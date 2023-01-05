Houston County Health Scores, Dec. 19-30

Here are the health scores for food and lodging establishments Dec. 19-30 as provided by the Houston County Health Department. A score of 1 means the establishment is new and has not been scored yet or is a food processor that does not get a score.
Name of establishment, street address, inspection date, score, and type of establishment
ZTEC, 13668 U.S. Highway 84, Newton, 12/30/2022, 86, Food Service Establishment
Grand South Senior Living, 450 John D. Odom Road, Dothan, 12/22/2022, 87, Nursing Home Food Service
Things & Wings #4, 4650 W. Main St., Ste. 80, Dothan, 12/22/2022, 90, Food Service Establishment
Westway China Wok, 4650 W. Main St., Ste. 80, Dothan, 12/22/2022, 90, Food Service Establishment
Taqueria Mi Rancho, 2413 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 12/28/2022, 90, Food Service Establishment
Days Inn, 3011 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 12/27/2022, 91, Hotel/Motel
Subway (Flowers), 4730 West Main St., Dothan, 12/20/2022, 91, Food Service Establishment
Double Tree- Kitchen, 2740 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 12/21/2022, 91, Food Service Establishment
Dothan Courtyard By Marriott, 3040 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 12/29/2022, 92, Hotel/Motel
VFW Post #3073, 1426 Taylor Road, Dothan, 12/29/2022, 92, Food Service Establishment
Bojangles’ Restaurant, 2794 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 12/21/2022, 92, Food Service Establishment
Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen #13476, 107 Apple Ave., Suite 3, Dothan, 12/20/2022, 92, Food Service Establishment
Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, 3095 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 12/21/2022, 93, Food Service Establishment
Guesthouse International Inn, 1075 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 12/28/2022, 93, Hotel/Motel
Baskin Robbins, 3064 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 12/28/2022, 93, Food Service Establishment
Columbia Food Mart, 101 S. Washington St., Columbia, 12/29/2022, 93, Food Service Establishment
HOBO Pantry #25, 204 E. Church St., Columbia, 12/20/2022, 93, Food Service Establishment
Panda Chinese Restaurant, 3341 S. Oates St., Dothan, 12/22/2022, 93, Food Service Establishment
Auntie Anne’s Soft Pretzels, 900 Commons Drive, Dothan, 12/27/2022, 93, Food Service Establishment
Full Moon Bar-B-Que, 3826 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 12/19/2022, 93, Food Service Establishment
Dixie Curb Market, 312 E. Powell St., Dothan, 12/19/2022, 94, Food Service Establishment
Waffle House #407, 3591 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 12/29/2022, 94, Food Service Establishment
Piggly Wiggly, 119 E. Church St., Columbia, 12/20/2022, 94, Retail Food Store
Domino’s Pizza, 4388 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 12/21/2022, 94, Food Service Establishment
Grocery Outlet #7718, 1860 Old Highway 84, Ashford, 12/20/2022, 94, Retail Food Store
Sister’s Soul Express (East), 1970 Reeves St., Dothan, 12/27/2022, 94, Food Service Establishment
River Nile Espress-Oh, 5540 W. Main St., Dothan, 12/20/2022, 94, Food Service Establishment
Gradic’s Dairy Queen, 618 S. Alice St., Dothan, 12/22/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment
La Parrilla Mexican Restaurant, 4771 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 12/21/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment
Rock ‘N Roll Sushi, 103 Apple Ave., Dothan, 12/22/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment
Diablo’s Southwest Grill, 131 N. Foster St., Dothan, 12/21/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment
Double Tree, 2740 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 12/21/2022, 95, Hotel/Motel
OOKA Sushi, 4863 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 12/21/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment
Haven Academy, 1062 Hadden Road, Rehobeth, 12/22/2022, 95, Daycare Food Service
Grocery Outlet #7721, 1060 W. Main St., Dothan, 12/28/2022, 95, Retail Food Store
Dreamers Child Development Center, 1044 State Highway 92, Newton, 12/30/2022, 96, Daycare Food Service
Dothan Courtyard By Marriott-Kitchen, 3040 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 12/29/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment
Smith’s Tru-Value, 101 E. Church St., Columbia, 12/20/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment
Vaughn Blumberg Center, 2902 Redmond Road, Dothan, 12/21/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment
Subway #21390, 2004 Reeves St., Dothan, 12/27/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment
Barnes & Noble Booksellers Inc. #2, 4601 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 12/21/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment
Goldfingers 84 West, 5540 W. Main St., Dothan, 12/30/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment
KBC on Foster, 151 N. Foster, Dothan, 12/21/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment
Jersey Mikes Subs, 104 Rock Bridge Road, Dothan, 12/19/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment
Star-lite Drive-in, 14200 U.S. Highway 84, Newton, 12/30/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment
Amazin’ Cajun, 2155 E. Main St., Dothan, 12/28/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment
La Quinta Inn & Suites, Dothan, 3593 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 12/29/2022, 97, Hotel/Motel
Kelly Springs Elementary, 1124 Kelly Springs Road, Dothan, 12/19/2022, 97, School Lunchroom—Public
Great American Cookie Company, 900 Commons Drive, Dothan, 12/27/2022, 97, Food Service Establishment
Target/Starbucks T-1468, 4601 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 12/28/2022, 97, Food Service Establishment
Circle K #2721552, 302 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 12/19/2022, 97, Food Service Establishment
Publix Bakery #1375, 1620 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 12/19/2022, 97, Food Service Establishment
Publix Deli #1375, 1620 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 12/19/2022, 97, Food Service Establishment
Starbucks #56873, 104 Rock Bridge Road, Dothan, 12/19/2022, 97, Food Service Establishment
Vision Nutrition, 126 S. Alice St., Dothan, 12/21/2022, 97, Limited Food
Publix Seafood Market #1375, 1620 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 12/19/2022, 98, Retail Food Store
AFC Sushi @ Publix #1375, 1620 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 12/19/2022, 98, Food Service Establishment
Nuts To Go, 105 Apple Ave., Dothan, 12/20/2022, 98, Food Service Establishment
Mildred’s Restaurant & Tea Room, 401 N. Alice St., Dothan, 12/21/2022, 99, Food Service Establishment
Publix Supermarket #1375, 1620 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 12/19/2022, 99, Retail Food Store
The Juicy Crab, 4753 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 12/21/2022, 99, Food Service Establishment
Guthrie’s Original Chicken Fingers, 189 John D. Odom Road, Dothan, 12/20/2022, 99, Food Service Establishment
Publix Produce Market #1375, 1620 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 12/19/2022, 100, Retail Food Store