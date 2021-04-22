Houston County finalizes purchase of Five Star building

The Houston County Commission announced on Thursday it had finalized purchasing of the Five Star building located next to the county administrative building which will house the sheriff’s office upon completion of some remodeling and infrastructure work.

Commission Chairman Mark Culver said the estimated time frame to get the work done and everything moved in is less than a year. He said he hoped to be in by February or March of 2022.

The first step in the moving process was presented today. Commissioners moved a request to Tuesday’s commission meeting agenda, which is an agreement with Poly, Inc. to design a new fiber loop to serve the future sheriff’s office.

Culver explained this fiber loop will connect the new sheriff’s office building to the current network being used to link other law enforcement facilities together. This agreement will allow Poly, Inc. to draw up the design and then the commission can move forward with bidding the design out.

The new fiber will be updated to 10 gigabit from the current one gigabit. The project is estimated to cost between $300,000 and $500,000.