Houston County Health Scores, Dec. 6-10
Houston County Health Scores, Dec. 6-10

  • Updated
houston county health scores
Here are the health scores for food and lodging establishments Dec. 6-10 as provided by the Houston County Health Department. A score of 1 means the establishment is new and has not been scored yet or is a food processor that does not get a score.

Name of establishment, street address, inspection date, score, and type of establishment

A.W. Herndon #112, 1817 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 12/9/2021, 95, Limited Food

Andrew Belle Center After School Program, 1270 Lake St., Dothan, 12/9/2021, 100, Limited Food

Annie Pearl's Home Cooking, 4930 W. State Highway 52, Dothan, 12/8/2021, 96, Food Service Establishment

Barberitos, 100 Apple Ave., Suite 6, Dothan, 12/6/2021, 96, Food Service Establishment

Bay Springs Chevron, 8285 U.S. Highway 84, Dothan, 12/10/2021, 93, Food Service Establishment

Beef O'Brady's, 2743 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 12/7/2021, 89, Food Service Establishment

Best Western Dothan Inn and Suites, 1650 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 12/8/2021, 99, Food Service Establishment

Bible Way Church of Our Lord Jesus Christ, 2848 Denton Road, Dothan, 12/8/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment

Blue Moon Café, 153 Mary Lou Lane, Dothan, 12/10/2021, 96, Food Service Establishment

Blue Plate (The), 3850 W. Main St., Dothan, 12/6/2021, 96, Food Service Establishment

Boys & Girls Club of the Wiregrass, 457 S. Alice St., Dothan, 12/10/2021, 100, Limited Food

Breeze-In Mart #3, 2552 S. Oates St., Dothan, 12/9/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment

Brenda's Preparatory School, 1792 Headland Ave., Dothan, 12/7/2021, 99, Daycare Food Service

Budget Inn, 1964 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 12/9/2021, 95, Hotel/Motel

Carver Ninth Grade Academy, 1001 Webb Road, Dothan, 12/9/2021, 96, School Lunchroom - Public

Carver School of Math, Science & Technology, 303 Rollins Ave., Dothan, 12/9/2021, 98, School Lunchroom - Public

Comfort Inn & Suites Kitchen, 2227 E. Main St., Dothan, 12/8/2021, 98, Limited Food

Cottonwood Coffee Company, 12962 Cottonwood Road, Cottonwood, 12/6/2021, 94, Food Service Establishment

Cottonwood High School, 663 Houston St., Cottonwood, 12/6/2021, 97, School Lunchroom - Public

Cultural Arts Center, 909 S. St. Andrews St., Dothan, 12/6/2021, 98, Food Service Establishment

Dakota Coffee Works, 4440 W. Main St., Dothan, 12/10/2021, 87, Food Service Establishment

Diablo's Southwest Grill, 131 N. Foster St., Dothan, 12/6/2021, 96, Food Service Establishment

Dickey's Barbecue Pit, 2115 E. Main St., Dothan, 12/10/2021, 99, Mobile Food Commissary

Dickey's Barbecue Pit Mobile Unit, 2115 E. Main St., Dothan, 12/10/2021, 99, Mobile Food Service

Dixie Curb Market, 312 E. Powell St., Dothan, 12/7/2021, 96, Food Service Establishment

Domino's Pizza, 4388 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 12/8/2021, 98, Food Service Establishment

Dothan City Early Education Center, 1665 Honeysuckle Road, Dothan, 12/9/2021, 98, School Lunchroom - Public

Dothan Oriental Express, 1774 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 12/7/2021, 91, Food Service Establishment

Dothan Quick Mart #1, 146 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 12/9/2021, 97, Limited Food

Doug Tew After School Program, 300 Garland St., Dothan, 12/10/2021, 100, Limited Food

Dreamers Child Development Center, 1044 State Highway 92, Newton, 12/10/2021, 97, Daycare Food Service

Fazoli's, 3421 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 12/7/2021, 91, Food Service Establishment

Fly By Night Grill, 153 Mary Lou Lane, Dothan, 12/10/2021, 98, Food Service Establishment

Grand on Foster (The), 170 N. Foster St., Dothan, 12/7/2021, 98, Food Service Establishment

Highlands Elementary, 1400 S. Brannon Stand Road, Dothan, 12/9/2021, 97, School Lunchroom - Public

HOBO Pantry #27, 3731 S. Park Ave., Dothan, 12/6/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment

