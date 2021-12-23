Houston County Health Scores, Dec. 13-17

Here are the health scores for food and lodging establishments Dec. 13-17 as provided by the Houston County Health Department. A score of 1 means the establishment is new and has not been scored yet or is a food processor that does not get a score.
Name of establishment, street address, inspection date, score, and type of establishment
231 Mini Mart, 4684 S. Oates St., Dothan, 12/14/2021, 93, Limited Food
Ashford Elementary School, 100 Barfield St., Ashford, 12/14/2021, 98, School Lunchroom - Public
Ashford Food Depot #7062 1860 Old Highway 84 E., Ashford, 12/14/2021, 95, Retail Food Store
Ashford High School, 607 Church St., Ashford, 12/14/2021, 96, School Lunchroom - Public
Bar East, 300 Country Crossing Parkway, Cottonwood, 12/15/2021, 100, Food Service Establishment
Baskin Robbins, 3064 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 12/15/2021, 91, Food Service Establishment
Breeze-In Mart #1, 2907 Jordan Ave., Cowarts, 12/17/2021, 94, Food Service Establishment
Building Blocks Child Development, 1065 S. State Highway 605, Taylor, 12/17/2021, 96, Daycare Food Service
Calvary Weekday Ministry, 901 Montezuma Ave., Dothan, 12/14/2021, 97, Daycare Food Service
Captain D's Seafood #3695, 2236 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 12/14/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment
Celebrity Station Concession East, 307 Crossing Parkway, Cottonwood, 12/15/2021, 100, Food Service Establishment
Celebrity Station Concession West, 307 Crossing Parkway, Cottonwood, 12/15/2021, 99, Food Service Establishment
Chappy's BBQ, 5702 County Road 203 Rehobeth 12/17/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment
Chipotle Mexican Grill, 3471 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 12/16/2021, 96, Food Service Establishment
Church's Fried Chicken, 573 N. Oates St., Dothan, 12/13/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment
Columbia Food Mart, 101 S. Washington St., Columbia, 12/17/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment
Cowboy's, 4657 S. Oates St., Dothan, 12/14/2021, 93, Food Service Establishment
Daily Grind Café (The), 33 S. Broad St., Cowarts, 12/17/2021, 96, Food Service Establishment
Days Inn, 3011 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 12/15/2021, 93, Hotel/Motel
Delicious Bundts & Things, 108 Montana St., Dothan, 12/13/2021, 99, Food Service Establishment
Dothan City School Headstart Center, 900 W. Powell, Dothan, 12/13/2021, 94, School Lunchroom - Public
Dothan Nutrition, 3600 S. Oates St., Dothan, 12/15/2021, 95, Limited Food
Dothan Quick Mart #2, 2977 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 12/14/2021, 97, Limited Food
First Baptist Church, 300 W. Main St., Dothan, 12/16/2021, 99, Food Service Establishment
Goldfingers 84 West, 5540 W. Main St., Dothan, 12/17/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment
Gracie's Adventure Club, 519 S. Oates, Dothan, 12/16/2021, 97, Daycare Food Service
Guesthouse International Inn, 1075 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 12/15/2021, 91, Hotel/Motel
Hardee's of Dothan #6, 4624 W. Main St., Dothan, 12/17/2021, 92, Food Service Establishment
Honeysuckle Convenience, 653 Honeysuckle Road, Dothan, 12/17/2021, 97, Limited Food
Magnolia Creek Lodge, 300 Country Crossing Parkway, Cottonwood, 12/15/2021, 98, Hotel/Motel
McLeod's Publick House, 5540 W. Main St., Dothan, 12/17/2021, 97, Food Service Establishment
Mexican Connection, 5630 W. Main St., Dothan, 12/17/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment
New Beginning Ivy League Academy, 1000 W. Main St., Dothan, 12/14/2021, 97, Daycare Food Service
New Beginning/Mitchell Wellness Center, 800 W. Powell St., Dothan, 12/14/2021, 87, Mobile Food Commissary
Outback Steakhouse #1264, 2925 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 12/15/2021, 91, Food Service Establishment
Patricia Lanes, 2208 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 12/13/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment
Piggly Wiggly, 119 E. Church St., Columbia, 12/16/2021, 95, Retail Food Store
Piggly Wiggly Discount Foods, 1140 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 12/13/2021, 96, Retail Food Store
Red Elephant Pizza & Grill, 3108 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 12/16/2021, 93, Food Service Establishment
Rehobeth High School, 373 Malvern Road, Dothan, 12/14/2021, 98, School Lunchroom - Public
Rodeo Mexican Restaurant, 2240 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 12/14/2021, 97, Food Service Establishment
Roundabout Plantation, 321 Roundabout Drive, Dothan, 12/14/2021, 98, Limited Food
Salty Sammich, 6270 S. State Highway 605, Dothan, 12/17/2021, 98, Food Service Establishment
Schlotzsky's, 3456 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 12/16/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment
Smith's Tru-Value, 101 E. Church St., Columbia, 12/16/2021, 98, Food Service Establishment
South Oates Food Depot #7052, 1919 S. Oates St., Dothan, 12/13/2021, 93, Retail Food Store
Southeast Health Child Development, 302 Haven Drive, Dothan, 12/15/2021, 100, Daycare Food Service
Subway #20623, 1932 Old Ashford Highway, Ashford, 12/14/2021, 99, Food Service Establishment
Subway #4367, 224 Honeysuckle Road, Dothan, 12/17/2021, 98, Food Service Establishment
Tea 4 Two, 1000 W. Main St., Dothan, 12/16/2021, 98, Limited Food
The Crossing at Big Creek - Bar West, 300 Crossing Parkway, Cottonwood, 12/15/2021, 99, Food Service Establishment
The Crossing at Big Creek - The Yellow Rose, 300 Crossing Parkway, Cottonwood, 12/15/2021, 100, Food Service Establishment
Twisted Spur (The), 300 Country Crossing Parkway, Cottonwood, 12/15/2021, 98, Food Service Establishment
Webb Elementary School, 178 Depot St., Webb, 12/17/2021, 97, School Lunchroom - Public
Westgate Park After School Program, 501 Recreation Road, Dothan, 12/14/2021, 100, Limited Food
Westway China Wok, 4650 W. Main St., Suite 804, Dothan, 12/17/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment
Winchesters, 300 Country Crossing Parkway, Cottonwood, 12/15/2021, 98, Food Service Establishment
Wiregrass Community Pharmacy, 430 N. Broadway St., Ashford, 12/14/2021, 99, Limited Food
Zaxby's, 3850 W. Main St., Dothan, 12/17/2021, 96, Food Service Establishment