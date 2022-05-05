Houston County health scores, April 18-22

Here are the health scores for food and lodging establishments April 18-22 as provided by the Houston County Health Department. A score of 1 means the establishment is new and has not been scored yet or is a food processor that does not get a score.
Name of establishment, street address, inspection date, score, and type of establishment
AFC Sushi @ Publix #1369, 3525 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 4/20/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment
Andrew Belle Center - After School, 1270 Lake St., Dothan, 4/22/2022, 100, Limited Food
Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar, 3050 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 4/22/2022, 94, Food Service Establishment
Arby's #5688, 124 Hospitality Lane, Dothan, 4/19/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment
Ashford Christian Development Center, 500 Adams St., Ashford, 4/18/2022, 99, Daycare Food Service
Bar East, 300 Country Crossing Parkway, Cottonwood, 4/21/2022, 100, Food Service Establishment
Bird & Bean Coffee House, 144 N. Foster St., Dothan, 4/20/2022, 99, Food Service Establishment
Building Blocks Child Development, 1065 S. State Highway, Taylor, 4/19/2022, 96, Daycare Food Service
Celebrity Station Concession West, 307 Crossing Parkway, Cottonwood, 4/21/2022, 99, Food Service Establishment
Celebrity Station Concession East, 307 Crossing Parkway, Cottonwood, 4/21/2022, 99, Food Service Establishment
Chappy's BBQ, 5702 County Road 203, Rehobeth, 4/19/2022, 94, Food Service Establishment
Charlotte's Restaurant, 279 Fortner St., Dothan, 4/18/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment
Chicken Salad Chick, 3850 W. Main St., Dothan, 4/22/2022, 97, Food Service Establishment
Chick-Fil-A East #3946, 1905 E. Main St., Dothan, 4/19/2022, 97, Food Service Establishment
Columbia Food Mart, 101 S. Washington St., Columbia, 4/18/2022, 90, Food Service Establishment
Crossing at Big Creek (The) - Bar West, 300 Crossing Parkway, Cottonwood, 4/21/2022, 98, Food Service Establishment
Crossing at Big Creek (The) - The Yellow Rose Theater, 300 Crossing Parkway, Cottonwood, 4/21/2022, 98, Food Service Establishment
Dairy Queen, 3131 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 4/22/2022, 97, Food Service Establishment
Dothan Country Club - Club House, 200 S. Cherokee, Dothan, 4/20/2022, 94, Food Service Establishment
Dothan Quick Mart #2, 2977 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 4/21/2022, 96, Limited Food
Dothan Rescue Mission, 219 E. Washington, Dothan, 4/20/2022, 98, Food Service Establishment
Early Head Start, 545 W. Main St., Dothan, 4/22/2022, 99, Daycare Food Service
Eastside Child Care, 2846 Columbia Highway, Dothan, 4/19/2022, 100, Daycare Food Service
Econo Lodge of Dothan, 2910 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 4/20/2022, 87, Hotel/Motel
Fatback's, 3850 W. Main St., Dothan, 4/22/2022, 89, Food Service Establishment
Firehouse Subs, 3850 W. Main St., Dothan, 4/22/2022, 94, Food Service Establishment
First United Methodist Children’s Ministry, 1380 W. Main St., Dothan, 4/22/2022, 100, Daycare Food Service
Flowers Hospital, 4730 W. Main St., Dothan, 4/22/2022, 99, Food Service Establishment
Grocery Outlet #7701, 409 Columbia Highway, Dothan, 4/21/2022, 96, Retail Food Store
Grocery Outlet #7701 Deli, 409 Columbia Highway, Dothan, 4/21/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment
Hilton Garden Inn Kitchen, 171 Hospitality Lane, Dothan, 4/19/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment
Hungry Howie's Pizza & Subs, 4650 W. Main St., Dothan, 4/18/2022, 97, Food Service Establishment
