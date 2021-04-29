Houston County Health Scores, April 5-16

Here are the health scores for food and lodging establishments April 5-16 as provided by the Houston County Health Department. A score of 1 means the establishment is new and has not been scored yet or is a food processor that does not get a score.
Name of establishment, street address, inspection date, score, and type of establishment
231 Mini Mart, 4684 S. Oates St., Dothan, 4/12/2021, 91, Limited Food
Ahi Poke Bar, 4650 W. Main St., Suite 604, Dothan, 4/15/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment
Ameri Foods #2, 198 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 4/15/2021, 92, Food Service Establishment
Arby’s #5689, 3430 S. Oates St., Dothan, 4/5/2021, 92, Food Service Establishment
Bar East at The Crossing at Big Creek, 300 Country Crossing Parkway, Cottonwood, 4/12/2021, 98, Food Service Establishment
Bar West at The Crossing at Big Creek, 300 Crossing Parkway, Cottonwood, 4/12/2021, 98, Food Service Establishment
Best Western Dothan Inn and Suites, 1650 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 4/7/2021, 95, Hotel/Motel
Breeze-In Mart #1, 2907 Jordan Ave., Cowarts, 4/14/2021, 94, Food Service Establishment
Burger King #3345, 3092 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 4/13/2021, 90, Food Service Establishment
Burger King #12279, 1165 Ross Clark Circle E., Dothan, 4/13/2021, 93, Food Service Establishment
Burger King #3610, 2203 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 4/14/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment
Carver School of Mathematics, Science and Technology, 1001 Webb Road, Dothan, 4/5/2021, 98, School Lunchroom—Public
Checkers #253, 1111 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 4/8/2021, 91, Food Service Establishment
Checkers #1122, 2204 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 4/5/2021, 91, Food Service Establishment
Cheeburger Cheeburger, 4871 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 4/13/2021, 90, Food Service Establishment
Christian Kids Academy, 205 Executive Park Drive, Dothan, 4/13/2021, 94, Daycare Food Service
Clarion Inn & Suites, 2195 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 4/15/2021, 77, Hotel/Motel
Columbia Food Mart, 101 S. Washington St., Columbia, 4/16/2021, 91, Food Service Establishment
Cottonwood High School, 663 Houston St., Cottonwood, 4/16/2021, 97, School Lunchroom—Public
Daily Grind Café (The), 33 S. Broad St., Suite 3, Cowarts, 4/14/2021, 96, Food Service Establishment
Dairy Queen, 3131 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 4/13/2021, 84, Food Service Establishment
Dothan City Early Education Center, 1665 Honeysuckle Road, Dothan, 4/13/2021, 98, School Lunchroom—Public
Dothan City Schools Headstart Center, 900 W. Powell, Dothan, 4/5/2021, 96, School Lunchroom—Public
Dothan Technology Center, 3165 Reeves St., Dothan, 4/7/2021, 91, Food Service Establishment
Faine Elementary School (Jerry Lee), 1901 Stringer St., Dothan, 4/12/2021, 96, School Lunchroom—Public
Featured Players Cabaret, 3178 Hartford Highway, Dothan, 4/13/2021, 97, Food Service Establishment
Fire Stone Wood Fired Pizza & Grill, 250 S. Oates St., Dothan, 4/14/2021, 82, Food Service Establishment
Highlands Elementary, 1400 S. Brannon Stand, Dothan, 4/13/2021, 98, School Lunchroom—Public
Highland Oaks, 904 Royal Parkway, Dothan, 4/13/2021, 96, Food Service Establishment
Highway 52 Café, 121 E. Church St., Columbia, 4/16/2021, 90, Food Service Establishment
HOBO Pantry #25, 204 E. Church St., Columbia, 4/16/2021, 96, Food Service Establishment
HOBO Pantry #26, 2520 S. Oates St., Dothan, 4/5/2021, 79, Limited Food
Holiday Inn Express Hotel & Suites, 4090 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 4/15/2021, 95, Hotel/Motel
Holiday Inn Express (Kitchen), 4090 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 4/15/2021, 97, Food Service Establishment
Hongry Houzz Mobile Unit, 105 Montana St., Dothan, 4/12/2021, 92, Mobile Food Service
Houston County High School, 200 W. Church St., Columbia, 4/8/2021, 95, School Lunchroom—Public
Hungry Howie’s Pizza & Subs, 4650 W. Main St., Dothan, 4/15/2021, 90, Food Service Establishment
IHOP #4459, 3407 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 4/12/2021, 93, Food Service Establishment
