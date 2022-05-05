 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Houston County health scores, April 18-22

houston county health scores
METRO CREATIVE IMAGE

Here are the health scores for food and lodging establishments April 18-22 as provided by the Houston County Health Department. A score of 1 means the establishment is new and has not been scored yet or is a food processor that does not get a score.

Name of establishment, street address, inspection date, score, and type of establishment

AFC Sushi @ Publix #1369, 3525 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 4/20/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment

Andrew Belle Center - After School, 1270 Lake St., Dothan, 4/22/2022, 100, Limited Food

Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar, 3050 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 4/22/2022, 94, Food Service Establishment

Arby's #5688, 124 Hospitality Lane, Dothan, 4/19/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment

Ashford Christian Development Center, 500 Adams St., Ashford, 4/18/2022, 99, Daycare Food Service

Bar East, 300 Country Crossing Parkway, Cottonwood, 4/21/2022, 100, Food Service Establishment

Bird & Bean Coffee House, 144 N. Foster St., Dothan, 4/20/2022, 99, Food Service Establishment

Building Blocks Child Development, 1065 S. State Highway, Taylor, 4/19/2022, 96, Daycare Food Service

Celebrity Station Concession West, 307 Crossing Parkway, Cottonwood, 4/21/2022, 99, Food Service Establishment

Celebrity Station Concession East, 307 Crossing Parkway, Cottonwood, 4/21/2022, 99, Food Service Establishment

Chappy's BBQ, 5702 County Road 203, Rehobeth, 4/19/2022, 94, Food Service Establishment

Charlotte's Restaurant, 279 Fortner St., Dothan, 4/18/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment

Chicken Salad Chick, 3850 W. Main St., Dothan, 4/22/2022, 97, Food Service Establishment

Chick-Fil-A East #3946, 1905 E. Main St., Dothan, 4/19/2022, 97, Food Service Establishment

Columbia Food Mart, 101 S. Washington St., Columbia, 4/18/2022, 90, Food Service Establishment

Crossing at Big Creek (The) - Bar West, 300 Crossing Parkway, Cottonwood, 4/21/2022, 98, Food Service Establishment

Crossing at Big Creek (The) - The Yellow Rose Theater, 300 Crossing Parkway, Cottonwood, 4/21/2022, 98, Food Service Establishment

Dairy Queen, 3131 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 4/22/2022, 97, Food Service Establishment

Dothan Country Club - Club House, 200 S. Cherokee, Dothan, 4/20/2022, 94, Food Service Establishment

Dothan Quick Mart #2, 2977 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 4/21/2022, 96, Limited Food

Dothan Rescue Mission, 219 E. Washington, Dothan, 4/20/2022, 98, Food Service Establishment

Early Head Start, 545 W. Main St., Dothan, 4/22/2022, 99, Daycare Food Service

Eastside Child Care, 2846 Columbia Highway, Dothan, 4/19/2022, 100, Daycare Food Service

Econo Lodge of Dothan, 2910 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 4/20/2022, 87, Hotel/Motel

Fatback's, 3850 W. Main St., Dothan, 4/22/2022, 89, Food Service Establishment

Firehouse Subs, 3850 W. Main St., Dothan, 4/22/2022, 94, Food Service Establishment

First United Methodist Children’s Ministry, 1380 W. Main St., Dothan, 4/22/2022, 100, Daycare Food Service

Flowers Hospital, 4730 W. Main St., Dothan, 4/22/2022, 99, Food Service Establishment

Grocery Outlet #7701, 409 Columbia Highway, Dothan, 4/21/2022, 96, Retail Food Store

Grocery Outlet #7701 Deli, 409 Columbia Highway, Dothan, 4/21/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment

Hilton Garden Inn Kitchen, 171 Hospitality Lane, Dothan, 4/19/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment

Hungry Howie's Pizza & Subs, 4650 W. Main St., Dothan, 4/18/2022, 97, Food Service Establishment

Little Scholars Academy, 642 S. Alice St., Dothan, 4/22/2022, 94, Daycare Food Service

