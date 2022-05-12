 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Houston County Health Scores, April 25-29

  • Updated
Houston County health scores
METRO CREATIVE IMAGE

Here are the health scores for food and lodging establishments April 25-29 as provided by the Houston County Health Department. A score of 1 means the establishment is new and has not been scored yet or is a food processor that does not get a score.

Name of establishment, street address, inspection date, score, and type of establishment

Adam's Inn, 3145 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 4/26/2022, 87, Hotel/Motel

ALCAZAR Kitchen Snack Bar, 6007 W. Main St., Dothan, 4/28/2022, 99, Food Service Establishment

Bishop's Home Style Cooking, 4143-4 W. Main St., Dothan, 4/28/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment

Bread for Life Inc., 213 W. Crawford St., Dothan, 4/27/2022, 98, Mobile Food Commissary

Bread for Life Inc. Mobile Unit, 213 W. Crawford St., Dothan, 4/27/2022, 98, Mobile Food Service

Cheddar's Casual Café #2074, 4941 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 4/27/2022, 92, Food Service Establishment

Cheeburger Cheeburger, 4871 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 4/28/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment

Choice Inn, 314 N. Foster St., Dothan, 4/28/2022, 92, Hotel/Motel

CiCi's Pizza, 3702 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 4/27/2022, 93, Food Service Establishment

Dante's Pizza, 4177 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 4/26/2022, 98, Food Service Establishment

David's Catfish House, 1708 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 4/28/2022, 98, Food Service Establishment

Dickey's Barbecue Pit West, 3835 W. Main St., Suite 5, Dothan, 4/29/2022, 98, Food Service Establishment

Dothan Bowling Lanes, 5727 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 4/27/2022, 94, Food Service Establishment

Dothan Montessori School, 205 Holly Lane, Dothan, 4/28/2022, 99, Daycare Food Service

Dothan Quick Mart #1, 146 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 4/26/2022, 91, Limited Food

Earnie's Food Truck, 3104 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 4/27/2022, 98, Mobile Food Service

Fast Stop, 2799 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 4/29/2022, 92, Food Service Establishment

Great China Restaurant, 2371 Murphy Mill Road, Dothan, 4/26/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment

Hasienda Azul Mexican Grill & Bar, 2155 E. Main St., Dothan, 4/27/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment

Highland Oaks, 904 Royal Parkway, Dothan, 4/28/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment

Holiday Inn Express Kitchen, 4090 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 4/29/2022, 94, Food Service Establishment

Hungry Howie's #2307, 1209 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 4/28/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment

KC Kreative Catering, 4640 State Highway 109, Slocomb, 4/26/2022, 95, Mobile Food Commissary

Kiddie Care Learning Center, 218 Graceland Drive, Dothan, 4/28/2022, 96, Daycare Food Service

Mama Rosa's Pizza, 3074 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 4/27/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment

McDonald's, 5001 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 4/27/2022, 91, Food Service Establishment

Moe's Southwest Grill, 4521 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 4/28/2022, 92, Food Service Establishment

Murphy Mill, 4279 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 4/26/2022, 93, Limited Food

Papa John's #1906, 2004 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 4/28/2022, 91, Food Service Establishment

Popeye's Louisiana Kitchen #11508, 3354 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 4/26/2022, 92, Food Service Establishment

River Nile Café, 1369 Headland Ave., Dothan, 4/29/2022, 99, Food Service Establishment

Rodeo Mexican Restaurant, 3251 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 4/26/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment

Rodeo Mexican Restaurant, 4650 W. Main St., Dothan, 4/28/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment

Sister's Soul Express, 3549 Napier Field, Dothan, 4/27/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment

Sonic #5742, 4332 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 4/26/2022, 93, Food Service Establishment

Target/Starbucks T-1468, 4601 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 4/28/2022, 98, Food Service Establishment

Tea 4 Two, 1000 W. Main St., Dothan, 4/28/2022, 99, Limited Food

Texas Roadhouse, 3730 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 4/28/2022, 85, Food Service Establishment

Thirsty Pig (The), 257 S. St. Andrews, Dothan, 4/27/2022, 98, Mobile Food Commissary

Thirsty Pig Mobile Unit (The), 257 S. St. Andrews St., Dothan, 4/27/2022, 98, Mobile Food Service

Toasted Yolk (The), 3070 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 4/27/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment

Tropical Smoothie Café South, 1640 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 4/29/2022, 93, Food Service Establishment

Uncle Bob's, 2109 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 4/29/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment

Waffle House #1535, 2849 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 4/29/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment

Walton Park After School Program, 122 Walton Park Drive, Dothan, 4/26/2022, 100, Limited Food

Wiregrass Park Recreation Center After School Program, 620 Sixth Ave., Dothan, 4/28/2022, 100, Limited Food

Zack's Family Restaurant, 1495 Headland Ave., Dothan, 4/26/2022, 97, Food Service Establishment

