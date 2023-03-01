Here are the health scores for food and lodging establishments Feb. 13-24 as provided by the Houston County Health Department. A score of 1 means the establishment is new and has not been scored yet or is a food processor that does not get a score.
Name of establishment, street address, inspection date, score, and type of establishment
Walker's Deluxe Motel, 3212 East Main Street, Dothan, 2/16/2023, 86, Hotel/Motel
Basketcase, 228 South Oates Street, Dothan, 2/16/2023, 86, Food Service Establishment
Howard Johnson 2244 Ross Clark Circle Dothan 2/21/2023 87 Hotel/Motel
Exprezit 7729, Hwy. 52 East, Webb, 2/22/2023, 87, Food Service Establishment
Dothan Motor Lodge, 2155 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 2/21/2023, 88, Hotel/Motel
Celebrations, 560 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 2/22/2023, 88, Food Service Establishment
Pig Out Bar-B-Que, 3033 Reeves St., Dothan, 2/13/2023, 89, Food Service Establishment
A.W. Herndon #112, 1817 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 2/15/2023, 90, Limited Food
Top Thai Restaurant, 105 South Woodburn Drive, Dothan, 2/14/2023, 90, Food Service Establishment
Motel 6 #1233, 2907 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 2/14/2023, 91, Hotel/Motel
Dothan High School, 3209 Reeves St., Dothan, 2/13/2023, 91, School Lunchroom - Public
Sonic #4824, 4177 West Main Street, Dothan, 2/14/2023, 91, Food Service Establishment
Residence Inn by Marriott, 186 Hospitality Lane, Dothan, 2/21/2023, 91, Hotel/Motel
Fire Stone Wood Fired Pizza & Grill, 250 South Oates Street, Dothan, 2/17/2023, 91, Food Service Establishment
McDonald's #33094, 4740 W. Main St., Dothan, 2/23/2023, 91, Food Service Establishment
Fatback's, 3850 West Main St., Dothan, 2/14/2023, 91, Food Service Establishment
Big Mike's Sports Grill, 425 N. Broadway St., Ashford, 2/15/2023, 91, Food Service Establishment
Dothan Quick Mart #2, 2977 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 2/13/2023, 91, Limited Food
Breeze-In Mart #1, 2907 Jordan Avenue, Cowarts, 2/15/2023, 92, Food Service Establishment
Waffle House #335, 1925 East Main Street, Dothan, 2/13/2023, 92, Food Service Establishment
Zaxby's, 3801 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 2/13/2023, 92, Food Service Establishment
Los Amigos #2, 13308 Cottonwood Road, Cottonwood, 2/15/2023, 92, Food Service Establishment
Cowboy's, 4657 South Oates Street, Dothan, 2/21/2023, 93, Food Service Establishment
Ray's Restaurant, 1740 South Oates Street, Dothan, 2/16/2023, 93, Mobile Food Commissary
Subway of Dothan, 8390 U.S. Highway 231, Dothan, 2/21/2023, 93, Food Service Establishment
Denny's, 2190 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 2/16/2023, 93, Food Service Establishment
Rodeo Mexican Restaurant 3251 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 2/24/2023, 93, Food Service Establishment
Rodeo Mexican Restaurant, 220 N. Broadway Street, Ashford, 2/14/2023, 93, Food Service Establishment
Qualico Steel Café, 7681 East State Highway 52, Webb, 2/15/2023, 93, Food Service Establishment
Cellar Café (The), 2826 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 2/16/2023, 93, Food Service Establishment
Pho Sai Gon, 4887 Montgomery Hwy, Dothan, 2/24/2023, 93, Food Service Establishment
Ray's Restaurant Mobile Unit, 1740 South Oates Street, Dothan, 2/16/2023, 93, Mobile Food Service
Faine Elementary School (Jerry Lee), 1901 Stringer Street, Dothan, 2/23/2023, 94, School Lunchroom - Public
Morris Slingluff Elementary School, 4130 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 2/22/2023, 94, School Lunchroom - Public
Papa John's Pizza #1399, 3312 West Main Street, Dothan, 2/23/2023, 94, Food Service Establishment
Tropical Smoothie Café West, 3230 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 2/15/2023, 94, Food Service Establishment
Zaxby's, 3850 West Main Street, Dothan, 2/14/2023, 94, Food Service Establishment
Ashford Christian Development Center, 500 Adams Street, Ashford, 2/13/2023, 94, Daycare Food Service
McDonald's, 5001 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 2/24/2023, 94, Food Service Establishment
Chow King Grill & Buffet, 3112 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 2/15/2023, 94, Food Service Establishment
