Here are the health scores for food and lodging establishments April 3-7 as provided by the Houston County Health Department. A score of 1 means the establishment is new and has not been scored yet or is a food processor that does not get a score.
Name of establishment, street address, inspection date, score, and type of establishment
Hunt's Restaurant Lounge & Oyster, 177 Campbellton Highway, Dothan, 4/18/2023, 80, Food Service Establishment
Pearl Lounge & Grill, 2855 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 4/17/2023, 80, Food Service Establishment
HOBO Pantry #32, 4468 West Main Street, Dothan, 4/11/2023, 82, Limited Food
Sonic #5742, 4332 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 4/14/2023, 85, Food Service Establishment
Southern Traders #3107, 3206 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 4/14/2023, 85, Limited Food
Adam's Inn, 3145 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 4/10/2023, 87, Hotel/Motel
Fazoli's, 3421 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 4/13/2023, 87, Food Service Establishment
Taj, 2916 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 4/13/2023, 87, Food Service Establishment
Smokey Joe's Barbeque, 2031 S. Brannon Stand, Dothan, 4/20/2023, 90, Food Service Establishment
Star-lite Drive-in, 14200 US Highway 84, Newton, 4/12/2023, 90, Food Service Establishment
Outback Steakhouse #1264, 2925 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 4/13/2023, 91, Food Service Establishment
Great American Cookie Company, 900 Commons Drive, Dothan, 4/14/2023, 91, Food Service Establishment
KFC - F569064, 109 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 4/10/2023, 91, Food Service Establishment
Marco's Pizza, 3119 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 4/13/2023, 91, Food Service Establishment
The Juicy Crab, 4753 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 4/14/2023, 91, Food Service Establishment
Italian Express, 1390 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 4/13/2023, 92, Food Service Establishment
Sun Stop #625, 9415 U.S. Highway 84 East, Ashford, 4/12/2023, 92, Food Service Establishment
Raceway #758, 2585 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 4/13/2023, 92, Limited Food
Dothan National Golf Club Kitchen, 7410 US Highway 231 South, Dothan, 4/19/2023, 92, Food Service Establishment
Super Station 1, 2154 Denton Road, Dothan, 4/21/2023, 92, Limited Food
Hardee's of Dothan #5, 2727 South Oates Street, Dothan, 4/19/2023, 93, Food Service Establishment
Ashford Oriental Express, 301 Midland Street, Ashford, 4/19/2023, 93, Food Service Establishment
Hasienda Azul Mexican Grill & Bar, 2155 East Main Street, Dothan, 4/14/2023, 93, Food Service Establishment
Beeline #643, 1378 Hodgesville Road, Dothan, 4/10/2023, 93, Food Service Establishment
Starbucks #56873, 104 Rock Bridge Road, Dothan, 4/10/2023, 93, Food Service Establishment
D & B Mobile Unit, 4084 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 4/19/2023, 93, Mobile Food Service
D & B Homestyle Cooking Corporation, 3011 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 4/19/2023, 93, Food Service Establishment
Dothan Elks Lodge #1887, 3041 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 4/21/2023, 94, Food Service Establishment
Robert's Grill, 5192 West State Highway, Dothan, 4/20/2023, 94, Food Service Establishment
Things & Wings, 2312 South Oates St., Dothan, 4/17/2023, 94, Food Service Establishment
Waffle House #407, 3591 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 4/17/2023, 94, Food Service Establishment
Krystal, 3476 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 4/17/2023, 94, Food Service Establishment
A.W. Herndon Marathon #114, 3301 West Main Street, Dothan, 4/11/2023, 94, Limited Food
Blue Plate (The), 3850 West Main Street, Dothan, 4/11/2023, 94, Food Service Establishment
Sister's Soul Express, 3549 Napier Field Road, Dothan, 4/21/2023, 94, Food Service Establishment
Jersey Mikes Subs, 104 Rock Bridge Rd., Dothan, 4/10/2023, 94, Food Service Establishment
Jack's Family Restaurant #313, 102 1st Avenue, Ashford, 4/19/2023, 94, Food Service Establishment
Wharf Casual Seafood, 3835 West Main Street, Dothan, 4/11/2023, 94, Food Service Establishment
Namaste Indian Cuisine, 4650 West Main Street, Dothan, 4/19/2023, 94, Food Service Establishment
Church's Fried Chicken, 573 North Oates Street, Dothan, 4/17/2023, 95, Food Service Establishment
A.W. Herndon Marathon #125, 8390 US Highway 231 South, Dothan, 4/19/2023, 95, Limited Food
O'Charley's #276, 3320 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 4/20/2023, 95, Food Service Establishment
Patricia Lanes, 2208 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 4/18/2023, 95, Food Service Establishment