Little Scholars Academy, 642 S. Alice St., Dothan, 4/22/2022, 94, Daycare Food Service
LoLo's Mini Mart, 3439 Denton Road, Dothan, 4/19/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment
Magnolia Creek Lodge, 300 Country Crossing Parkway, Cottonwood, 4/21/2022, 100, Hotel/Motel
McDonald's #18941, 2251 Reeves St., Dothan, 4/19/2022, 94, Food Service Establishment
M.Y. Cakes and Pastries, 3074 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 4/20/2022, 97, Food Service Establishment
Our Place Bar & Grill, 14805 U.S. Highway 84 W., Wicksburg, 4/22/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment
Pal-A-Roos Day Care, 1310 Hodgesville Road, Dothan, 4/18/2022, 93, Daycare Food Service
Panda Express #2774, 3777 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 4/21/2022, 97, Food Service Establishment
Pig Out Bar-B-Que, 3033 Reeves St., Dothan, 4/19/2022, 91, Food Service Establishment
Piggly Wiggly, 119 E. Church St., Columbia, 4/18/2022, 92, Retail Food Store
Pizza Hut #36058, 4412 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 4/19/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment
Playland Academy Child Care, 1836 W. Main St., Dothan, 4/22/2022, 98, Daycare Food Service
Providence Early Childhood, 3012 W. Main St., Dothan, 4/18/2022, 98, Daycare Food Service
Publix Bakery #1369, 3525 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 4/20/2022, 98, Food Service Establishment
Publix Deli #1369, 3525 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 4/20/2022, 93, Food Service Establishment
Publix Produce Market #1369, 3525 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 4/20/2022, 98, Retail Food Store
Publix Seafood Market #1369, 3525 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 4/20/2022, 100, Retail Food Store
Publix Supermarket #1369, 3525 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 4/20/2022, 98, Retail Food Store
Ridgecrest Baptist Child Development Center, 1231 Fortner St., Dothan, 4/18/2022, 99, Daycare Food Service
SEAYS Diversion Center, 2850 Horace Shepard Drive, Dothan, 4/19/2022, 100, School Lunchroom - Public
Selma Street Market, 1351 E. Selma St., Dothan, 4/19/2022, 85, Food Service Establishment
Sleep Inn & Suites Kitchen, 4654 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 4/19/2022, 97, Limited Food
Smith's Tru-Value, 101 E. Church St., Columbia, 4/18/2022, 99, Food Service Establishment
Smoothie King #1576, 103 Apple Ave., Dothan, 4/18/2022, 91, Limited Food
Sonic #5124, 3371 S. Oates St., Dothan, 4/19/2022, 93, Food Service Establishment
Southern Anchor Fresh Market, 105 S. Cherokee Ave., Dothan, 4/20/2022, 98, Retail Food Store
Subway #38207 - Southside Walmart, 3300 S. Oates St., Dothan, 4/20/2022, 93, Food Service Establishment
Tartan Room, 200 S. Cherokee Ave., Dothan, 4/20/2022, 95, Limited Food
Tush/Toddler Child Development Center, 1750 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 4/18/2022, 96, Daycare Food Service
Twisted Spur (The), 300 Country Crossing Parkway, Cottonwood, 4/21/2022, 98, Food Service Establishment
Vaughn Blumberg Center, 2902 Redmond Road, Dothan, 4/21/2022, 94, Food Service Establishment
VFW Post #3073, 1426 Taylor Road, Dothan, 4/21/2022, 93, Food Service Establishment
Walmart #2534 (Market), 3300 S. Oates St., Dothan, 4/20/2022, 96, Retail Food Store
Walmart #2534 (Bakery), 3300 S. Oates St., Dothan, 4/20/2022, 97, Food Service Establishment
Walmart #2534 (Deli), 3300 S. Oates St., Dothan, 4/20/2022, 97, Food Service Establishment
Webb Elementary School, 178 Depot St., Webb, 4/18/2022, 98, School Lunchroom - Public
Winchesters, 300 Country Crossing Parkway, Cottonwood, 4/21/2022, 98, Food Service Establishment
Zaxby's, 3801 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 4/21/2022, 93, Food Service Establishment