Houston County exploring possibility of multi-use trails to connect towns, cities

The Houston County Commission took a decisive first step to build a network of multi-use trails after agreeing to an initial study at its Monday meeting.

“It’s a great step in the right direction,” Houston County Commissioner Brandon Shoupe said. “It gives both the young and old, hopefully if this comes to fruition, the opportunity to bike, walk, jog, whatever they want to do all over the county without ever having to get on a highway or county road.

Leaders want to connect residents in its many towns and cities via pedestrian paths, but must first study the feasibility of creating a system linking the 582 square-mile area. Commission Chairman Mark Culver anticipated the project will be a long-term, costly endeavor. The hope is to use federal funding to pay for 80% of the project with a local 20% match.

The undertaking is large given that Houston County is the 11th most populous county in the state, but officials believe the venture will be worthwhile and make the area a more attractive place to live.

Culver said he hopes to be able to start the project where the Alabama College of Osteopathic Medicine’s shared-use trail ends because it is already established there. The trail could come down Highway 84 East through Cowarts and Ashford.