Houston County Health Scores, Feb. 21-March 4

Here are the health scores for food and lodging establishments Feb. 21-March 4 as provided by the Houston County Health Department. A score of 1 means the establishment is new and has not been scored yet or is a food processor that does not get a score.
Name of establishment, street address, inspection date, score, and type of establishment
A&B's Hit N Run, 2345 Omussee Road, Dothan, 2/28/2022, 96, Mobile Food Service
Angels Childcare and Academy, 1041 S. Park Ave., Dothan, 2/23/2022, 97, Daycare Food Service
Ashford Oriental Express, 301 Midland St., Ashford, 2/24/2022, 91, Food Service Establishment
Beef O'Brady's, 2743 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 3/4/2022, 94, Food Service Establishment
Beeline #643, 1378 Hodgesville Road, Dothan, 3/4/2022, 97, Food Service Establishment
Best Western Dothan Inn and Suites, 1650 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 3/1/2022, 93, Hotel/Motel
Best Western Dothan Inn and Suites, 1650 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 3/1/2022, 99, Food Service Establishment
Bojangles Restaurant, 1074 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 3/1/2022, 94, Food Service Establishment
Bourbon Street Candy Company, 900 Commons Drive, Dothan, 3/4/2022, 97, Limited Food
Brenda's Preparatory School, 1792 Headland Ave., Dothan, 3/3/2022, 98, Daycare Food Service
Cactus Flower Café, 5412 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 2/23/2022, 97, Food Service Establishment
Chili's Grill & Bar, 3083 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 2/28/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment
Chipotle Mexican Grill, 3471 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 3/1/2022, 97, Food Service Establishment
Chuck E. Cheese's #703, 1001 Commons Drive, Dothan, 3/4/2022, 91, Food Service Establishment
Circle K #2721552, 302 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 3/2/2022, 98, Food Service Establishment
Circle K #2723643, 4196 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 3/4/2022, 97, Food Service Establishment
Cookie's Café, 201 Sixth Ave., Dothan, 2/23/2022, 96, Mobile Food Commissary
Crazy Monkey Bar & Grill (The), 2855 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 2/24/2022, 97, Food Service Establishment
Da Kitchen, 106 W. Bluemont Court, Dothan, 2/23/2022, 96, Mobile Food Service
Dawgz N Thangs, 5765 County Road 203, Dothan, 2/23/2022, 96, Mobile Food Service
Diablo's Southwest Grill, 131 N. Foster St., Dothan, 3/4/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment
Dobb's Bar-B-Que, 2636 S. Oates, Dothan, 2/23/2022, 94, Food Service Establishment
Dothan Inn and Suites, 2841 Ross Clark Circle W., Dothan, 2/24/2022, 98, Hotel/Motel
Dothan Livestock Restaurant, 9711 U.S. Highway 231 S., Dothan, 2/28/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment
Dothan National Golf Club Kitchen, 7410 U.S. Highway 231 S., Dothan, 2/28/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment
Dothan Oriental Express, 1774 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 3/4/2022, 94, Food Service Establishment
Fazoli's, 3421 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 3/1/2022, 85, Food Service Establishment
Fish House on Wheels Commissary, 1501 Columbia Highway, Dothan, 2/28/2022, 98, Mobile Food Commissary
Goat Wingz, 233 Spyglass Road, Dothan, 2/23/2022, 96, Mobile Food Service
Goldfinger's (Cottonwood Corners), 1604 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 2/22/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment
Great American Cookie Company, 900 Commons Drive, Dothan, 3/4/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment
Hardee's of Dothan #4, 1086 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 3/1/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment
Heard Elementary School, 201 Daniel Circle, Dothan, 3/4/2022, 97, School Lunchroom - Public
H&J New Garden Chinese Restaurant, 3111 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 2/25/2022, 84, Food Service Establishment
HOBO Pantry #20, 3090 Denton Road, Dothan, 3/3/2022, 93, Food Service Establishment
HOBO Pantry #27, 3731 S. Park Ave., Dothan, 3/4/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment
Hongry Houzz Commissary, 920 Blackshear St., Dothan, 3/1/2022, 92, Mobile Food Commissary
Hongry Houzz Mobile Unit, 105 Montana St., Dothan, 3/1/2022, 92, Mobile Food Service
Hop-In #2, 2931 W. Main St., Dothan, 3/3/2022, 95, Limited Food
Hungry Howie's #2307, 1209 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 2/28/2022, 87, Food Service Establishment
IHOP #4459, 3407 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 3/1/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment
Jack's Family Restaurant, 102 First Ave., Ashford, 2/22/2022, 97, Food Service Establishment
J's Shack #2, 1055 S. Oates, Dothan, 2/28/2022, 98, Mobile Food Service
KFC - F569064, 109 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 2/28/2022, 90, Food Service Establishment
