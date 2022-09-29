 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Houston County Health Scores, Aug. 29-Sept. 9

Houston County health scores
Here are the health scores for food and lodging establishments Aug. 29-Sept. 9 as provided by the Houston County Health Department. A score of 1 means the establishment is new and has not been scored yet or is a food processor that does not get a score.

Name of establishment, street address, inspection date, score, and type of establishment

231 Mini Mart, 4684 S. Oates St., Dothan, 8/30/2022, 94, Limited Food

Amazin' Cajun, 2155 E. Main St., Dothan, 9/7/2022, 97, Food Service Establishment

AMC Dothan 6, 209 Executive Park Drive, Dothan, 9/6/2022, 93, Limited Food

Baskin Robbins, 3064 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 9/6/2022, 89, Food Service Establishment

Beeline #643, 1378 Hodgesville Road, Dothan, 9/8/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment

Best Western Dothan Inn and Suites, 1650 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 8/31/2022, 98, Hotel/Motel

Bread for Life Inc., 213 W. Crawford St., Dothan, 9/6/2022, 95, Mobile Food Commissary

Bread for Life Inc. Mobile Unit, 213 W. Crawford St., Dothan, 9/6/2022, 95, Mobile Food Service

Cannon Oil #7, 140 E. Cottonwood Road, Dothan, 9/2/2022, 96, Limited Food

Captain D's Seafood #3695, 2236 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 9/9/2022, 92, Food Service Establishment

Checkers #1121, 3091 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 9/7/2022, 94, Food Service Establishment

Chow King Grill & Buffet, 3112 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 8/30/2022, 90, Food Service Establishment

Circle K #2721552, 302 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 9/9/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment

Circle K #2723643, 4196 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 9/7/2022, 98, Food Service Establishment

Cracker Barrel #384 3431 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 8/31/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment

Dakota Coffee Works, 4440 W. Main St., Dothan, 9/7/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment

D&S Tobacco Shop, 2109 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 9/9/2022, 99, Food Service Establishment

Dawgz-R-Us, 1281 W. Selma St., Dothan, 9/6/2022, 95, Mobile Food Service

Domino's, 2924 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 9/7/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment

Dothan City Early Education Center, 1665 Honeysuckle Road, Dothan, 8/31/2022, 98, School Lunchroom - Public

Dothan Civic Center, 126 N. St. Andrews St., Dothan, 9/7/2022, 100, Limited Food

Dothan Preparatory Academy, 1236 S. Oates St., Dothan, 9/1/2022, 96, School Lunchroom - Public

Econo Lodge of Dothan, 2910 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 9/1/2022, 88, Hotel/Motel

Favo Rhett Eatz, 307 N. Dalton St., Slocomb, 9/6/2022, 95, Mobile Food Service

Golden Corral #699, 3340 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 9/1/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment

Hangar 38, 3120 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 8/30/2022, 92, Food Service Establishment

Highlands Elementary, 1400 S. Brannon Stand Road, Dothan, 9/1/2022, 92, School Lunchroom - Public

Honest Seafood Company (The), 1461 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 9/9/2022, 98, Retail Food Store

Houligans, 3611 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 9/9/2022, 93, Food Service Establishment

Hunt's Restaurant Lounge & Oyster Bar, 177 Campbellton Highway, Dothan, 9/8/2022, 91, Food Service Establishment

Hunt's Seafood Market, 205 Campbellton Highway, Dothan, 9/8/2022, 97, Retail Food Store

I Don't Know Mobile Unit, 2224 County Road 14, Newville, 9/6/2022, 95, Mobile Food Service

Jersey Mikes Subs, 104 Rock Bridge Road, Dothan, 9/9/2022, 93, Food Service Establishment

Jimmy John's, 4440 W. Main St., Dothan, 9/7/2022, 98, Food Service Establishment

KBC on Foster, 151 N. Foster St., Dothan, 9/9/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment

KFC/Taco Bell - F569063, 4468 W. Main St., Dothan, 9/7/2022, 91, Food Service Establishment

Kiss My Axe, 256 N. Foster St., Dothan, 9/8/2022, 100, Food Service Establishment

Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, 3095 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 9/8/2022, 99, Food Service Establishment

Little Caesar's Pizza, 1550 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 9/2/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment

Little Caesar's Pizza #5, 2090 S. Oates St., Dothan, 9/9/2022, 97, Food Service Establishment

Longhorn Steakhouse #5069, 3411 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 9/1/2022, 94, Food Service Establishment

Martin Drugstore (The), 536 Landmark Drive, Dothan, 9/7/2022, 99, Limited Food

McDonald's #1289, 3520 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 8/30/2022, 94, Food Service Establishment

Mount Olive Christian Fellowship Church, 701 S. Appletree St., Dothan, 9/6/2022, 100, Food Service Establishment

Mural City Coffee Co., 192 S. Foster St., Dothan, 9/6/2022, 99, Mobile Food Commissary

Mural City Coffee Co. Mobile Unit, 192 S. Foster St., Dothan, 9/6/2022, 99, Mobile Food Service

Oishi Sushi & Grill, 3522 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 8/30/2022, 93, Food Service Establishment

Old Mill Restaurant, 2557 Murphy Mill Road, Dothan, 9/6/2022, 93, Food Service Establishment

Panera Bread #1505, 3515 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 8/30/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment

Parks Chapel AME Church, 1053 E. Selma St., Dothan, 9/6/2022, 98, Limited Food

Sister's Soul Express East, 1970 Reeves St., Dothan, 9/8/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment

Southeast Health Child Development Center, 302 Haven Drive, Dothan, 9/8/2022, 100, Daycare Food Service

Southern Traders #3105, 2214 Reeves St., Dothan, 9/6/2022, 98, Limited Food

Starbucks #56873, 104 Rock Bridge Road, Dothan, 9/9/2022, 97, Food Service Establishment

Starbucks at Southeast Health, 1108 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 9/2/2022, 100, Limited Food

Subway #17864, 2336 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 9/8/2022, 97, Food Service Establishment

Subway #21390, 2004 Reeves St., Dothan, 9/2/2022, 99, Food Service Establishment

Taj Café, 3102 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 8/30/2022, 94, Food Service Establishment

Tin Pig BBQ 2, 1555 S. State Highway 605, Taylor, 9/6/2022, 95, Mobile Food Service

Tin Pig BBQ Mobile 1555 S. State Highway, Taylor, 9/6/2022, 95, Mobile Food Service

Tin Pig Commissary, 1555 S. State Highway 605, Taylor, 9/6/2022, 95, Mobile Food Commissary

Vibe Nutrition, 3681 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 9/9/2022, 97, Limited Food

Walker's Deluxe Motel, 3212 E. Main St., Dothan, 8/30/2022, 94, Hotel/Motel

Wendy's Hamburgers #307, 2100 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 8/31/2022, 93, Food Service Establishment

Westside Nutrition, 4440 W. Main St., Dothan, 9/7/2022, 97, Limited Food

Westside Terrace Health & Rehab Center, 501 N. Woodburn Drive, Dothan, 9/7/2022, 98, Nursing Home Food Service

Xtreme Air Trampoline Park, 441 Nypro Lane, Dothan, 9/9/2022, 98, Mobile Food Commissary

