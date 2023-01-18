Houston County Health Scores, Jan. 1-13

Here are the health scores for food and lodging establishments Jan. 1-13 as provided by the Houston County Health Department. A score of 1 means the establishment is new and has not been scored yet or is a food processor that does not get a score.
Name of establishment, street address, inspection date, score, and type of establishment
Fast Stop, 2799 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 1/5/2023, 82, Food Service Establishment
Dakota Coffee Works, 4440 West Main Street, Dothan, 1/11/2023, 84, Food Service Establishment
Red Elephant Pizza & Grill, 3108 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 1/5/2023, 84, Food Service Establishment
CiCi's Pizza, 3702 Ross Clark Circle, Dotha 1/11/20, 85, Food Service Establishment
Smokey Joe's Barbeque, 2031 S. Brannon Stand, Dothan, 1/11/2023, 87, Food Service Establishment
Dobb's Bar-B-Que, 2636 South Oates St., Dothan, 1/3/2023, 89, Food Service Establishment
Golden Corral #699, 3340 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 1/9/2023, 89, Food Service Establishment
Taj Café, 3102 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 1/5/2023, 89, Food Service Establishment
Outback Steakhouse #1264, 2925 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 1/3/2023, 90, Food Service Establishment
Sonic #4604, 1067 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 1/13/2023, 90, Food Service Establishment
Barbecue King LLC, 2201 South Oates Street, Dothan, 1/3/2023, 90, Food Service Establishment
Budget Inn, 1964 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 1/10/2023, 91, Hotel/Motel
Dothan National Golf Club Kitchen, 7410 US Highway 231 South, Dothan, 1/12/2023, 92, Food Service Establishment
Little Caesar's Pizza #7, 100 Apple Avenue, Dothan, 1/13/2023, 92, Food Service Establishment
Juicy Seafood (The), 3240 South Oates Street, Dothan, 1/12/2023, 92, Food Service Establishment
Domino's, 2924 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 1/5/2023, 93, Food Service Establishment
Hungry Howie's #2307, 1209 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 1/6/2023, 93, Food Service Establishment
Sun Stop #625, 9415 U.S. Highway 84 East, Ashford, 1/10/2023, 93, Food Service Establishment
Southern Traders #3115, 3376 West Main Street, Dothan, 1/11/2023, 93, Food Service Establishment
Southern Traders #3143, 5825 West Main Street, Dothan, 1/11/2023, 93, Food Service Establishment
Church's Fried Chicken, 573 North Oates Street, Dothan, 1/10/2023, 94, Food Service Establishment
Papa John's #1906, 2004 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 1/9/2023, 94, Food Service Establishment
Italian Express, 1390 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 1/5/2023, 94, Food Service Establishment
Sonic #5124, 3371 South Oates Street, Dothan, 1/10/2023, 94, Food Service Establishment
Holiday Inn Express (Kitchen), 4090 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 1/11/2023, 94, Food Service Establishment
Barberitos, 100 Apple Avenue, Dothan, 1/13/2023, 94, Food Service Establishment
Zoom In 5, 315 Chevy Drive, Kinsey, 1/10/2023, 94, Food Service Establishment
Southern Traders #3139, 1101 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 1/6/2023, 94, Limited Food
First United Methodist Childrens Ministry, 1380 West Main Street, Dothan, 1/11/2023, 95, Daycare Food Service
Waffle House #1535, 2849 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 1/9/2023, 95, Food Service Establishment
Cannon Oil #7, 140 East Cottonwood Road, Dothan, 1/13/2023, 95, Limited Food
Firehouse Subs, 3255 South Oates Street, Dothan, 1/10/2023, 95, Food Service Establishment
Dothan Oriental Express, 1774 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 1/10/2023, 95, Food Service Establishment
Supermercado El Torito Deli, 3753 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 1/12/2023, 95, Food Service Establishment
Dothan National Golf Club & Hotel, 7410 US Highway 231 South, Dothan, 1/12/2023, 95, Hotel/Motel