LoLo's Mini Mart, 3439 Denton Road, Dothan, 4/19/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment

Magnolia Creek Lodge, 300 Country Crossing Parkway, Cottonwood, 4/21/2022, 100, Hotel/Motel

McDonald's #18941, 2251 Reeves St., Dothan, 4/19/2022, 94, Food Service Establishment

M.Y. Cakes and Pastries, 3074 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 4/20/2022, 97, Food Service Establishment

Our Place Bar & Grill, 14805 U.S. Highway 84 W., Wicksburg, 4/22/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment

Pal-A-Roos Day Care, 1310 Hodgesville Road, Dothan, 4/18/2022, 93, Daycare Food Service

Panda Express #2774, 3777 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 4/21/2022, 97, Food Service Establishment

Pig Out Bar-B-Que, 3033 Reeves St., Dothan, 4/19/2022, 91, Food Service Establishment

Piggly Wiggly, 119 E. Church St., Columbia, 4/18/2022, 92, Retail Food Store

Pizza Hut #36058, 4412 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 4/19/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment

Playland Academy Child Care, 1836 W. Main St., Dothan, 4/22/2022, 98, Daycare Food Service

Providence Early Childhood, 3012 W. Main St., Dothan, 4/18/2022, 98, Daycare Food Service

Publix Bakery #1369, 3525 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 4/20/2022, 98, Food Service Establishment

Publix Deli #1369, 3525 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 4/20/2022, 93, Food Service Establishment

Publix Produce Market #1369, 3525 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 4/20/2022, 98, Retail Food Store

Publix Seafood Market #1369, 3525 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 4/20/2022, 100, Retail Food Store

Publix Supermarket #1369, 3525 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 4/20/2022, 98, Retail Food Store

Ridgecrest Baptist Child Development Center, 1231 Fortner St., Dothan, 4/18/2022, 99, Daycare Food Service

SEAYS Diversion Center, 2850 Horace Shepard Drive, Dothan, 4/19/2022, 100, School Lunchroom - Public

Selma Street Market, 1351 E. Selma St., Dothan, 4/19/2022, 85, Food Service Establishment

Sleep Inn & Suites Kitchen, 4654 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 4/19/2022, 97, Limited Food

Smith's Tru-Value, 101 E. Church St., Columbia, 4/18/2022, 99, Food Service Establishment

Smoothie King #1576, 103 Apple Ave., Dothan, 4/18/2022, 91, Limited Food

Sonic #5124, 3371 S. Oates St., Dothan, 4/19/2022, 93, Food Service Establishment

Southern Anchor Fresh Market, 105 S. Cherokee Ave., Dothan, 4/20/2022, 98, Retail Food Store

Subway #38207 - Southside Walmart, 3300 S. Oates St., Dothan, 4/20/2022, 93, Food Service Establishment

Tartan Room, 200 S. Cherokee Ave., Dothan, 4/20/2022, 95, Limited Food

Tush/Toddler Child Development Center, 1750 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 4/18/2022, 96, Daycare Food Service

Twisted Spur (The), 300 Country Crossing Parkway, Cottonwood, 4/21/2022, 98, Food Service Establishment

Vaughn Blumberg Center, 2902 Redmond Road, Dothan, 4/21/2022, 94, Food Service Establishment

VFW Post #3073, 1426 Taylor Road, Dothan, 4/21/2022, 93, Food Service Establishment

Walmart #2534 (Market), 3300 S. Oates St., Dothan, 4/20/2022, 96, Retail Food Store

Walmart #2534 (Bakery), 3300 S. Oates St., Dothan, 4/20/2022, 97, Food Service Establishment

Walmart #2534 (Deli), 3300 S. Oates St., Dothan, 4/20/2022, 97, Food Service Establishment

Webb Elementary School, 178 Depot St., Webb, 4/18/2022, 98, School Lunchroom - Public

Winchesters, 300 Country Crossing Parkway, Cottonwood, 4/21/2022, 98, Food Service Establishment

Zaxby's, 3801 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 4/21/2022, 93, Food Service Establishment

