Houston County Health Scores, Aug. 15-26

Here are the health scores for food and lodging establishments Aug. 15-26 as provided by the Houston County Health Department. A score of 1 means the establishment is new and has not been scored yet or is a food processor that does not get a score.

Name of establishment, street address, inspection date, score, and type of establishment

Angels Childcare and Academy, 1041 S. Park Ave., Dothan, 8/15/2022, 94, Daycare Food Service

Ashford Christian Development Center, 500 Adams St., Ashford, 8/25/2022, 99, Daycare Food Service

Auntie A's Salsa, 143 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 8/24/2022, 96, Limited Food

Aw Shucks & More LLC, 3400 Vista Grande Drive, Dothan, 8/23/2022, 96, Mobile Food Service

Barnes & Noble Booksellers Inc., 4601 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 8/19/2022, 98, Food Service Establishment

Bay Springs Chevron, 8285 U.S. Highway 84, Dothan, 8/18/2022, 98, Food Service Establishment

Bethlehem Child Development Center, 416 Bethlehem Road, Midland City, 8/25/2022, 99, Daycare Food Service

Captain D's #3555, 3395 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 8/26/2022, 88, Food Service Establishment

Cellar Fine Steaks & Wine (The), 1481 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 8/19/2022, 97, Retail Food Store

Cellar Fine Steaks & Wine Deli (The), 1481 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 8/19/2022, 92, Food Service Establishment

Chick-Fil-A, 3418 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 8/26/2022, 97, Food Service Establishment

Cookie's Café, 201 Sixth Ave., Dothan, 8/23/2022, 96, Mobile Food Commissary

Cottonwood Coffee Company, 12962, Cottonwood, Road, Cottonwood, 8/24/2022, 98, Food Service Establishment

Cottonwood High School, 663 Houston St., Cottonwood, 8/24/2022, 97, School Lunchroom - Public

Crazy Monkey Bar & Grill (The), 2855 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 8/15/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment

D Fish House On Wheels, 2608 Ronald Lane, Dothan, 8/15/2022, 96, Mobile Food Service

Da Kitchen, 106 W. Bluemont Court, Dothan, 8/24/2022, 93, Mobile Food Service

Dawgz N Thangs, 5765 County Road 203, Dothan, 8/23/2022, 96, Mobile Food Service

Dobb's Bar-B-Que, 2636 S. Oates St., Dothan, 8/25/2022, 94, Food Service Establishment

Dothan City School Headstart Center, 900 W. Powell St., Dothan, 8/24/2022, 96, School Lunchroom - Public

Dothan Elks Lodge #1887, 3041 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 8/26/2022, 91, Food Service Establishment

Dothan High School, 3209 Reeves St., Dothan, 8/17/2022, 99, School Lunchroom - Public

Dothan Motor Lodge, 2155 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 8/18/2022, 90, Hotel/Motel

Dothan National Golf Club Kitchen, 7410 U.S. Highway 231 S., Dothan, 8/25/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment

First United Methodist Children’s Ministry, 1380 W. Main St., Dothan, 8/22/2022, 100, Daycare Food Service

Fish House on Wheels Commissary, 1501 Columbia Highway, Dothan, 8/15/2022, 96, Mobile Food Commissary

Flour House Bakery, 4701 S. State Highway 109, Slocomb, 8/26/2022, 98, Food Service Establishment

Flour Sack Bakery (The), 286 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 8/24/2022, 97, Food Service Establishment

GiGi Mini Mart, 1307 E. Newton St., Dothan, 8/17/2022, 98, Limited Food

Girard Intermediate School, 600 Girard Ave., Dothan, 8/19/2022, 98, School Lunchroom - Public

Girard Primary School, 522 Girard Ave., Dothan, 8/22/2022, 96, School Lunchroom - Public

Goldfinger's, 1604 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 8/16/2022, 93, Food Service Establishment

Grand South Senior Living, 450 John D. Odom Road, Dothan, 8/19/2022, 96, Nursing Home Food Service

H&J New Garden Chinese Restaurant, 3111 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 8/15/2022, 89, Food Service Establishment

Heard Elementary School, 201 Daniel Circle, Dothan, 8/19/2022, 96, School Lunchroom - Public

Hots Deli, 180 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 8/15/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment

India's Tiny Tots, 404 N. Cherry St., Dothan, 8/17/2022, 97, Daycare Food Service

J's Shack #2, 1055 S. Oates, Dothan, 8/15/2022, 96, Mobile Food Service

Kelly Springs Elementary, 1124 Kelly Springs Road, Dothan, 8/16/2022, 96, School Lunchroom - Public

KFC - F569065, 1801 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 8/24/2022, 94, Food Service Establishment

Kids United Child Development Center, 109 Wanda Court, Dothan, 8/25/2022, 95, Daycare Food Service

Krystal, 3476 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 8/26/2022, 89, Food Service Establishment

Kurbside Snacks, 102 S. Bryant St., Abbeville, 8/15/2022, 96, Mobile Food Service

La Leyenda Authentic Mexican Restaurant, 3085 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 8/22/2022, 92, Food Service Establishment

La Parrilla Mexican Restaurant, 4771 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 8/19/2022, 97, Food Service Establishment

Larry's Bar-B-Que West, 3115 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 8/15/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment

Metro Diner, 2777 W. Main St., Dothan, 8/22/2022, 94, Food Service Establishment

Mikata Japanese Steak House, 4600 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 8/24/2022, 92, Food Service Establishment

