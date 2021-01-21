Houston County farmer directs America’s Farmers Grow Communities donation to Houston County 4-H

Local farmer Doug Sinquefield recently directed a $2,500 America’s Farmers Grow Communities donation, sponsored by Bayer Fund, to Houston County 4-H. Houston County 4-H plans to use the funds to further the agricultural and leadership opportunities for 4-H’ers in Houston County.

“The Houston County 4-H program is very thankful to Mr. Sinquefield for this awesome donation. Mr. Sinquefield has always been encouraging of our county’s youth, and this gift will offer ‘learning by doing’ opportunities to our local students,” said, Doug Summerford, 4-H Foundation Regional Extension Agent.

Since 2010, the America’s Farmers programs have awarded more than $57 million to nonprofits, aspiring agriculture students and public schools across rural America.

“Farmers truly understand the needs of their communities and where the opportunities to strengthen them exist. We partner with them to identify the nonprofit organizations that benefit from Grow Communities donations,” said Al Mitchell, Bayer Fund president. “Each donation shines a light on the organizations that are making a positive difference in rural communities across the country. Bayer Fund is proud to partner with farmers to give back in rural America.”