Here are the health scores for food and lodging establishments Aug. 21-25 as provided by the Houston County Health Department. A score of 1 means the establishment is new and has not been scored yet or is a food processor that does not get a score.
Name of establishment, street address, inspection date, score, and type of establishment
Kinza Japanese Restaurant, 1640 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 8/23/2023, 86, Food Service Establishment
Exprezit, 7729 State Highway 52, Webb, 8/23/2023, 89, Food Service Establishment
Sam's Club #8192 (Café), 3440 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 8/21/2023, 91, Food Service Establishment
Fujisan Sushi@Sam's Club, 3440 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 8/21/2023, 92, Food Service Establishment
Super 8 Motel, 2215 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 8/22/2023, 93, Hotel/Motel
Blue Plate (The) South, 1975 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 8/23/2023, 94, Food Service Establishment
McDonald's #18941, 2251 Reeves Street, Dothan, 8/22/2023, 94, Food Service Establishment
Highlands Elementary, 1400 South Brannon Stand Road, Dothan, 8/22/2023, 95, School Lunchroom - Public
Subway #40271, 4930 State Highway 52, Dothan, 8/21/2023, 95, Food Service Establishment
Richie B's, 3590 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 8/21/2023, 95, Mobile Food Commissary
Fly By Night Grill, 153 Mary Lou Lane, Dothan, 8/25/2023, 95, Food Service Establishment
Mom's Kitchen, 1545 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 8/25/2023, 95, Food Service Establishment
Blue Moon Café, 153 Mary Lou Lane, Dothan, 8/25/2023, 95, Food Service Establishment
Zoom In 5, 315 Chevy Drive, Kinsey, 8/23/2023, 95, Food Service Establishment
Richie B's Food Truck, 3590 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 8/21/2023, 95, Mobile Food Service
Goldfingers (Wicksburg), 216 State Highway 12, Newton, 8/25/2023, 95, Food Service Establishment
J's Crazy Bones Seafood, Soulfood, 900 Common Drive, Dothan, 8/22/2023, 95, Food Service Establishment
Sam's Club #8192, 3440 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 8/21/2023, 96, Retail Food Store
Winn Dixie Market #426, 1571 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 8/21/2023, 96, Retail Food Store
Taylor Grocery, 1525 South County Road, Taylor, 8/21/2023, 96, Food Service Establishment
Girard Primary School, 522 Girard Avenue, Dothan, 8/21/2023, 96, School Lunchroom - Public
Girard Intermediate School, 600 Girard Avenue, Dothan, 8/21/2023, 96, School Lunchroom - Public
Bay Springs Chevron, 8285 U.S. Highway 84, Dothan, 8/25/2023, 96, Limited Food
Dothan Technology Center, 3165 Reeves Street, Dothan, 8/23/2023, 96, Food Service Establishment
Honeysuckle Childcare & Preschool, 1765 Honeysuckle Road, Dothan, 8/21/2023, 96, Daycare Food Service
Winn Dixie Bakery #426, 1571 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 8/21/2023, 96, Food Service Establishment
Best Western Dothan Inn and Suites, 1650 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 8/25/2023, 96, Limited Food
Chocolate Bunny, 900 Commons Drive, Dothan, 8/23/2023, 96, Limited Food
Wild Honey @ Flowers, 4370 West Main Street, Dothan, 8/22/2023, 96, Limited Food
Winn Dixie Seafood Market #426, 1571 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 8/21/2023, 97, Retail Food Store
Wicksburg High School, 1172 State Highway 123, Newton, 8/25/2023, 97, School Lunchroom - Public
Dreamers Child Development Center, 1044 State Highway 92, Newton, 8/25/2023, 97, Daycare Food Service
Winn Dixie Deli #426, 1571 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 8/21/2023, 97, Food Service Establishment
Subway (Flowers), 4730 West Main Street, Dothan, 8/22/2023, 97, Food Service Establishment
Mother Goose Kindergarten, 787 North Park Avenue, Dothan, 8/22/2023, 98, Daycare Food Service
Flowers Hospital, 4730 West Main Street, Dothan, 8/22/2023, 98, Food Service Establishment
Early Head Start, 545 West Main Street, Dothan, 8/22/2023, 98, Daycare Food Service
Sam's Club #8192 (Bakery), 3440 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 8/21/2023, 99, Retail Food Store
Kiss My Axe, 256 North Foster Street, Dothan, 8/21/2023, 99, Food Service Establishment
Star-lite Drive-in, 14200 US Highway 84, Newton, 8/25/2023, 99, Food Service Establishment
Andrew Belle Center - After School, 1270 Lake Street, Dothan, 8/23/2023, 100, Limited Food