Domino's, 2924 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 4/17/2023, 95, Food Service Establishment
Dothan Courtyard By Marriott-Kitchen, 3040 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 4/17/2023, 95, Food Service Establishment
Honeysuckle Childcare & Preschool, 1765 Honeysuckle Road, Dothan, 4/20/2023, 95, Daycare Food Service
Taco Bell #036371, 1087 Ross Clark Circle East, Dothan, 4/18/2023, 95, Food Service Establishment
Sonic #5124, 3371 South Oates Street, Dothan, 4/19/2023, 95, Food Service Establishment
China Wok, 1640 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 4/17/2023, 95, Food Service Establishment
Supermercado El Torito, 3753 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 4/21/2023, 95, Retail Food Store
Supermercado El Torito Deli, 3753 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 4/21/2023, 95, Food Service Establishment
Dunkin Donuts West #358742, 3835 West Main Street, Dothan, 4/11/2023, 95, Limited Food
Marco's Pizza East, 1865 East Main Street, Dothan, 4/14/2023, 95, Food Service Establishment
The Bean Press, 411 North Broadway Street, Ashford, 4/19/2023, 95, Food Service Establishment
Grocery Outlet #7701, 409 Columbia Highway, Dothan, 4/21/2023, 95, Retail Food Store
Grocery Outlet #7701 Deli, 409 Columbia Highway, Dothan, 4/21/2023, 95, Food Service Establishment
Sun Stop #618, 2747 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 4/13/2023, 96, Limited Food
Firehouse Subs, 3850 West Main Street, Dothan, 4/11/2023, 96, Food Service Establishment
Circle K #2723829, 4970 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 4/21/2023, 96, Food Service Establishment
KT's Pizza, 168 South Foster Street, Dothan, 4/13/2023, 96, Food Service Establishment
Murphy USA #7691, 4454 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 4/14/2023, 96, Limited Food
Chick-Fil-A East #3946, 1905 East Main Street, Dothan, 4/11/2023, 96, Food Service Establishment
David's Catfish House, 1708 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 4/20/2023, 96, Food Service Establishment
Rob & Dave's, 182 South Foster Street, Dothan, 4/13/2023, 96, Food Service Establishment
Dakota Coffee Works, 2191 East Main Street, Dothan, 4/13/2023, 96, Food Service Establishment
Highlands Elementary, 1400 South Brannon Stand Road, Dothan, 4/20/2023, 97, School Lunchroom - Public
Beulah Land Christian Academy, 280 Headland Avenue, Dothan, 4/11/2023, 97, Daycare Food Service
Holiday Inn Express (Kitchen), 4090 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 4/10/2023, 97, Food Service Establishment
Best Western Dothan Inn and Suites, 1650 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 4/11/2023, 97, Limited Food
Bella's Fine Dining, 111 West Troy Street, Dothan, 4/12/2023, 97, Food Service Establishment
ACOM Bistro, 445 Health Science Boulevard, Dothan, 4/14/2023, 97, Food Service Establishment
Raceway #6960, 3605 Reeves Street, Dothan, 4/17/2023, 97, Food Service Establishment
Hunt's Seafood Market, 205 Campbellton Highway, Dothan, 4/18/2023, 97, Retail Food Store
Wave Nutrition, 1209 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 4/17/2023, 97, Limited Food
El Rincon Mexican Restaurant, 141 Kelley Drive, Dothan, 4/14/2023, 97, Food Service Establishment
Circle K #2723643, 4196 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 4/10/2023, 98, Food Service Establishment
Wiregrass Elks Lodge #810, 862 East Burdeshaw Street, Dothan, 4/20/2023, 98, Food Service Establishment
Bella's Wine Bar, 107 West Troy Street, Dothan, 4/12/2023, 98, Limited Food
Southeast Health Kitchen, 1108 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 4/20/2023, 98, Food Service Establishment
Guthrie's Original Chicken Fingers, 189 John D. Odom Road, Dothan, 4/19/2023, 98, Food Service Establishment
Rob's Place, 460 East Main Street, Dothan, 4/17/2023, 98, Food Service Establishment
Cold Stone Creamery, 4871 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 4/21/2023, 99, Limited Food
David's Pizza Bar & Grill, 417 North Broadway Street, Ashford, 4/12/2023, 99, Food Service Establishment
Recovery Room Bar, 2155 East Main Street, Dothan, 4/14/2023, 100, Food Service Establishment
Bible Way Church of Our Lord Jesus Christ, 2848 Denton Road, Dothan, 4/10/2023, 100, Food Service Establishment
Wok N Soul Mobile, 3301 Dena Drive, Dothan, 4/18/2023, 100, Mobile Food Service
QuikEatz, 414 Gwaltney Drive, Dothan, 4/18/2023, 100, Mobile Food Service
Rise & Grind Nutrition, 413 North Broadway Street, Ashford, 4/12/2023, 100, Limited Food
Wok N Soul Shop, 126 South Alice Street, Dothan, 4/18/2023, 100, Mobile Food Commissary
Southern Livin', 20 Helms Drive, Webb, 4/18/2023, 100, Mobile Food Service