India’s Tiny Tots, 404 N. Cherry St., Dothan, 4/7/2021, 96, Daycare Food Service
Jack’s Family Restaurant #299, 3401 Reeves St., Dothan, 4/7/2021, 90, Food Service Establishment
Jack’s Family Restaurant #298, 915 W. Main St., Dothan, 4/16/2021, 94, Food Service Establishment
Jersey Mikes Subs, 104 Rock Bridge Road, Dothan, 4/12/2021, 92, Food Service Establishment
Kickin Chicken Commissary, 732 N. Oates St., Dothan, 4/15/2021, 94, Mobile Food Commissary
Kickin Chicken Mobile Unit, 732 N. Oates St., Dothan, 4/15/2021, 94, Mobile Food Service
La Leyenda Authentic Mexican Restaurant, 3085 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 4/7/2021, 85, Food Service Establishment
La Parrilla Mexican Restaurant, 4771 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 4/15/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment
LoLo’s Mini Mart, 3439 Denton Road, Dothan, 4/6/2021, 86, Food Service Establishment
McDonald’s #10439, 1081 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 4/8/2021, 91, Food Service Establishment
McDonald’s #3267, 2101 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 4/5/2021, 92, Food Service Establishment
McDonald’s #18941, 2251 Reeves St., Dothan, 4/7/2021, 93, Food Service Establishment
Mexican Connection, 5630 W. Main St., Dothan, 4/13/2021, 93, Food Service Establishment
Mildred’s Restaurant & Tea Room, 401 N. Alice St., Dothan, 4/14/2021, 99, Food Service Establishment
Mom’s Kitchen, 1545 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 4/7/2021, 89, Food Service Establishment
Morris Slingluff Elementary School, 4130 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 4/7/2021, 97, School Lunchroom—Public
Nanna’s Soul Food & BBQ, 451 Canterbury Farms Road, Midland City, 4/15/2021, 94, Mobile Food Service
Nuts To Go, 105 Apple Ave., Suite 1, Dothan, 4/15/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment
One Stop Food Store, 6762 Cottonwood Road, Dothan, 4/16/2021, 93, Food Service Establishment
Panda Express #2774, 3777 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 4/7/2021, 91, Food Service Establishment
Panera Bread #1505, 3515 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 4/12/2021, 94, Food Service Establishment
Piggly Wiggly, 119 E. Church St., Columbia, 4/16/2021, 91, Retail Food Store
Piggly Wiggly, 767 W. Selma St., Dothan, 4/9/2021, 95, Retail Food Store
Pig Out Bar-B-Que, 3033 Reeves St., Dothan, 4/7/2021, 92, Food Service Establishment
Rock N Roll Sushi, 103 Apple Ave., Suite 2, Dothan, 4/15/2021, 92, Food Service Establishment
Smith’s Tru-Value, 101 E. Church St., Columbia, 4/16/2021, 92, Food Service Establishment
Sonic Drive-In (South), 3371 S. Oates St., Dothan, 4/14/2021, 88, Food Service Establishment
Starbucks #56873, 104 Rock Bridge Road, Dothan, 4/13/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment
Subway #38207 @ 231 South Walmart, 3300 S. Oates St., Dothan, 4/5/2021, 86, Food Service Establishment
Taco Bell #036371, 1087 Ross Clark Circle E., Dothan, 4/8/2021, 94, Food Service Establishment
The Naked Bone, 967 S. College St., Newton, 4/15/2021, 94, Mobile Food Service
Things & Wings, 2312 S. Oates St., Dothan, 4/14/2021, 94, Food Service Establishment
Tropical Smoothie Café South, 1640 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 4/9/2021, 98, Food Service Establishment
Twisted Spur (The) at The Crossing at Big Creek, 300 Country Crossing Parkway, Cottonwood, 4/12/2021, 98, Food Service Establishment
Vision Nutrition, 126 S. Alice St., Suite 5, Dothan, 4/5/2021, 97, Limited Food
Waffle House #1043, 2442 S. Oates St., Dothan, 4/14/2021, 92, Food Service Establishment
Waffle House #1317, 2325 Reeves St., Dothan, 4/7/2021, 92, Food Service Establishment
Walmart #2534 (Deli), 3300 S. Oates St., Dothan, 4/5/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment
Walmart #2534 (Bakery), 3300 S. Oates St., Dothan, 4/5/2021, 94, Food Service Establishment
Walmart #2534 (Market), 3300 S. Oates St., Dothan, 4/5/2021, 95, Retail Food Store
Wicksburg Café, 14625 U.S. Highway 84 W., Newton, 4/6/2021, 81, Food Service Establishment
Winchesters at The Crossing at Big Creek, 300 Country Crossing Parkway, Cottonwood, 4/12/2021, 98, Food Service Establishment
Yellow Rose Theater at The Crossing at Big Creek, 300 Crossing Parkway, Cottonwood, 4/12/2021, 98, Food Service Establishment