Here are the health scores for food and lodging establishments April 24-28 as provided by the Houston County Health Department. A score of 1 means the establishment is new and has not been scored yet or is a food processor that does not get a score.
Name of establishment, street address, inspection date, score, and type of establishment
Cheddar's Casual Café #2074, 4941 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 4/28/2023, 89, Food Service Establishment
Dunkin Donuts South, 4185 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 4/27/2023, 89, Limited Food
Bishop's Home Style Cooking, 4143-4 West Main Street, Dothan, 4/26/2023, 91, Food Service Establishment
Axtion Air Park, 3525 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 4/25/2023, 92, Limited Food
Beeline #505, 1421 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 4/26/2023, 93, Limited Food
Goldfingers 84 West, 5540 West Main Street, Dothan, 4/26/2023, 93, Food Service Establishment
Subway #38207 @231 South Walmart, 3300 South Oates Street, Dothan, 4/25/2023, 93, Food Service Establishment
Grocery Outlet #7721, 1060 West Main Street, Dothan, 4/28/2023, 93, Retail Food Store
Cracker Barrel #384, 3431 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 4/27/2023, 94, Food Service Establishment
Sonic #4604, 1067 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 4/26/2023, 94, Food Service Establishment
Fun Zone, 465 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 4/26/2023, 94, Limited Food
CiCi's Pizza, 3702 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 4/26/2023, 95, Food Service Establishment
My Pie, 3835 West Main Street, Dothan, 4/26/2023, 95, Food Service Establishment
Dillard Country Store, 4541 South County Road 75, Pansey, 4/28/2023, 95, Food Service Establishment
Dothan Motor Speedway, 426 Bud Moore Road, Ashford, 4/27/2023, 95, Food Service Establishment
West Main Convenience, 1486 West Main Street, Dothan, 4/27/2023 96 Limited Food
Cottonwood Dragway, 222 Bud Moore Road, Ashford, 4/27/2023, 96, Food Service Establishment
Fortner Street Convenience, 1112 Fortner Street, Dothan, 4/27/2023, 96, Limited Food
HOBO Pantry #29, 20718 US Hwy. 84 East, Gordon, 4/28/2023, 96, Food Service Establishment
Zoom In 5, 315 Chevy Drive, Kinsey, 4/28/2023, 96, Food Service Establishment
Beeline 515, 409 East Newton Street, Dothan, 4/28/2023, 96, Limited Food
Kiddie Garden Too Childcare & Learning Center, 661 West Main Street, Dothan, 4/27/2023, 96, Daycare Food Service
Walmart #2534 (Market), 3300 South Oates Street, Dothan, 4/25/2023, 97, Retail Food Store
Dothan Technology Center, 3165 Reeves Street, Dothan, 4/26/2023, 97, Food Service Establishment
Walmart #2534 (Deli), 3300 South Oates Street, Dothan, 4/25/2023, 97, Food Service Establishment
Roundabout Plantation, 321 Roundabout Drive, Cowarts, 4/27/2023, 97, Limited Food
Waffle House #1613, 4091 West Main Street, Dothan, 4/26/2023, 97, Food Service Establishment
Arby's #5690, 4037 West Main Street, Dothan, 4/26/2023, 97, Food Service Establishment
Barnes & Noble Booksellers, Inc. #2, 4601 Montgomery Hwy., Dothan, 4/28/2023, 97, Food Service Establishment
Tropical Smoothie Café South, 1640 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 4/25/2023, 97, Food Service Establishment
Mary's Sandwich Shop, 309 Midland Street, Ashford, 4/27/2023, 97, Food Service Establishment
Hobo Pantry #7, 6322 Highway 84 East, Cowarts, 4/27/2023, 97, Limited Food
Walmart #2534 (Bakery), 3300 South Oates Street, Dothan, 4/25/2023, 98, Food Service Establishment
Hamrick's West Main Marathon, 1082 West Main Street, Dothan, 4/27/2023, 98, Limited Food
Publix Deli #1369, 3525 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 4/25/2023, 98, Food Service Establishment
Publix Supermarket #1369, 3525 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 4/25/2023, 98, Retail Food Store
Publix Produce Market #1369, 3525 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 4/25/2023, 98, Retail Food Store
Publix Bakery #1369, 3525 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 4/25/2023, 98, Food Service Establishment
Providence Christian School, 4847 Murphy Mill Road, Dothan, 4/26/2023, 98, School Lunchroom - Private
Pantry (The), 895 Hooper Cherry Road, Dothan, 4/26/2023, 99, Food Service Establishment
Publix Seafood Market #1369, 3525 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 4/25/2023, 100, Retail Food Store
AFC Sushi @ Publix # 1369, 3525 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 4/25/2023, 100, Food Service Establishment