93rd Annual Convention. Chandler received her certificate at the most recent Houston County Commission meeting.

“We’re so proud of Stephanie and the county employees across Alabama who have demonstrated their commitment to becoming better public servants by participating in this education program,” said ACCA Executive Director Sonny Brasfield. “This is a proven program that requires participants to do more than simply show up for class. It involves a tremendous amount of dedication to making local government services better for our state’s residents.”