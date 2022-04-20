 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Houston County Health Scores, April 4-8

  Updated
Here are the health scores for food and lodging establishments April 4-8 as provided by the Houston County Health Department. A score of 1 means the establishment is new and has not been scored yet or is a food processor that does not get a score.

Name of establishment, street address, inspection date, score, and type of establishment

A.W. Herndon #112, 1817 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 4/4/2022, 95, Limited Food

ACOM Bistro, 445 Health Science Blvd., Dothan, 4/8/2022, 99, Food Service Establishment

AFC Sushi @ Publix #1377, 4650 W. Main St., Dothan, 4/5/2022, 100, Food Service Establishment

Bay Springs Chevron, 8285 U.S. Highway 84, Dothan, 4/8/2022, 91, Food Service Establishment

Beulah Land Christian Academy, 280 Headland Ave., Dothan, 4/5/2022, 96, Daycare Food Service

Breeze-In Mart #3, 2552 S. State Highway 109, Dothan, 4/4/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment

Buffalo Wild Wings #421, 3400 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 4/7/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment

Burger King #3345, 3092 Ross Clark Circle W., Dothan, 4/4/2022, 91, Food Service Establishment

Checkers #254, 3107 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 4/7/2022, 91, Food Service Establishment

Cottonwood Coffee Company, 12962 Cottonwood Road, Cottonwood, 4/5/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment

Cottonwood High School, 663 Houston St., Cottonwood, 4/5/2022, 97, School Lunchroom - Public

Country Inn & Suites Kitchen, 3465 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 4/5/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment

Desserts by Jolando, 545 W. Main St., Dothan, 4/8/2022, 97, Food Service Establishment

Domino's, 2924 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 4/4/2022, 92, Food Service Establishment

Dothan Nutrition, 3600 S. Oates St., Dothan, 4/8/2022, 98, Limited Food

Dreamers Child Development Center, 1044 State Highway 92, Newton, 4/8/2022, 97, Daycare Food Service

Evergreen Childhood Ministries, 1103 N. Pontiac Ave., Dothan, 4/4/2022, 97, Daycare Food Service

Faith Deliverance Ministries of Berachah, 1310 W. Carroll St., Dothan, 4/8/2022, 99, Food Service Establishment

Five Guys Burgers and Fries, 4650 W. Main St., Dothan, 4/7/2022, 98, Food Service Establishment

Goldfingers of Dothan, 3656 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 4/7/2022, 94, Food Service Establishment

Grocery Outlet 7702, 2423 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 4/4/2022, 94, Retail Food Store

Hogan's Diner, 771 N. Range St., Dothan, 4/8/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment

Howard Johnson Kitchen, 2244 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 4/4/2022, 100, Limited Food

India's Tiny Tots, 404 N. Cherry St., Dothan, 4/7/2022, 97, Daycare Food Service

Jimmy John's, 4440 W. Main St., Dothan, 4/7/2022, 98, Food Service Establishment

KFC/Taco Bell - F569063, 4468 W. Main St., Dothan, 4/7/2022, 94, Food Service Establishment

Marco's Pizza East, 1865 E. Main St., Dothan, 4/7/2022, 97, Food Service Establishment

McDonald's #4743, 619 W. Main St., Dothan, 4/8/2022, 94, Food Service Establishment

One Stop Food Store, 6762 Cottonwood Road, Dothan, 4/5/2022, 91, Food Service Establishment

Publix Bakery #1377, 4650 W. Main St., Dothan, 4/5/2022, 92, Food Service Establishment

Publix Deli #1377, 4650 W. Main St., Dothan, 4/5/2022, 98, Food Service Establishment

Publix Produce Market #1377, 4650 W. Main St., Dothan, 4/5/2022, 100, Retail Food Store

Publix Seafood Market #1377, 4650 W. Main St., Dothan, 4/5/2022, 100, Retail Food Store

Publix Supermarket #1377, 4650 W. Main St., Dothan, 4/5/2022, 98, Retail Food Store

Raceway #6960, 3605 Reeves St., Dothan, 4/8/2022, 98, Food Service Establishment

Rainbow Christian Learning Center, 104 N. Herring St., Dothan, 4/6/2022, 96, Daycare Food Service

Recovery Room Bar, 2155 E. Main St., Dothan, 4/7/2022, 100, Food Service Establishment

Rehobeth Elementary School, 5631 County Road 203, Rehobeth, 4/4/2022, 98, School Lunchroom - Public

Rehobeth High School, 373 Malvern Road, Rehobeth, 4/4/2022, 99, School Lunchroom - Public

Rehobeth Middle School, 5631 County Road 203, Rehobeth, 4/4/2022, 100, School Lunchroom - Public

Robert's Grill, 5192 W. State Highway 52, Dothan, 4/7/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment

Seafood Services, 1861 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 4/4/2022, 97, Retail Food Store

Simply Cakes, 7985 U.S. Highway 84 W., Dothan, 4/8/2022, 90, Food Service Establishment

Smart Start Learning Center, 655 Headland Ave., Dothan, 4/7/2022, 97, Daycare Food Service

Southeast Health Kitchen, 1108 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 4/8/2022, 100, Food Service Establishment

Southern Traders #3143, 5825 W. Main St., Dothan, 4/7/2022, 97, Food Service Establishment

Star-lite Drive-in, 14200 U.S. Highway 84, Newton, 4/8/2022, 92, Food Service Establishment

Subway #16066, 5825 W. Main St., Dothan, 4/7/2022, 92, Food Service Establishment

Supermercado El Torito, 3753 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 4/5/2022, 97, Retail Food Store

Supermercado El Torito Deli, 3753 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 4/5/2022, 98, Food Service Establishment

Taco Bell #036371, 1087 Ross Clark Circle E., Dothan, 4/8/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment

Vision Nutrition, 126 S. Alice St., Dothan, 4/8/2022, 97, Limited Food

Walmart Fuel Kiosk, 3885 W. Main St., Dothan, 4/4/2022, 96, Limited Food

Wicksburg High School, 1172 State Highway 123, Newton, 4/8/2022, 97, School Lunchroom - Public

Xtreme Air Trampoline Park, 441 Nypro Lane, Dothan, 4/4/2022, 98, Limited Food

