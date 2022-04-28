Houston County Health Scores, April 11-15

Here are the health scores for food and lodging establishments April 11-15 as provided by the Houston County Health Department. A score of 1 means the establishment is new and has not been scored yet or is a food processor that does not get a score.
Name of establishment, street address, inspection date, score, and type of establishment
231 Mini Mart, 4684 S. Oates St., Dothan, 4/12/2022, 94, Limited Food
Arby's #5689, 3430 S. Oates St., Dothan, 4/13/2022, 98, Food Service Establishment
Ashford Elementary School, 100 Barfield St., Ashford, 4/12/2022, 98, School Lunchroom - Public
Ashford High School, 607 Church St., Ashford, 4/12/2022, 97, School Lunchroom - Public
Barbecue King LLC, 2201 S. Oates St., Dothan, 4/13/2022, 93, Food Service Establishment
Beeline Motel, 733 N. Oates St., Dothan, 4/13/2022, 93, Hotel/Motel
Bossman's Seafood, 1879 S. St. Andrews St., Dothan, 4/13/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment
Breakfast at Tammie's, 401 Railroad Ave., Dothan, 4/11/2022, 98, Mobile Food Commissary
Burger King #12279, 1165 Ross Clark Circle E., Dothan, 4/11/2022, 92, Food Service Establishment
Captain Hook's Fish and Chicken, 520 N. Oates St., Dothan, 4/13/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment
Cellar Café (The), 2826 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 4/11/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment
Checkers #253, 1111 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 4/15/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment
Dog House (The), 805 N. Cherry St., Dothan, 4/13/2022, 97, Mobile Food Service
Dothan Preparatory Academy, 1236 S. Oates St., Dothan, 4/13/2022, 97, School Lunchroom - Public
Favo Rhett Eatz, 307 N. Dalton St., Slocomb, 4/14/2022, 97, Mobile Food Service
Featured Players Cabaret, 3178 Hartford Highway, Dothan, 4/12/2022, 97, Food Service Establishment
Fire Stone Wood Fired Pizza & Grill, 250 S. Oates St., Dothan, 4/11/2022, 94, Food Service Establishment
Fun Zone, 465 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 4/14/2022, 94, Food Service Establishment
Grocery Outlet #7703, 1919 S. Oates St., Dothan, 4/11/2022, 94, Retail Food Store
Grocery Outlet # 7718, 1860 Old Highway 84, Ashford, 4/12/2022, 96, Retail Food Store
Hasienda Azul Mexican Grill & Bar, 2155 E. Main St., Dothan, 4/15/2022, 98, Food Service Establishment
Highly Flavored LLC, 107 Lindsey Lane, Dothan, 4/11/2022, 98, Mobile Food Service
Honeysuckle Childcare & Preschool, 1765 Honeysuckle Road, Dothan, 4/12/2022, 96, Daycare Food Service
Houston County Adult Day Care Center, 407 Houston St., Dothan, 4/13/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment
Jack's Family Restaurant #298, 915 W. Main St., Dothan, 4/12/2022, 94, Food Service Establishment
Kefa Café, 900 Commons Drive, Dothan, 4/14/2022, 97, Limited Food
Kiddie Kastle, 2266 Denton Road, Dothan, 4/11/2022, 97, Daycare Food Service
KT's Pizza, 168 S. Foster St., Dothan, 4/14/2022, 98, Food Service Establishment
Little Caesar's Pizza #7, 100 Apple Ave., Dothan, 4/12/2022, 94, Food Service Establishment
Little Stars Learning Center, 3348 Denton Road, Dothan, 4/11/2022, 99, Daycare Food Service
Mel's Hideaway, 3505 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 4/14/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment
Mr. Coffee Bean, 1550 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 4/14/2022, 97, Food Service Establishment
O'Charley's #276, 3320 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 4/14/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment
Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen #13476, 107 Apple Ave., Dothan, 4/12/2022, 92, Food Service Establishment
Ray's Restaurant, 1740 S. Oates St., Dothan, 4/13/2022, 94, Food Service Establishment
Rev's New York Style Famous Hotdogs, 211 Lincoln St., Dothan, 4/11/2022, 98, Mobile Food Service
Rob & Dave's, 182 S. Foster St., Dothan, 4/14/2022, 98, Food Service Establishment
Salty Sammich, 6270 S. State Highway 605, Dothan, 4/14/2022, 98, Food Service Establishment
Southside Baptist CDC, 423 E. Cottonwood Road, Dothan, 4/13/2022, 99, Daycare Food Service
Stix and Cones, 123 N. Foster St., Dothan, 4/14/2022, 99, Food Service Establishment
Taylor Grocery, 1525 S. State Highway 605, Taylor, 4/14/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment
Tin Pig BBQ 2, 1555 Highway 605, Taylor, 4/14/2022, 97, Mobile Food Service
Tin Pig BBQ Mobile, 1555 S. State Highway 605, Taylor, 4/14/2022, 97, Mobile Food Service
Tin Pig Commissary, 1555 S. State Highway 605, Taylor, 4/14/2022, 97, Mobile Food Commissary
Wendy's #344, 101 Apple Ave., Dothan, 4/12/2022, 93, Food Service Establishment
Westgate Park - After School, 501 Recreation Road, Dothan, 4/14/2022, 100, Limited Food
Wild Honey, 102 Central Park Ave., Dothan, 4/12/2022, 94, Food Service Establishment
Winn Dixie Deli #457, 1151 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 4/15/2022, 98, Food Service Establishment
Winn Dixie Bakery #457, 1151 Ross Clark Circle E., Dothan, 4/15/2022, 98, Food Service Establishment
Winn Dixie Seafood Market #457, 1151 Ross Clark Circle E., Dothan, 4/15/2022, 99, Retail Food Store
Wiregrass Elks Lodge #810, 862 E. Burdeshaw St., Dothan, 4/13/2022, 97, Food Service Establishment
Yard (The), 900 Commons Drive, Dothan, 4/14/2022, 91, Food Service Establishment