Houston County Health Scores, April 25-29

Here are the health scores for food and lodging establishments April 25-29 as provided by the Houston County Health Department. A score of 1 means the establishment is new and has not been scored yet or is a food processor that does not get a score.
Name of establishment, street address, inspection date, score, and type of establishment
Adam's Inn, 3145 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 4/26/2022, 87, Hotel/Motel
ALCAZAR Kitchen Snack Bar, 6007 W. Main St., Dothan, 4/28/2022, 99, Food Service Establishment
Bishop's Home Style Cooking, 4143-4 W. Main St., Dothan, 4/28/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment
Bread for Life Inc., 213 W. Crawford St., Dothan, 4/27/2022, 98, Mobile Food Commissary
Bread for Life Inc. Mobile Unit, 213 W. Crawford St., Dothan, 4/27/2022, 98, Mobile Food Service
Cheddar's Casual Café #2074, 4941 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 4/27/2022, 92, Food Service Establishment
Cheeburger Cheeburger, 4871 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 4/28/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment
Choice Inn, 314 N. Foster St., Dothan, 4/28/2022, 92, Hotel/Motel
CiCi's Pizza, 3702 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 4/27/2022, 93, Food Service Establishment
Dante's Pizza, 4177 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 4/26/2022, 98, Food Service Establishment
David's Catfish House, 1708 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 4/28/2022, 98, Food Service Establishment
Dickey's Barbecue Pit West, 3835 W. Main St., Suite 5, Dothan, 4/29/2022, 98, Food Service Establishment
Dothan Bowling Lanes, 5727 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 4/27/2022, 94, Food Service Establishment
Dothan Montessori School, 205 Holly Lane, Dothan, 4/28/2022, 99, Daycare Food Service
Dothan Quick Mart #1, 146 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 4/26/2022, 91, Limited Food
Earnie's Food Truck, 3104 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 4/27/2022, 98, Mobile Food Service
Fast Stop, 2799 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 4/29/2022, 92, Food Service Establishment
Great China Restaurant, 2371 Murphy Mill Road, Dothan, 4/26/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment
Hasienda Azul Mexican Grill & Bar, 2155 E. Main St., Dothan, 4/27/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment
Highland Oaks, 904 Royal Parkway, Dothan, 4/28/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment
Holiday Inn Express Kitchen, 4090 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 4/29/2022, 94, Food Service Establishment
Hungry Howie's #2307, 1209 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 4/28/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment
KC Kreative Catering, 4640 State Highway 109, Slocomb, 4/26/2022, 95, Mobile Food Commissary
Kiddie Care Learning Center, 218 Graceland Drive, Dothan, 4/28/2022, 96, Daycare Food Service
Mama Rosa's Pizza, 3074 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 4/27/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment
McDonald's, 5001 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 4/27/2022, 91, Food Service Establishment
Moe's Southwest Grill, 4521 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 4/28/2022, 92, Food Service Establishment
Murphy Mill, 4279 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 4/26/2022, 93, Limited Food
Papa John's #1906, 2004 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 4/28/2022, 91, Food Service Establishment
Popeye's Louisiana Kitchen #11508, 3354 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 4/26/2022, 92, Food Service Establishment
River Nile Café, 1369 Headland Ave., Dothan, 4/29/2022, 99, Food Service Establishment
Rodeo Mexican Restaurant, 3251 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 4/26/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment
Rodeo Mexican Restaurant, 4650 W. Main St., Dothan, 4/28/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment
Sister's Soul Express, 3549 Napier Field, Dothan, 4/27/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment
Sonic #5742, 4332 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 4/26/2022, 93, Food Service Establishment
Target/Starbucks T-1468, 4601 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 4/28/2022, 98, Food Service Establishment
Tea 4 Two, 1000 W. Main St., Dothan, 4/28/2022, 99, Limited Food
Texas Roadhouse, 3730 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 4/28/2022, 85, Food Service Establishment
Thirsty Pig (The), 257 S. St. Andrews, Dothan, 4/27/2022, 98, Mobile Food Commissary
Thirsty Pig Mobile Unit (The), 257 S. St. Andrews St., Dothan, 4/27/2022, 98, Mobile Food Service
Toasted Yolk (The), 3070 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 4/27/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment
Tropical Smoothie Café South, 1640 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 4/29/2022, 93, Food Service Establishment
Uncle Bob's, 2109 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 4/29/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment
Waffle House #1535, 2849 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 4/29/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment
Walton Park After School Program, 122 Walton Park Drive, Dothan, 4/26/2022, 100, Limited Food
Wiregrass Park Recreation Center After School Program, 620 Sixth Ave., Dothan, 4/28/2022, 100, Limited Food
Zack's Family Restaurant, 1495 Headland Ave., Dothan, 4/26/2022, 97, Food Service Establishment