Here are the health scores for food and lodging establishments Feb. 6-10 as provided by the Houston County Health Department. A score of 1 means the establishment is new and has not been scored yet or is a food processor that does not get a score.
Name of establishment, street address, inspection date, score, and type of establishment
KFC - F569064, 109 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 2/7/2023, 75, Food Service Establishment
Pearl Lounge & Grill, 2855 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 2/7/2023, 75, Food Service Establishment
Comfort Inn & Suites (84 East), 2227 East Main Street, Dothan, 2/7/2023, 79, Hotel/Motel
Namaste Indian Cuisine, 4650 West Main Street, Dothan, 2/9/2023, 80, Food Service Establishment
Dillard Country Store, 4541 South County Road, Pansey, 2/9/2023, 82, Food Service Establishment
Comfort Inn & Suites Kitchen, 2227 East Main Street, Dothan, 2/7/2023, 85, Limited Food
Stop N Save, 1826 Old Highway 84, Ashford, 2/10/2023, 86, Limited Food
Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar, 3050 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 2/10/2023, 89, Food Service Establishment
Mama Rosa's Pizza, 3074 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 2/10/2023, 89, Food Service Establishment
Subway #40271, 4930 State Highway 52 W., Dothan, 2/8/2023, 89, Food Service Establishment
Country Inn & Suites Kitchen, 3465 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 2/8/2023, 89, Food Service Establishment
Hidden Lake Primary School, 1475 Prevatt Road, Dothan, 2/9/2023, 90, School Lunchroom - Public
Waffle House #1317, 2325 Reeves Street, Dothan, 2/8/2023, 90, Food Service Establishment
Subway #7289, 2115 East Main Street, Dothan, 2/9/2023, 90, Food Service Establishment
Piggly Wiggly, 119 East Church Street, Columbia, 2/7/2023, 91, Retail Food Store
Wendy's #344 (West), 101 Apple Avenue, Dothan, 2/6/2023, 91, Food Service Establishment
Gourmet, 2031 S. Brannon Stand Road, Dothan, 2/9/2023, 93, Food Service Establishment
Beverlye Intermediate School, 1025 South Beverlye, Dothan, 2/9/2023, 94, School Lunchroom - Public
Larry's Bar-B-Que West, 3115 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 2/7/2023, 94, Food Service Establishment
New Beginning/Mitchell Wellness Center, 800 West Powell Street, Dothan, 2/8/2023, 94, Food Service Establishment
Weiner Wagon #1, 101 Eton Drive, Dothan, 2/6/2023, 94, Mobile Food Service
Baymont Inn Kitchen, 2841 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 2/6/2023, 94, Food Service Establishment
Weiner Wagon #3, 101 Eton Drive, Dothan, 2/6/2023, 94, Mobile Food Service
Weiner Warehouse, 2122 South Brannon Stand Road, Dothan, 2/6/2023, 94, Mobile Food Commissary
McDonald's #18941, 2251 Reeves Street, Dothan, 2/8/2023, 95, Food Service Establishment
Goat Wingz, 233 Spyglass Road, Dothan, 2/6/2023, 95, Mobile Food Service
Blue Moon Café, 153 Mary Lou Lane #2, Dothan, 2/6/2023, 95, Food Service Establishment
Baymont Inn, 2841 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 2/6/2023, 95, Hotel/Motel
Dakota Coffee Works, 2191 East Main Street, Dothan, 2/9/2023, 95, Food Service Establishment
Grocery Outlet #7702, 2423 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 2/6/2023, 95, Retail Food Store
Southern Love Catering Co. LLC, 105 South Woodburn Drive, Dothan, 2/6/2023, 95, Mobile Food Commissary
Dothan City School Headstart Center, 900 West Powell, Dothan, 2/8/2023, 96, School Lunchroom - Public
Extendicare Health Center, 950 S. St Andrews, Dothan, 2/8/2023, 96, Nursing Home Food Service
Tea 4 Two, 1000 West Main Street, Dothan, 2/8/2023, 96, Limited Food
Toasted Yolk (The), 3070 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 2/10/2023, 96, Food Service Establishment
Mother Goose Kindergarten, 787 North Park Avenue, Dothan, 2/8/2023, 97, Daycare Food Service
Fly By Night Grill, 153 Mary Lou Lane, Dothan, 2/6/2023, 97, Food Service Establishment
Byrd Feeder (The), 1971 S. Brannon Stand Road, Dothan, 2/9/2023, 97, Food Service Establishment
Taco Bell #036369, 3056 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 2/10/2023, 97, Food Service Establishment
Dickey's Barbecue Pit – West, 3835 West Main St., Dothan, 2/9/2023, 97, Food Service Establishment
Wiregrass Park Rec. Center, 620 Sixth Avenue, Dothan, 2/8/2023, 98, Limited Food
New Beginning Ivy League Academy, 1000 West Main Street, Dothan, 2/8/2023, 98, Daycare Food Service
ALCAZAR-Kitchen Snack Bar, 6007 West Main Street, Dothan, 2/9/2023, 99, Food Service Establishment