HOBO Pantry #6, 735 Ross Clark Circle E., Dothan, 12/10/2021, 98, Limited Food

Hop-In #1, 1804 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 12/10/2021, 96, Limited Food

Hop-In #3, 3260 Hartford Highway, Dothan, 12/9/2021, 93, Limited Food

IHOP #4459, 3407 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 12/7/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment

KBC on Foster, 151 N. Foster St., Dothan, 12/6/2021, 98, Food Service Establishment

Kelly Springs Elementary, 1124 Kelly Springs Road, Dothan, 12/8/2021, 98, School Lunchroom - Public

Kickin Chicken 2, 732 N. Oates St., Dothan, 12/8/2021, 96, Mobile Food Service

Kickin Chicken Commissary, 732 N. Oates St., Dothan, 12/8/2021, 96, Mobile Food Commissary

Kickin Chicken Mobile Unit, 732 N. Oates St., Dothan, 12/8/2021, 96, Mobile Food Service

Kiss My Axe, 256 N. Foster St., Dothan, 12/7/2021, 100, Food Service Establishment

La Quinta Inn & Suites, 3593 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 12/8/2021, 96, Hotel/Motel

Little Caesar's Pizza #5, 2090 S. Oates St., Dothan, 12/6/2021, 90, Food Service Establishment

Mikata Japanese Steak House, 4600 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 12/8/2021, 89, Food Service Establishment

Mildred's Restaurant & Tea Room, 401 N. Alice St., Dothan, 12/8/2021, 99, Food Service Establishment

Mt. Olive Christian Fellowship Church, 701 S. Appletree St., Dothan, 12/8/2021, 100, Food Service Establishment

Mural City Coffee Company, 192 S. Foster St., Dothan, 12/6/2021, 100, Food Service Establishment

Murphy USA #7779, 3370 S. Oates St., Dothan, 12/10/2021, 93, Limited Food

Old Mill Restaurant, 2557 Murphy Mill Road, Dothan, 12/8/2021, 96, Food Service Establishment

One Stop Food Store, 6762 Cottonwood Road, Dothan, 12/6/2021, 94, Food Service Establishment

Our Place Bar & Grill, 14805 U.S. Highway 84 W., Wicksburg, 12/10/2021, 97, Food Service Establishment

Papa John's Pizza #1399, 3312 W. Main St., Dothan, 12/6/2021, 96, Food Service Establishment

Petro South #222, 14341 U.S. Highway 231 S., Cottonwood, 12/6/2021, 91, Limited Food

Quick Stop, 2984 E. Main St., Dothan, 12/7/2021, 96, Limited Food

Rehobeth Elementary School, 5631 County Road 203, Rehobeth, 12/8/2021, 97, School Lunchroom - Public

Rehobeth Middle School, 5631 County Road 203, Rehobeth, 12/8/2021, 99, School Lunchroom - Public

Ridgecrest Daycare After School Program, 1231 Fortner St., Dothan, 12/10/2021, 100, Limited Food

Simply Cakes, 7985 U.S. Highway 84 W., Dothan, 12/10/2021, 92, Food Service Establishment

Star-lite Drive-in, 14200 U.S. Highway 84, Newton, 12/10/2021, 97, Food Service Establishment

Subway #17864, 2336 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 12/6/2021, 97, Food Service Establishment

Sun Stop #650, 2357 Reeves St., Dothan, 12/10/2021, 99, Limited Food

Sun Stop #618, 2747 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 12/10/2021, 97, Limited Food

Taylor Grocery, 1525 State Highway 605, Taylor, 12/8/2021, 95, Food Service Establishment

TC Petro, 2329 S. Park Ave., Dothan, 12/8/2021, 95, Limited Food

The Uptown, 160 S. St. Andrews St., Dothan, 12/9/2021, 97, Food Service Establishment

Things & Wings #4, 4650 W. Main St., Suite 808, Dothan, 12/6/2021, 94, Food Service Establishment

Tin Pig Commissary, 1555 S. State Highway 605, Taylor 12/8/2021, 97, Mobile Food Commissary

Vision Nutrition, 126 S. Alice St., Dothan, 12/10/2021, 99, Limited Food

Waffle House #407, 3591 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 12/9/2021, 90, Food Service Establishment

Walton Park After School Program, 122 Walton Park Drive, Dothan, 12/9/2021, 100, Limited Food

Wicksburg High School, 1172 State Highway 123, Newton, 12/10/2021, 97, School Lunchroom - Public

Wiregrass Park Recreation Center After School Program, 620 Sixth Ave., Dothan, 12/9/2021, 100, Limited Food