Subway #20623, 1932 Old Ashford Highway, Ashford, 2/13/2023, 94, Food Service Establishment
Panda Express #2774, 3777 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 2/13/2023, 94, Food Service Establishment
Smith's True Value of Ashford, 20 Ashford Industrial Drive, Ashford, 2/15/2023, 94, Food Service Establishment
Momma Goldberg's Deli, 104 Apple Drive, Dothan, 2/23/2023, 94, Food Service Establishment
Sugar Skullz Sweets & Treats, 6303 East US Highway 84, Cowarts, 2/22/2023, 94, Mobile Food Service
Sugar Skullz, 427 North Broadway St., Ashford, 2/22/2023, 94, Mobile Food Commissary
Super 8 Motel, 2215 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 2/17/2023, 95, Hotel/Motel
Houston County High School, 200 West Church Street, Columbia, 2/21/2023, 95, School Lunchroom - Public
Selma Street Elementary, 1501 West Selma St., Dothan, 2/22/2023, 95, School Lunchroom - Public
Burger King #3345, 3092 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 2/15/2023, 95, Food Service Establishment
Burger King #3610, 2203 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 2/13/2023, 95, Food Service Establishment
Checkers #1123, 3107 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 2/13/2023, 95, Food Service Establishment
Pilot Travel Center #603, 2190 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 2/16/2023, 95, Food Service Establishment
Great China Restaurant, 2371 Murphy Mill Road, Dothan, 2/24/2023, 95, Food Service Establishment
AMC Dothan Pavilion 12, 4843 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 2/24/2023, 95, Food Service Establishment
Playland Academy Child Care, 1836 West Main Street, Dothan, 2/23/2023, 95, Daycare Food Service
Hardee's of Dothan #6, 4624 West Main Street, Dothan, 2/23/2023, 95, Food Service Establishment
Ashford Elementary School, 100 Barfield Street, Ashford, 2/21/2023, 96, School Lunchroom - Public
Ashford High School, 607 Church Street, Ashford, 2/21/2023, 96, School Lunchroom - Public
Heard Elementary School, 201 Daniel Circle, Dothan, 2/14/2023, 96, School Lunchroom - Public
SEAYS Diversion Center, 2850 Horace Shepard Drive, Dothan, 2/22/2023, 96, School Lunchroom - Public
Broadway Café, 429 North Broadway St., Ashford, 2/14/2023, 96, Food Service Establishment
Calvary Weekday Ministry, 901 Montezuma Ave., Dothan. 2/21/2023, 96, Daycare Food Service
Dairy Queen, 3131 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 2/15/2023, 96, Food Service Establishment
Charlotte's Restaurant, 279 Fortner Street, Dothan, 2/16/2023, 96, Food Service Establishment
Tush/Toddler Child Development Center, 1750 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 2/14/2023, 96, Daycare Food Service
Arby's #5689, 3430 South Oates Street, Dothan, 2/21/2023, 96, Food Service Establishment
Howard Johnson-Kitchen, 2244 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 2/21/2023, 96, Limited Food
Southside Baptist CDC, 423 E. Cottonwood Road, Dothan, 2/22/2023, 96, Daycare Food Service
Daily Grind Café (The), 33 South Broad Street #3, Cowarts, 2/15/2023, 96, Food Service Establishment
Coleman Center-Troy University, 504 University Drive, Dothan, 2/24/2023, 96, Daycare Food Service
Auntie A's Salsa, 143 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 2/17/2023, 96, Limited Food
Mike B's Chuckwagon, 102 Montana Street, Dothan, 2/15/2023, 96, Mobile Food Service
Ridgecrest Baptist Child Dev. Ctr., 1231 Fortner Street, Dothan, 2/16/2023, 97, Daycare Food Service
Residence Inn by Marriott Kitchen, 186 Hospitality Lane, Dothan, 2/21/2023, 97, Limited Food
Smoothie King #1576 (84 West), 103 Apple Ave., Ste. 3, Dothan, 2/14/2023, 97, Limited Food
Desserts by Jolando, 545 West Main St., Dothan, 2/16/2023, 97, Food Service Establishment
That Little Donut Shop, 220 N. Broadway Street, Ashford, 2/14/2023, 97, Food Service Establishment
Encompass Health Rehab – Dothan, 1736 East Main Street, Dothan, 2/16/2023, 98, Nursing Home Food Service
Northside Methodist Gym Concession, 2600 Redmond Road, Dothan, 2/13/2023, 98, Limited Food
Five Guys Burgers and Fries, 4650 West Main Street, Dothan, 2/23/2023, 98, Food Service Establishment
Dothan Montessori School, 474 South Oates Street, Dothan, 2/16/2023, 99, Daycare Food Service
Circle City Brewing, 135 North Foster Street, Dothan, 2/16/2023, 99, Food Service Establishment