Houston County Health Scores, Feb. 7-18

Here are the health scores for food and lodging establishments Feb. 7-18 as provided by the Houston County Health Department. A score of 1 means the establishment is new and has not been scored yet or is a food processor that does not get a score.
Name of establishment, street address, inspection date, score, and type of establishment
ABC Academy, 216 Montana St., Dothan, 2/8/2022, 96, Daycare Food Service
Arby’s #5690, 4037 W. Main St., Dothan, 2/16/2022, 98, Food Service Establishment
A Taste of Louisiana, 123 Tree Crest Road, Dothan, 2/17/2022, 96, Mobile Food Service
Auntie Anne’s Soft Pretzels, 900 Commons Drive, Dothan, 2/8/2022, 93, Food Service Establishment
A.W. Herndon Marathon #114, 3301 W. Main St., Dothan, 2/7/2022, 96, Limited Food
Bakehouse (The), 144 N. Foster St., Dothan, 2/15/2022, 100, Food Service Establishment
Barnes & Noble Booksellers Inc. #2, 4601 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 2/9/2022, 98, Food Service Establishment
Beeline #505, 1421 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 2/10/2022, 95, Limited Food
Bella’s Fine Dining, 111 W. Troy St., Dothan, 2/16/2022, 97, Food Service Establishment
Bethlehem Child Development Center, 416 Bethlehem Road Midland City 2/7/2022, 99, Daycare Food Service
Beverlye Intermediate School, 1025 S. Beverlye Road, Dothan, 2/7/2022, 96, School Lunchroom—Public
Brannon Stand Christian Academy, 2487 S. Brannon Stand Road, Dothan, 2/11/2022, 98, Daycare Food Service
Broadway Café, 429 N. Broadway St., Ashford, 2/17/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment
Burger King #3610, 2203 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 2/9/2022, 94, Food Service Establishment
Byrd Feeder (The), 1971 S. Brannon Stand Road, Dothan, 2/7/2022, 99, Food Service Establishment
Captain D’s #3555, 3395 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 2/15/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment
Celebration at Jones Crossing, 2031 Brannon Stand Road, Dothan, 2/18/2022, 99, Mobile Food Commissary
Checkers #255, 3091 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 2/17/2022, 98, Food Service Establishment
Chicken Salad Chick @ Southeast Health, 1108 Ross Circle Clark, Dothan, 2/7/2022, 99, Food Service Establishment
Chick-Fil-A, 3418 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 2/18/2022, 97, Food Service Establishment
Chow King Grill & Buffet, 3112 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 2/16/2022, 90, Food Service Establishment
CiCi’s Deli, 102 Montana St., Dothan, 2/8/2022, 97, Mobile Food Commissary
Clarion Inn & Suites Kitchen, 2195 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 2/8/2022, 97, Food Service Establishment
Comfort Inn & Suites, 2227 E. Main St., Dothan, 2/15/2022, 92, Hotel/Motel
Cottonwood Drugs, 12890 Cottonwood Road, Cottonwood, 2/14/2022, 98, Food Service Establishment
Cottonwood Mart, 13306 Cottonwood Road, Cottonwood, 2/14/2022, 93, Limited Food
Cracker Barrel #384, 3431 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 2/15/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment
Days Inn Kitchen, 3011 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 2/14/2022, 92, Limited Food
Denny’s, 2190 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 2/15/2022, 91, Food Service Establishment
Domino’s Pizza, 2115 E. Main St., Dothan, 2/10/2022, 92, Food Service Establishment
Dothan Civic Center, 126 N. St. Andrews St., Dothan, 2/8/2022, 100, Limited Food
Dothan Courtyard by Marriott, 3040 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 2/8/2022, 95, Hotel/Motel
Dothan Courtyard by Marriott Kitchen, 3040 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 2/8/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment
Dothan High School, 3209 Reeves St., Dothan, 2/9/2022, 99, School Lunchroom—Public
Double Tree Kitchen, 2740 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 2/9/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment
Dunkin’ Donuts, 2141 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 2/7/2022, 93, Limited Food
Dunkin Donuts South, 4185 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 2/9/2022, 96, Limited Food
Dunkin Donuts West #358742, 3835 W. Main St., Dothan, 2/11/2022, 93, Limited Food
Econo Lodge of Dothan Kitchen, 2910 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 2/17/2022, 98, Limited Food
