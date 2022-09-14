Houston County Health Authority seeks more tax revenue to support Southeast Health

The Houston County Health Care Authority, which oversees Dothan’s Southeast Health, wants taxpayers to pay the full 4 mills in property tax that the hospital is authorized to receive.

“This comes at a time when health systems nationally have seen significant growth in labor, drugs, and supply expenses,” a statement from Southeast Health read.

Houston County commissioners will have a resolution before them during the Sept. 22 administrative meeting, Houston County Commission Chairman Mark Culver confirmed. Culver said he did not want to comment until he receives a legal opinion on the health care authority’s request.

Even if county commissioners support the request, the additional tax rate would not go into effect until 2024.

“If we passed it today or at the first meeting in October, they would not see any revenue until 2024,” Houston County Commissioner and Chairman-elect Brandon Shoupe said.

The Houston County Health Care Authority has been authorized to receive 4 mills on each dollar of taxable property in the county since 1949 – a tax approved for the hospital’s construction, which broke ground in 1955. The authority received all 4 mills until the 1980s when the hospital millage rate was lowered to 1 mill – at the health care authority’s request.

The hospital tax remained at 1 mill until the authority began working to open an osteopathic medical school in Dothan.

In 2012, the hospital began collecting an additional 1.5 mills – for a total of 2.5 mills – to pay back a $20 million loan it secured for the accreditation process for the Alabama College of Osteopathic Medicine (ACOM), which began enrolling students in 2013. The authority was required to have $30 million in an escrow account by the Commission on Osteopathic College Accreditation, according to previous Dothan Eagle reports.

When county commissioners considered the authority’s request for 1.5 mills back in 2011, Culver said then that the commission had no choice but to approve the request since the hospital is authorized by law to collect as much as 4 mills, according to a May 2011 Eagle news story.

Depending on where they live, a Houston County property owner could pay 34.5 mills on the assessed value of their property.

Houston County currently has a total millage rate of 17.5 mills – 7 mills goes to the county’s general fund; 3.5 mills goes to a county road and bridge fund; 4.5 mills goes to a countywide school fund; and 2.5 mills goes to the hospital. The county rate is combined with the state’s 6.5 mills, a 5-mill municipal tax, a special school district tax of 3.5 mills, and an additional school levy set at 2 mills.

The county commission received the written request about two weeks ago, Shoupe said.

“There’s a process that they have to go through, and I guess they eventually went through that process and brought us the resolution,” Shoupe said.

Shoupe questioned the timing of the request, which is about two months before a new county commission takes office. He said he has not spoken with any of the health care authority members, including the ones he appointed, and nobody has approached him about why the hospital needs the additional tax revenue.

Shoupe said he has a lot of questions, specifically about how the authority has tried to reduce its need for the additional millage.

“If somebody wants me to vote on something this significant, I would hope that they would realize that they need to communicate the needs and allow me to ask questions,” Shoupe said. “That has not taken place. I’m going to ask those questions at some point, and those questions will need to be answered.”