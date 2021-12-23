 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Eye Center South & Vision Center South
Houston County Health Scores, Dec. 13-17
0 Comments
top story

Houston County Health Scores, Dec. 13-17

  • 0

Here are the health scores for food and lodging establishments Dec. 13-17 as provided by the Houston County Health Department. A score of 1 means the establishment is new and has not been scored yet or is a food processor that does not get a score.

Name of establishment, street address, inspection date, score, and type of establishment

231 Mini Mart, 4684 S. Oates St., Dothan, 12/14/2021, 93, Limited Food

Ashford Elementary School, 100 Barfield St., Ashford, 12/14/2021, 98, School Lunchroom - Public

Ashford Food Depot #7062 1860 Old Highway 84 E., Ashford, 12/14/2021, 95, Retail Food Store

Ashford High School, 607 Church St., Ashford, 12/14/2021, 96, School Lunchroom - Public

Bar East, 300 Country Crossing Parkway, Cottonwood, 12/15/2021, 100, Food Service Establishment

Baskin Robbins, 3064 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 12/15/2021, 91, Food Service Establishment

Breeze-In Mart #1, 2907 Jordan Ave., Cowarts, 12/17/2021, 94, Food Service Establishment

Building Blocks Child Development, 1065 S. State Highway 605, Taylor, 12/17/2021, 96, Daycare Food Service

Calvary Weekday Ministry, 901 Montezuma Ave., Dothan, 12/14/2021, 97, Daycare Food Service

Captain D's Seafood #3695, 2236 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 12/14/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment

Celebrity Station Concession East, 307 Crossing Parkway, Cottonwood, 12/15/2021, 100, Food Service Establishment

Celebrity Station Concession West, 307 Crossing Parkway, Cottonwood, 12/15/2021, 99, Food Service Establishment

Chappy's BBQ, 5702 County Road 203 Rehobeth 12/17/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment

Chipotle Mexican Grill, 3471 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 12/16/2021, 96, Food Service Establishment

Church's Fried Chicken, 573 N. Oates St., Dothan, 12/13/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment

Columbia Food Mart, 101 S. Washington St., Columbia, 12/17/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment

Cowboy's, 4657 S. Oates St., Dothan, 12/14/2021, 93, Food Service Establishment

Daily Grind Café (The), 33 S. Broad St., Cowarts, 12/17/2021, 96, Food Service Establishment

Days Inn, 3011 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 12/15/2021, 93, Hotel/Motel

Delicious Bundts & Things, 108 Montana St., Dothan, 12/13/2021, 99, Food Service Establishment

Dothan City School Headstart Center, 900 W. Powell, Dothan, 12/13/2021, 94, School Lunchroom - Public

Dothan Nutrition, 3600 S. Oates St., Dothan, 12/15/2021, 95, Limited Food

Dothan Quick Mart #2, 2977 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 12/14/2021, 97, Limited Food

First Baptist Church, 300 W. Main St., Dothan, 12/16/2021, 99, Food Service Establishment

Goldfingers 84 West, 5540 W. Main St., Dothan, 12/17/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment

Gracie's Adventure Club, 519 S. Oates, Dothan, 12/16/2021, 97, Daycare Food Service

Guesthouse International Inn, 1075 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 12/15/2021, 91, Hotel/Motel

Hardee's of Dothan #6, 4624 W. Main St., Dothan, 12/17/2021, 92, Food Service Establishment

Honeysuckle Convenience, 653 Honeysuckle Road, Dothan, 12/17/2021, 97, Limited Food

Magnolia Creek Lodge, 300 Country Crossing Parkway, Cottonwood, 12/15/2021, 98, Hotel/Motel

McLeod's Publick House, 5540 W. Main St., Dothan, 12/17/2021, 97, Food Service Establishment

Mexican Connection, 5630 W. Main St., Dothan, 12/17/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment

New Beginning Ivy League Academy, 1000 W. Main St., Dothan, 12/14/2021, 97, Daycare Food Service

New Beginning/Mitchell Wellness Center, 800 W. Powell St., Dothan, 12/14/2021, 87, Mobile Food Commissary

Outback Steakhouse #1264, 2925 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 12/15/2021, 91, Food Service Establishment

Patricia Lanes, 2208 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 12/13/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment

Piggly Wiggly, 119 E. Church St., Columbia, 12/16/2021, 95, Retail Food Store

Piggly Wiggly Discount Foods, 1140 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 12/13/2021, 96, Retail Food Store

Red Elephant Pizza & Grill, 3108 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 12/16/2021, 93, Food Service Establishment

Rehobeth High School, 373 Malvern Road, Dothan, 12/14/2021, 98, School Lunchroom - Public

Rodeo Mexican Restaurant, 2240 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 12/14/2021, 97, Food Service Establishment

Roundabout Plantation, 321 Roundabout Drive, Dothan, 12/14/2021, 98, Limited Food

Salty Sammich, 6270 S. State Highway 605, Dothan, 12/17/2021, 98, Food Service Establishment

Schlotzsky's, 3456 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 12/16/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment

Smith's Tru-Value, 101 E. Church St., Columbia, 12/16/2021, 98, Food Service Establishment

South Oates Food Depot #7052, 1919 S. Oates St., Dothan, 12/13/2021, 93, Retail Food Store

Southeast Health Child Development, 302 Haven Drive, Dothan, 12/15/2021, 100, Daycare Food Service

Subway #20623, 1932 Old Ashford Highway, Ashford, 12/14/2021, 99, Food Service Establishment

Subway #4367, 224 Honeysuckle Road, Dothan, 12/17/2021, 98, Food Service Establishment

Tea 4 Two, 1000 W. Main St., Dothan, 12/16/2021, 98, Limited Food

The Crossing at Big Creek - Bar West, 300 Crossing Parkway, Cottonwood, 12/15/2021, 99, Food Service Establishment

The Crossing at Big Creek - The Yellow Rose, 300 Crossing Parkway, Cottonwood, 12/15/2021, 100, Food Service Establishment

Twisted Spur (The), 300 Country Crossing Parkway, Cottonwood, 12/15/2021, 98, Food Service Establishment

Webb Elementary School, 178 Depot St., Webb, 12/17/2021, 97, School Lunchroom - Public

Westgate Park After School Program, 501 Recreation Road, Dothan, 12/14/2021, 100, Limited Food

Westway China Wok, 4650 W. Main St., Suite 804, Dothan, 12/17/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment

Winchesters, 300 Country Crossing Parkway, Cottonwood, 12/15/2021, 98, Food Service Establishment

Wiregrass Community Pharmacy, 430 N. Broadway St., Ashford, 12/14/2021, 99, Limited Food

Zaxby's, 3850 W. Main St., Dothan, 12/17/2021, 96, Food Service Establishment

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Officer found guilty in death of Daunte Wright

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Christmas lights in Dothan
Local News

Christmas lights in Dothan

  • Updated

Dothan Eagle photographer Jay Hare rode the streets of Dothan the past two nights and took video of Christmas lights in residential neighborhoods.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert