Houston County Health Scores, April 19-30

Here are the health scores for food and lodging establishments April 19-30 as provided by the Houston County Health Department. A score of 1 means the establishment is new and has not been scored yet or is a food processor that does not get a score.
Name of establishment, street address, inspection date, score, and type of establishment
7 Star Discount, 1058 E. Cottonwood Road, Dothan, 4/23/2021, 91, Limited Food
AMC Dothan Pavilion 12, 4843 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 4/27/2021, 96, Food Service Establishment
Angels Childcare and Academy, 1041 S. Park Ave., Dothan, 4/23/2021, 96, Daycare Food Service
Auntie A's Salsa, 143 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 4/28/2021, 96, Limited Food
A.W. Herndon #112, 1817 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 4/23/2021, 93, Limited Food
Barrentine Fish Market, 1722 Reeves St., Dothan, 4/22/2021, 96, Retail Food Store
Barrentine Oyster Bar, 1722 Reeves St., Dothan, 4/22/2021, 96, Food Service Establishment
Beeline #643, 1378 Hodgesville Road, Dothan, 4/21/2021, 89, Food Service Establishment
Bessie's, 1970 Reeves St., Dothan, 4/22/2021, 97, Food Service Establishment
Blue Moon Café, 153 Mary Lou Lane #2, Dothan, 4/30/2021, 89, Food Service Establishment
Cactus Flower Café, 5412 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 4/23/2021, 93, Food Service Establishment
Cannon Oil #7, 140 E. Cottonwood Road, Dothan, 4/23/2021, 89, Limited Food
Captain Hook's Fish and Chicken, 520 N. Oates St., Dothan, 4/20/2021, 94, Food Service Establishment
Cheddar's Casual Café #2074, 4941 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 4/28/2021, 93, Food Service Establishment
Chicken Salad Chick @ Southeast Health, 1108 Ross Circle Clark, Dothan, 4/21/2021, 94, Food Service Establishment
Clarion Inn & Suites Kitchen, 2195 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 4/19/2021, 90, Food Service Establishment
Comfort Inn & Suites (84 East), 2227 E. Main St., Dothan, 4/22/2021, 96, Hotel/Motel
Comfort Inn & Suites Kitchen (84 East), 2227 E. Main St., Dothan, 4/22/2021, 93, Limited Food
Dobb's Bar-B-Que, 2636 S. Oates, Dothan, 4/23/2021, 86, Food Service Establishment
Dothan Bowling Lanes, 5727 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 4/30/2021, 86, Food Service Establishment
Dothan Montessori School, 205 Holly Lane, Dothan, 4/20/2021, 92, Daycare Food Service
Dothan Rescue Mission, 219 E. Washington, Dothan, 4/27/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment
Double Tree Kitchen, 2740 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 4/20/2021, 91, Food Service Establishment
Eve's Garden, 2323 W. Main St., St Dothan, 4/23/2021, 94, Limited Food
Faith Deliverance Ministries of Berachah, 1310 W. Carroll St., Dothan, 4/28/2021, 96, Food Service Establishment
First Baptist Church, 300 W. Main St., Dothan, 4/23/2021, 84, Food Service Establishment
Fly By Night Grill, 153 Mary Lou Lane, Suite 2, Dothan, 4/30/2021, 94, Food Service Establishment
Food Depot Deli, 409 Columbia Highway, Dothan, 4/23/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment
Food Depot Market, 409 Columbia Highway, Dothan, 4/23/2021, 94, Retail Food Store
Full Moon Bar-B-Que, 3826 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 4/27/2021, 84, Food Service Establishment
Hilton Garden Inn Kitchen, 171 Hospitality Lane, Dothan, 4/20/2021, 94, Food Service Establishment
HOBO Pantry #15, 2409 Reeves St., Dothan, 4/27/2021, 94, Limited Food
Home2 Suites by Hilton Kitchen, 5005 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 4/28/2021, 87, Food Service Establishment
Honeysuckle Convenience, 653 Honeysuckle Road, Dothan, 4/21/2021, 94, Limited Food
Hongry Houzz Commissary, 920 Blackshear St., Dothan, 4/22/2021, 92, Mobile Food Commissary
Italian Express, 1390 Ross Clark Circle E., Dothan, 4/21/2021, 84, Food Service Establishment
Larry's Bar-B-Que East, 1036 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 4/29/2021, 83, Food Service Establishment
Marco's Pizza, 3119 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 4/28/2021, 91, Food Service Establishment
McDonald's 231 North, 5001 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 4/28/2021, 90, Food Service Establishment
Murphy Mill, 4279 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 4/23/2021, 94, Limited Food
My Pie, 3835 W. Main St., Dothan, 4/20/2021, 96, Food Service Establishment
O'Charley's #276, 3320, Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 4/23/2021, 90, Food Service Establishment
OOKA Sushi, 4863 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 4/27/2021, 94, Food Service Establishment
Oyster Bar of Dothan, 1155 Reeves St., Dothan, 4/22/2021, 96, Food Service Establishment
P.A.S.S. Academy, 201 E. Wilson St., Dothan, 4/22/2021, 96, Food Service Establishment
Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (Westway), 107 Apple Ave., Dothan, 4/20/2021, 88, Food Service Establishment
Precious One Day Care Center, 1328 Old Highway 84, Ashford, 4/30/2021, 98, Daycare Food Service
Rodeo Mexican Restaurant, 220 N. Broadway St., Ashford, 4/30/2021, 96, Food Service Establishment
Rollin' Trapp (The) LLC, 1731 Prevatt Road, Dothan, 4/23/2021, 99, Mobile Food Service
Seafood Services, 1861 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 4/28/2021, 89, Retail Food Store
Shell #108, 812 W. Main St., Dothan, 4/28/2021, 79, Limited Food
Shoney's, 3054 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 4/28/2021, 90, Food Service Establishment
Sonic Drive-In #5742 (North), 4332 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 4/27/2021, 90, Food Service Establishment
Southeast Health Doctor's Lounge, 1108 Ross Clark Circle E., Dothan, 4/21/2021, 98, Food Service Establishment
Southeast Health Kitchen, 1108 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 4/21/2021, 92, Food Service Establishment
Sun Stop #650, 2357 Reeves St., Dothan, 4/27/2021, 98, Limited Food
Sun Stop #618, 2747 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 4/23/2021, 96, Limited Food
TGI Friday's, 3370 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 4/27/2021, 90, Food Service Establishment
Vibe Nutrition, 3681 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 4/28/2021, 95, Limited Food
Wharf Casual Seafood Dothan Inc., 3835 W. Main St., Dothan, 4/20/2021, 89, Food Service Establishment
Williams Seafood Market, 1461 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 4/28/2021, 89, Retail Food Store
Zaxby's, 3801 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 4/28/2021, 82, Food Service Establishment