Here are the health scores for food and lodging establishments April 3-7 as provided by the Houston County Health Department. A score of 1 means the establishment is new and has not been scored yet or is a food processor that does not get a score.
Name of establishment, street address, inspection date, score, and type of establishment
Subway #16066, 5825 West Main Street, Dothan, 4/4/2023, 87, Food Service Establishment
Highland Oaks, 904 Royal Parkway, Dothan, 4/4/2023, 89, Food Service Establishment
Beeline Motel, 733 North Oates Street, Dothan, 4/5/2023, 91, Hotel/Motel
Dothan Rescue Mission, 219 East Washington, Dothan, 4/4/2023, 91, Food Service Establishment
Southern Traders #3143, 5825 West Main Street, Dothan, 4/4/2023, 91, Food Service Establishment
People are also reading…
Crumbl Cookie, 4650 West Main Street, Dothan, 4/4/2023, 91, Limited Food
Murphy USA #7779, 3370 South Oates Street, Dothan, 4/7/2023, 92, Limited Food
Waffle House #1535, 2849 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 4/4/2023, 94, Food Service Establishment
La Parrilla Mexican Restaurant, 4771 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 4/4/2023, 94, Food Service Establishment
Papa John's #1906, 2004 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 4/3/2023, 95, Food Service Establishment
Providence Early Childhood, 3012 West Main Street, Dothan, 4/4/2023, 95, Daycare Food Service
Hungry Howie's #2307, 1209 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 4/5/2023, 95, Food Service Establishment
Johnny B Smokin' Restaurant, 12283 E. Highway 84, Ashford, 4/5/2023, 95, Food Service Establishment
Dreamers Child Development Center, 1044 State Highway 92, Newton, 4/4/2023, 96, Daycare Food Service
Mr. Coffee Bean 1550 Westgate Pkwy., Dothan, 4/5/2023, 96, Mobile Food Commissary
J.Y. Tea, 2767 Montgomery Hwy., Dothan, 4/4/2023, 96, Limited Food
Mr. Coffee Bean, LLC mobile unit, 1550 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 4/5/2023, 96, Mobile Food Service
Fairfield Inn Kitchen, 3038 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 4/5/2023, 97, Limited Food
Faith Deliverance Ministries of Berachah Inc., 1310 West Carroll Street, Dothan, 4/7/2023, 97, Food Service Establishment
Subway #17864, 2336 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 4/4/2023, 98, Food Service Establishment
Wiregrass Community Pharmacy, 430 North Broadway Street, Ashford, 4/5/2023, 98, Limited Food
Bean Bro Coffee Shop, 2627 South Oates Street, Dothan, 4/7/2023, 99, Limited Food