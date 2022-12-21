Houston County Health Scores, Dec. 12-16

Here are the health scores for food and lodging establishments Dec. 12-16 as provided by the Houston County Health Department. A score of 1 means the establishment is new and has not been scored yet or is a food processor that does not get a score.
Name of establishment, street address, inspection date, score, and type of establishment
Hunt's Restaurant Lounge & Oyster, 177 Campbellton Highway, Dothan, 12/14/2022, 82, Food Service Establishment
KFC/Taco Bell, 4468 W. Main St., Dothan, 12/15/2022, 86, Food Service Establishment
Captain D's Seafood #3695, 2236 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 12/14/2022, 86, Food Service Establishment
Bojangles Restaurant, 1074 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 12/15/2022, 87, Food Service Establishment
People are also reading…
Shoney's, 3054 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 12/12/2022, 90, Food Service Establishment
HOBO Pantry #20, 3090 Denton Road, Dothan, 12/15/2022, 90, Food Service Establishment
Rehobeth Elementary School, 5631 County Road 203, Dothan, 12/15/2022, 91, School Lunchroom - Public
Hardee's of Dothan #4, 1086 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 12/16/2022, 94, Food Service Establishment
Rehobeth High School, 373 Malvern Road, Dothan, 12/15/2022, 94, School Lunchroom - Public
La Leyenda Authentic Mexican Restaurant, 3085 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 12/12/2022, 94, Food Service Establishment
Serenity Island Club House Mobile Unit, 4148 Third Ave., Dothan, 12/14/2022, 95, Mobile Food Service
Serenity Island Club House, 4148 Third Ave., Dothan, 12/14/2022, 95, Mobile Food Commissary
R & P Deli, 5702 County Road 203, Rehobeth, 12/15/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment
Carver 9th Grade Academy, 1001 Webb Road, Dothan, 12/15/2022, 96, School Lunchroom - Public
Dothan City Early Education Center, 1665 Honeysuckle Road, Dothan, 12/16/2022, 97, School Lunchroom - Public
Dothan Preparatory Academy, 1236 S. Oates St., Dothan, 12/16/2022, 97, School Lunchroom - Public
The Uptown, 160 South St. Andrews St., Dothan, 12/14/2022, 97, Food Service Establishment
Rehobeth Middle School, 5631 County Road 203, Rehobeth, 12/15/2022, 97, School Lunchroom - Public
Carver School of Math, Science & Technology, 303 Rollins Ave., Dothan, 12/15/2022, 97, School Lunchroom - Public
Mural City Coffee Company, 192 S. Foster St., Dothan, 12/12/2022, 98, Mobile Food Commissary
Mural City Coffee Co. (mobile unit), 192 S. Foster St., Dothan, 12/12/2022, 98, Mobile Food Service
Hunt's Seafood Market, 205 Campbellton Highway, Dothan, 12/14/2022, 99, Retail Food Store
Dickey's Barbecue Pit, 2115 E. Main St., Dothan, 12/12/2022, 99, Mobile Food Commissary
Dickey's Barbecue Pit Mobile Unit, 2115 E. Main St., Dothan, 12/12/2022, 99, Mobile Food Service