El Rincon Mexican Restaurant, 141 Kelley Drive, Dothan, 2/8/2022, 98, Food Service Establishment
Faine Elementary School (Jerry Lee), 1901 Stringer St., Dothan, 2/8/2022, 96, School Lunchroom—Public
Fast Lane #1, 2154 N. Denton Road, Dothan, 2/16/2022, 97, Limited Food
Flour Sack Bakery (The), 286 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 2/10/2022, 97, Food Service Establishment
Fortner Street Convenience, 1112 Fortner St., Dothan, 2/18/2022, 96, Limited Food
Funshine Play School, 120 N. County Road 33, Ashford, 2/18/2022, 99, Daycare Food Service
Girard Intermediate School, 600 Girard Ave., Dothan, 2/8/2022, 97, School Lunchroom—Public
Girard Primary School, 522 Girard Ave., Dothan, 2/8/2022, 96, School Lunchroom—Public
Gourmet, 2031 S. Brannon Stand Road, Dothan, 2/11/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment
Hampton Inn & Suites Kitchen, 4684 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 2/9/2022, 99, Food Service Establishment
Hamrick’s West Main Marathon, 1082 W. Main St., Dothan, 2/17/2022, 97, Limited Food Establishment
Hangar 38, 3120 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 2/16/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment
Haven Academy, 1062 Hadden Road, Rehobeth, 2/7/2022, 96, Daycare Food Service
Hidden Lake Primary School, 1475 Prevatt Road, Dothan, 2/7/2022, 98, School Lunchroom—Public
HOBO Pantry #5, 2808 E. Main St., Dothan, 2/14/2022, 97, Limited Food
HOBO Pantry #32, 4468 W. Main St., Dothan, 2/7/2022, 94, Limited Food
HOBO Pantry #2, 616 N. Oates St., Dothan, 2/16/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment
Hobo Pantry #7, 6322 Highway 84 E., Cowarts, 2/17/2022, 97, Limited Food
Holiday Inn Express Hotel & Suites, 4090 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 2/15/2022, 96, Hotel/Motel
Holiday Inn Express Kitchen, 4090 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 2/9/2022, 98, Food Service Establishment
Home2 Suites by Hilton Kitchen, 5005 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 2/9/2022, 97, Food Service Establishment
Hots Deli, 180 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 2/10/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment
Howard Johnson, 2244 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 2/18/2022, 87, Hotel/Motel
Hunt’s Restaurant Lounge & Oyster Bar, 177 Campbellton Highway, Dothan, 2/16/2022, 93, Food Service Establishment
Hunt’s Seafood Market, 205 Campbellton Highway, Dothan, 2/16/2022, 98, Retail Food Store
Jersey Mikes Subs, 104 Rock Bridge Road, Dothan, 2/14/2022, 90, Food Service Establishment
Kids United Child Development Center, 109 Wanda Court, Dothan, 2/15/2022, 92, Daycare Food Service
La Quinta Inn & Suites Kitchen, 3593 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 2/14/2022, 98, Limited Food
Larry’s Bar-B-Que West, 3115 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 2/16/2022, 94, Food Service Establishment
Longhorn Steakhouse #5069, 3411 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 2/15/2022, 93, Food Service Establishment
Loyless Donuts Circle West, 3148 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 2/18/2022, 93, Food Service Establishment
Martin Drugstore (The), 536 Landmark Drive, Dothan, 2/10/2022, 100, Limited Food
Mary’s Sandwich Shop, 309 Midland St., Ashford, 2/17/2022, 99, Food Service Establishment
McDonald’s #3267, 2101 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 2/9/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment
Metro Diner, 2777 W. Main St., Dothan, 2/10/2022, 92, Food Service Establishment
Mia’s Italian Restaurant, 2695 S. Oates St., Dothan, 2/15/2022, 97, Food Service Establishment
Morris Slingluff Elementary School, 4130 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 2/8/2022, 98, School Lunchroom—Public
Murphy USA #7691, 4454 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 2/14/2022, 99, Limited Food
My Pie, 3835 W. Main St., Dothan, 2/11/2022, 98, Food Service Establishment
Parks Chapel AME Church, 1053 E. Selma St., Dothan, 2/17/2022, 98, Limited Food
P.A.S.S. Academy, 201 E. Wilson St., Dothan, 2/10/2022, 97, Food Service Establishment
Piggly Wiggly, 767 W. Selma St., Dothan, 2/9/2022, 96, Retail Food Store
Pilot Travel Center #603, 2190 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 2/15/2022, 97, Food Service