Kinza Japanese Restaurant, 1640 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 2/22/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment
Kiss My Axe, 256 N. Foster St., Dothan, 3/2/2022, 99, Food Service Establishment
Krystal, 3476 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 2/28/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment
Kurbside Snacks, 102 S. Bryant St., Abbeville, 2/28/2022, 98, Mobile Food Service
Labamba Mexican Café #1, 3039 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 2/28/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment
La Leyenda Authentic Mexican Restaurant, 3085 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 2/24/2022, 92, Food Service Establishment
Little Caesar's Pizza #5, 2090 S. Oates St., Dothan, 3/4/2022, 94, Food Service Establishment
Little Caesar's Pizza, 1550 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 3/3/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment
L&J Noah's Ark Daycare Center, 119 E. Selma St., Dothan, 3/3/2022, 99, Daycare Food Service
Los Amigos #2, 13308 Cottonwood Road, Cottonwood, 2/25/2022, 94, Food Service Establishment
McAlister's Deli, 3106 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 3/2/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment
McDonald's #1289, 3520 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 2/22/2022, 93, Food Service Establishment
Momma Goldberg's Deli West, 104 Apple Drive, Suite 5, Dothan, 2/22/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment
Motel 6 #1233, 2907 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 2/28/2022, 93, Hotel/Motel
Mount Olive Christian Fellowship Church, 701 S. Appletree St., Dothan, 3/2/2022, 99, Food Service Establishment
Newk's Eatery, 3468 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 3/4/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment
Nuts To Go, 105 Apple Ave., Dothan, 2/22/2022, 99, Food Service Establishment
Oishi Sushi & Grill, 3522 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 2/23/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment
OOKA Sushi, 4863 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 2/28/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment
Panda Chinese Restaurant, 3341 S. Oates St., Dothan, 2/23/2022, 93, Food Service Establishment
Pantry (The), 895 Hooper Cherry Road, Dothan, 2/22/2022, 99, Food Service Establishment
Papa John's #1906 2004 Ross Clark Circle S., Dothan, 2/22/2022, 89, Food Service Establishment
Qualico Steel Café, 7681 E. State Highway 52, Webb, 2/22/2022, 99, Food Service Establishment
Red Elephant Pizza & Grill, 3108 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 3/3/2022, 90, Food Service Establishment
Red Lobster #0271, 3116 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 2/28/2022, 91, Food Service Establishment
Rollin' Trapp (The), 1731 Prevatt Road, Dothan, 2/24/2022, 100, Mobile Food Service
Sabores de Mi Tierra, 7990 U.S. Highway 231 S., Dothan, 2/23/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment
7 Star Discount, 1058 E. Cottonwood Road, Dothan, 2/28/2022, 97, Limited Food
Sleep Inn & Suites, 4654 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 2/25/2022, 95, Hotel/Motel
S&M's Café, 200 E. Powell St., Dothan, 2/23/2022, 96, Mobile Food Commissary
S&M's Mobile Unit, 200 E. Powell St., Dothan, 2/23/2022, 96, Mobile Food Service
Sonic #4824, 4177 W. Main St., Dothan, 3/3/2022, 94, Food Service Establishment
Southeast Health Child Development, 302 Haven Drive, Dothan, 3/4/2022, 99, Daycare Food Service
Southern Spoon Dothan @ The Kitchen, 105 S. Woodburn Drive, Dothan, 2/23/2022, 96, Mobile Food Commissary
Starbucks #56873, 104 Rock Bridge Road, Dothan, 3/4/2022, 93, Food Service Establishment
Subway (Flowers), 4730 W. Main St., Dothan, 2/22/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment
Subway #7289, 2115 E. Main St., Dothan, 2/23/2022, 97, Food Service Establishment
Subway #4367, 224 Honeysuckle Road, Dothan, 3/3/2022, 99, Food Service Establishment
Top Thai Restaurant, 105 S. Woodburn Drive, Dothan, 3/3/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment
Towne Place Suites Kitchen, 201 Retail Drive, Dothan, 3/4/2022, 99, Food Service Establishment
Waffle House #407, 3591 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 3/1/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment
Willson & Willson Grilling, 213 Hollon St., Headland, 2/23/2022, 96, Mobile Food Service
Winn Dixie Bakery #426, 1571 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 2/23/2022, 97, Food Service Establishment
Winn Dixie Deli #426, 1571 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 2/23/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment
Winn Dixie Market #426, 1571 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 2/23/2022, 96, Retail Food Store
Winn Dixie Seafood Market #426, 1571 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 2/23/2022, 96, Retail Food Store
Webb Café, 7729 Highway 52 E., Webb, 2/22/2022, 98, Food Service Establishment
Wok N Soul, 3301 Dena Drive, Dothan, 2/23/2022, 96, Mobile Food Service