Mo' Smokin BBQ, 13016 S. State Highway 605 Slocomb 8/23/2022, 96, Mobile Food Service

Mom's Kitchen, 1545 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 8/18/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment

Motel 6 #1233, 2907 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 8/16/2022, 91, Hotel/Motel

Mother Goose Kindergarten, 787 N. Park Ave., Dothan, 8/15/2022, 99, Daycare Food Service

Northside Methodist Gym Concession, 2600 Redmond Road, Dothan, 8/16/2022, 100, Limited Food

One Stop Food Store, 6762 Cottonwood Road, Dothan, 8/24/2022, 91, Food Service Establishment

OOKA Sushi, 4863 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 8/19/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment

Our Place Bar & Grill, 14805 U.S. Highway 84 W., Wicksburg, 8/25/2022, 97, Food Service Establishment

Pansey Grocery, 13076 U.S. Highway 84 E. Food, Ashford, 8/25/2022, 98, Limited Food

Providence Christian School, 4847 Murphy Mill Road, Dothan, 8/25/2022, 98, School Lunchroom - Private

Rainbow Christian Learning Center, 104 N. Herring St., Dothan, 8/22/2022, 97, Daycare Food Service

Ramus Pizzeria, 4636 S. Oates St., Dothan, 8/26/2022, 98, Food Service Establishment

Red Lobster #0271, 3116 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 8/26/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment

Rehobeth Elementary School, 5631 County Road 203, Rehobeth, 8/24/2022, 99, School Lunchroom - Public

Rehobeth High School, 373 Malvern Road, Rehobeth, 8/24/2022, 99, School Lunchroom - Public

Rehobeth Middle School, 5631 County Road 203, Rehobeth, 100 8/24/2022, School Lunchroom - Public

Residence Inn by Marriott, 186 Hospitality Lane, Dothan, 8/17/2022, 98, Hotel/Motel

Road Ice Café, 2087 S. Brannon Stand Road, Dothan, 8/26/2022, 98, Food Service Establishment

Rock 'N Roll Sushi, 103 Apple Ave., Suite 2, Dothan, 8/25/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment

S&M's Café, 200 E. Powell St., Dothan, 8/24/2022, 93, Mobile Food Commissary

S&M's Mobile Unit, 200 E. Powell St., Dothan, 8/24/2022, 93, Mobile Food Service

Sam's Club #8192, 3440 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 8/17/2022, 97, Retail Food Store

Sam's Club #8192 Bakery, 3440 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 8/17/2022, 93, Food Service Establishment

Sam's Club #8192 Café, 3440 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 8/17/2022, 92, Food Service Establishment

SEAYS Diversion Center 2850 Horace Shepard Drive, Dothan, 8/16/2022, 100, School Lunchroom - Public

Selma Street Elementary, 1501 W. Selma St., Dothan, 8/17/2022, 97, School Lunchroom - Public

Shoney's, 3054 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 8/16/2022, 93, Food Service Establishment

Simply Cakes, 7985 U.S. Highway 84 W., Dothan, 8/18/2022, 94, Food Service Establishment

Slater X-Press, 635 Sharon Lane, Ozark, 8/24/2022, 93, Mobile Food Service

Smokey Joe's Barbeque 2031 S. Brannon Stand Road, Dothan, 8/26/2022, 94, Food Service Establishment

Star-lite Drive-in, 14200 U.S. Highway 84, Newton, 8/25/2022, 90, Food Service Establishment

Subway #4002, 1557 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 8/18/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment

Subway (Walmart Northside), 4310 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 8/23/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment

Sugar Skullz Sweets & Treats, 6303 U.S. Highway 84 E., Cowarts, 8/24/2022, 93, Mobile Food Service

Taqueria Mi Rancho, 2413 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 8/15/2022, 94, Food Service Establishment

Tea 4 Two, 1000 W. Main St., Dothan, 8/23/2022, 100, Limited Food

Vaughn Blumberg Center, 2902 Redmond Road, Dothan, 8/16/2022, 97, Food Service Establishment

Waffle House #1613, 4091 W. Main St., Dothan, 8/16/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment

Walmart #604 Bakery, 4310 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 8/23/2022, 100, Food Service Establishment

Walmart #604 Deli, 4310 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 8/23/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment

Walmart #604 Market, 4310 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 8/23/2022, 96, Retail Food Store

Webb Café, 7729 Highway 52 E., Webb, 8/22/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment

Westgate Park After School Program, 501 Recreation Road, Dothan, 8/24/2022, 100, Limited Food

Wicksburg High School, 1172 State Highway 123, Newton, 8/18/2022, 97, School Lunchroom - Public

Wilson & Wilson Grilling, 213 Hollon St., Headland, 8/24/2022, 93, Mobile Food Service

Winn Dixie Bakery #426, 1571 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 8/18/2022, 100, Food Service Establishment

Winn Dixie Deli #426, 1571 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 8/18/2022, 97, Food Service Establishment

Winn Dixie Market #426, 1571 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 8/18/2022, 97, Retail Food Store

Winn Dixie Seafood Market #426, 1571 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 8/18/2022, 99, Retail Food Store

Wiregrass Park Recreation Center After School Program, 620 Sixth Ave., Dothan, 8/15/2022, 100, Limited Food

ZTEC, 13668 U.S. Highway 84, Newton, 8/18/2022, 82, Food Service Establishment