Pizza Hut #36051, 1912 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 2/9/2022, 97, Food Service Establishment
Precious One Day Care Center, 1328 Old Highway 84, Ashford, 2/18/2022, 99, Daycare Food Service
River Nile Café, 1369 Headland Ave., Dothan, 2/8/2022, 98, Food Service Establishment
Sam’s Club #8192, 3440 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 2/18/2022, 97, Retail Food Store
Sam’s Club #8192 (Bakery), 3440 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 2/18/2022, 97, Food Service Establishment
Sam’s Club #8192 (Café), 3440 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 2/18/2022, 97, Food Service Establishment
Sandhar #1, 1152 Third Ave., Dothan, 2/15/2022, 98, Limited Food
Sandhar #2, 1620 Reeves St., Dothan, 2/7/2022, 95, Limited Food
SayIt Hotdogs & More, 184 S. Oates St., Dothan, 2/17/2022, 96, Mobile Food Commissary
SayIt Hotdogs & More Mobile Unit, 184 S. Oates St., Dothan, 2/17/2022, 96, Mobile Food Service
Selma Street Elementary, 1501 W. Selma, Dothan, 2/9/2022, 96, School Lunchroom—Public
Shoney’s, 3054 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 2/8/2022, 92, Food Service Establishment
Smith’s True Value of Ashford, 20 Ashford Industrial Drive, Ashford, 2/18/2022, 97, Food Service Establishment
Southeast Health Doctor’s Lounge, 1108 Ross Clark Circle E., Dothan, 2/7/2022, 100, Food Service Establishment
Southern Traders #3108, 812 W. Main St., Dothan, 2/17/2022, 90, Limited Food
Southern Traders #3139, 1101 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 2/14/2022, 94, Limited Food
Southern Traders #3105, 2214 Reeves St., Dothan, 2/14/2022, 96, Limited Food
Southside Kiddie Kollege, 1746 E. Cottonwood Road, Dothan, 2/15/2022, 95, Daycare Food Service
Starbucks @ Southeast Health, 1108 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 2/10/2022, 99, Limited Food
Stuckey’s Diner, 220 E. Powell St., Dothan, 2/15/2022, 98, Food Service Establishment
Subs & More, 900 Commons Drive, Dothan, 2/8/2022, 91, Food Service Establishment
Subway (Walmart Northside), 4310 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 2/14/2022, 98, Food Service Establishment
Sun Stop #625, 9415 U.S. Highway 84 E., Ashford, 2/18/2022, 93, Food Service Establishment
Sun Stop #635, 12935 Cottonwood Road, Cottonwood, 2/14/2022, 94, Food Service Establishment
Sun Stop #637, 2437 Cottonwood Road, Dothan, 2/15/2022, 98, Limited Food
Super Canton, 2200 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 2/17/2022, 94, Food Service Establishment
Super 8 Motel, 2215 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 2/18/2022, 91, Hotel/Motel
Synergy Health & Fitness LLC, 329 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 2/10/2022, 100, Limited Food
Taco Bell #037357, 3927 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 2/9/2022, 94, Food Service Establishment
Taj Café, 3102 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 2/16/2022, 91, Food Service Establishment
Tanda Room (The), 158 S. Foster St., Dothan, 2/17/2022, 97, Food Service Establishment
Taqueria Mi Rancho, 2413 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 2/9/2022, 93, Food Service Establishment
Taste of Texas Tamales, 231 Knowles Drive Webb 2/17/2022, 96, Mobile Food Service
TGI Friday’s, 3370 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 2/7/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment
The Bean Bro, 6135 Fortner St., Dothan, 2/7/2022, 99, Limited Food
The Yard, 900 Commons Drive, Dothan, 2/8/2022, 83, Food Service Establishment
Waffle House #1613, 4091 W. Main St., Dothan, 2/16/2022, 93, Food Service Establishment
Waffle House #335, 1925 E. Main St., Dothan, 2/10/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment
Waffle House #1043, 2442 S. Oates St., Dothan, 2/10/2022, 97, Food Service Establishment
Walmart #604 (Bakery), 4310 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 2/14/2022, 97, Food Service Establishment
Walmart #604 (Deli), 4310 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 2/14/2022, 97, Food Service Establishment
Walmart #604 (Market), 4310 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 2/14/2022, 90, Retail Food Store
Wendy’s Hamburgers #307, 2100 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 2/9/2022, 94, Food Service Establishment
West Main Convenience, 1486 W. Main St., Dothan, 2/18/2022, 97, Limited Food
Westside Nutrition, 4440 W. Main St., Dothan, 2/7/2022, 94, Limited Food