Houston County Health Scores, Dec. 5-9

Here are the health scores for food and lodging establishments Dec. 5-9 as provided by the Houston County Health Department. A score of 1 means the establishment is new and has not been scored yet or is a food processor that does not get a score.
Name of establishment, street address, inspection date, score, and type of establishment
Exprezit, 7729 Highway 52 E., Webb, 12/8/2022, 81, Food Service Establishment
Beeline 515, 409 E. Newton St., Dothan, 12/5/2022, 85, Limited Food
Larry's Bar-B-Que East, 1036 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 12/6/2022, 91, Food Service Establishment
One Stop Food Store, 6762 Cottonwood Road, Dothan, 12/5/2022, 92, Food Service Establishment
Little Caesar's Pizza, 1550 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 12/5/2022, 92, Food Service Establishment
People are also reading…
Flour House Bakery, 4701 S. State Highway 109, Slocomb, 12/8/2022, 93, Food Service Establishment
Best Western Dothan Inn and Suites, 1650 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 12/8/2022, 94, Hotel/Motel
Breeze-In Mart #3, 2552 S. State Highway 109, Dothan, 12/8/2022, 94, Food Service Establishment
Ashford Mart, 1986 Old Highway 84, Ashford, 12/7/2022, 94, Food Service Establishment
Checkers #1121, 3091 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 12/6/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment
Metro Diner, 2777 W. Main St., Dothan, 12/7/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment
Robert's Grill, 5192 W. State Highway 52, Dothan, 12/8/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment
Arby's #5690, 4037 W. Main St., Dothan, 12/7/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment
Wesley Place Rehab Inn Kitchen, 718 Honeysuckle Road, Dothan, 12/9/2022, 96, Nursing Home Food Service
My Pie, 3835 W. Main St., Dothan, 12/7/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment
Hobo Pantry #7, 6322 U.S. Highway 84 E., Cowarts, 12/7/2022, 96, Limited Food
Taylor Grocery, 1525 S. State Highway 605, Taylor, 12/8/2022, 97, Food Service Establishment
Girard Primary School, 522 Girard Ave., Dothan, 12/9/2022, 97, School Lunchroom - Public
Girard Intermediate School, 600 Girard Ave., Dothan, 12/9/2022, 97, School Lunchroom - Public
Brenda's Preparatory School, 1792 Headland Ave., Dothan, 12/5/2022, 97, Daycare Food Service
Wesley Place on Honeysuckle, 718 Honeysuckle Road, Dothan, 12/8/2022, 97, Nursing Home Food Service
Waffle House #1613, 4091 W. Main St., Dothan, 12/7/2022, 97, Food Service Establishment
Best Western Dothan Inn and Suites, 1650 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 12/8/2022, 97, Limited Food
Salty Sammich, 6270 S. State Highway 605, Dothan, 12/8/2022, 97, Food Service Establishment
Southeast Health Child Development, 302 Haven Drive, Dothan, 12/5/2022, 98, Daycare Food Service
Kiss My Axe, 256 N. Foster St., Dothan, 12/6/2022, 98, Food Service Establishment
Wave Nutrition, 1209 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 12/5/2022, 98, Limited Food
Kuntry Krab, 983 N. Range St., Dothan, 12/8/2022, 98, Food Service Establishment
Roundabout Plantation, 321 Roundabout Drive, Cowarts, 12/7/2022, 99, Limited Food
Kiddie Garden Childcare & Learning, 930 E. Burdeshaw St., Dothan, 12/5/2022, 99, Daycare Food Service
Mount Olive Christian Fellowship Church, 701 S. Appletree St., Dothan, 12/6/2022, 100, Food Service Establishment
Rise & Grind Nutrition, 413 N. Broadway St., Ashford, 12/7/2022, 100, Limited Food