Houston County health scores, Dec. 20-31
Houston County health scores, Dec. 20-31

  Updated
Houston county health scores
METRO CREATIVE IMAGE

Here are the health scores for food and lodging establishments Dec. 20-31 as provided by the Houston County Health Department. A score of 1 means the establishment is new and has not been scored yet or is a food processor that does not get a score.

Name of establishment, street address, inspection date, score, and type of establishment

Basketcase, 228 S. Oates St., Dothan, 12/21/2021, 97, Food Service Establishment

Beeline #643, 1378 Hodgesville Road, Dothan, 12/22/2021, 96, Food Service Establishment

Blue Plate (The) South, 1975 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 12/21/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment

Cellar Fine Steaks & Wine (The), 1481 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 12/22/2021, 94, Retail Food Store

Cellar Fine Steaks & Wine Deli (The), 1481 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 12/22/2021, 93, Food Service Establishment

Chill Lounge, 164 S. Foster St., Dothan, 12/30/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment

China Wok, 1640 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 12/22/2021, 94, Food Service Establishment

Chuck E. Cheese's #703, 1001 Commons Drive, Dothan, 12/20/2021, 97, Food Service Establishment

Circle K #2723643, 4196 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 12/28/2021, 96, Food Service Establishment

Coleman Center-Troy University, 504 University Drive, Dothan, 12/28/2021, 100, Daycare Food Service

Featured Players Cabaret, 3178 Hartford Highway, Dothan, 12/28/2021, 97, Food Service Establishment

Full Moon Bar-B-Que, 3826 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 12/20/2021, 94, Food Service Establishment

Great American Cookie Company, 900 Commons Drive, Dothan, 12/20/2021, 96, Food Service Establishment

Home2 Suites by Hilton, 5005 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 12/29/2021, 84, Hotel/Motel

Houligans, 3611 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 12/22/2021, 93, Food Service Establishment

KC Kreative Catering, 4640 S. State Highway 109, Slocomb, 12/22/2021, 95, Mobile Food Commissary

Krystal, 3476 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 12/22/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment

Laurel Oaks Behavioral Health Center, 700 Cottonwood Road, Dothan, 12/22/2021, 97, Food Service Establishment

Mama T's Mini Mart, 816 Columbia Highway, Dothan, 12/29/2021, 96, Mobile Food Commissary

Mama T's Mobile Unit, 816 Columbia Highway, Dothan, 12/29/2021, 96, Mobile Food Service

McAlister's Deli, 3106 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 12/22/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment

Murphy Mill, 4279 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 12/21/2021, 96, Limited Food

Newk's Eatery, 3468 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 12/28/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment

Olive Garden Italian Restaurant #169, 3360 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 12/30/2021, 97, Food Service Establishment

Philly City, 983 N. Range St., Dothan, 12/29/2021, 96, Mobile Food Service

Popeye's Louisiana Kitchen #12971, 2231 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 12/21/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment

Rain, 145 S. St. Andrews St., Dothan, 12/30/2021, 98, Mobile Food Commissary

Richie B's, 3590 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 12/29/2021, 96, Food Service Establishment

Robert's Grill, 5192 W. State Highway 52, Dothan, 12/28/2021, 97, Food Service Establishment

Sleep Inn & Suites Kitchen, 4654 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 12/21/2021, 95, Limited Food

Sonic #4824, 4177 W. Main St., Dothan, 12/20/2021, 94, Food Service Establishment

Stop and Go #8, 3184 Flynn Road, Dothan, 12/29/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment

The Honest Seafood Company, 1461 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 12/22/2021, 99, Retail Food Store

Walmart Fuel Kiosk, 3885 W. Main St., Dothan, 12/20/2021, 99, Limited Food

Xtreme Air Trampoline Park, 441 Nypro Lane, Dothan, 12/20/2021, 97, Limited Food