Newk's Eatery, 3468 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 1/12/2023, 95, Food Service Establishment
Subway #16066, 5825 West Main Street, Dothan, 1/11/2023, 95, Food Service Establishment
Kiddie Kastle, 2266 Denton Road, Dothan, 1/5/2023, 96, Daycare Food Service
Olive Garden Italian Restaurant #169, 3360 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 1/9/2023, 96, Food Service Establishment
Supermercado El Torito, 3753 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 1/12/2023, 96, Retail Food Store
Beeline #643, 1378 Hodgesville Road, Dothan, 1/5/2023, 96, Food Service Establishment
Chick-Fil-A East #3946, 1905 East Main Street, Dothan, 1/9/2023, 96, Food Service Establishment
Schlotzsky's, 3456 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 1/12/2023, 96, Food Service Establishment
Mike Schmitz Market LLC, 5167 Flowers Chapel Road, Dothan, 1/13/2023, 96, Limited Food
Shute Pecan Company, 1475 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 1/6/2023, 97, Limited Food
Highlands Elementary, 1400 South Brannon Stand Road, Dothan, 1/13/2023, 97, School Lunchroom - Public
McAlister's Deli, 3106 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 1/5/2023, 97, Food Service Establishment
Little Stars Learning Center, 3348 Denton Road, Dothan, 1/5/2023, 97, Daycare Food Service
Kickin Chicken Commissary, 732 North Oates Street, Dothan, 1/13/2023, 97, Mobile Food Commissary
Kickin Chicken Mobile Unit, 732 North Oates Street, Dothan, 1/13/2023, 97, Mobile Food Service
Brannon Stand Christian Academy, 2487 S. Brannon Stand Road, Dothan, 1/11/2023, 97, Daycare Food Service
Nanna's Soul Food & BBQ, 451 Canterbury Farms Road, Midland City, 1/13/2023, 97, Mobile Food Service
The Naked Bone, 967 S. College Street, Newton, 1/13/2023, 97, Mobile Food Service
Kickin Chicken 2, 732 North Oates Street, Dothan, 1/13/2023, 97, Mobile Food Service
El Rincon Mexican Restaurant, 141 Kelley Drive, Dothan, 1/13/2023, 97, Food Service Establishment
Saucy Vegan, 489 Faulk Road, Dothan, 1/13/2023, 97, Mobile Food Service
Lower Alabama Eatz, 489 Faulk Road, Dothan, 1/13/2023, 97, Mobile Food Service
Circle K #2723643, 4196 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 1/6/2023, 98, Food Service Establishment
Dothan Technology Center, 3165 Reeves Street, Dothan, 1/9/2023, 98, Food Service Establishment
Rainbow Christian Learning Center, 104 N. Herring St., Dothan, 1/6/2023, 98, Daycare Food Service
Subway #17864, 2336 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 1/6/2023, 98, Food Service Establishment
Tropical Smoothie Café South, 1640 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 1/11/2023, 98, Food Service Establishment
Jimmy John's, 4440 West Main Street, Dothan, 1/11/2023, 98, Food Service Establishment
Raceway #6960, 3605 Reeves Street, Dothan, 1/12/2023, 98, Food Service Establishment
Rain, 145 South St. Andrews Street, Dothan, 1/6/2023, 98, Mobile Food Commissary
Rob & Dave's, 182 South Foster Street, Dothan, 1/12/2023, 98, Food Service Establishment
Southeast Health Kitchen, 1108 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 1/9/2023, 98, Food Service Establishment
KT's Pizza, 168 South Foster Street, Dothan, 1/12/2023, 99, Food Service Establishment
Starbucks @Southeast Health, 1108 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 1/6/2023, 99, Limited Food
Dawgz-R-Us, 1281 W. Selma Street, Dothan, 1/13/2023, 99, Mobile Food Service
Bread for Life Inc., 213 West Crawford Street, Dothan, 1/13/2023, 99, Mobile Food Commissary
Chipotle Mexican Grill, 3471 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 1/12/2023, 99, Food Service Establishment
Wok N Soul Mobile, 3301 Dena Drive, Dothan, 1/12/2023, 99, Mobile Food Service
QuikEatz, 414 Gwaltney Drive, Dothan, 1/12/2023, 99, Mobile Food Service
Bread for Life Inc. Mobile Unit, 213 West Crawford Street, Dothan, 1/13/2023, 99, Mobile Food Service
David's Pizza Bar & Grill, 417 North Broadway Street, Ashford, 1/10/2023, 99, Food Service Establishment
Wok N Soul Shop, 126 South Alice Street, Dothan, 1/12/2023, 99, Mobile Food Commissary
The Sloppy Dog LLC, 100 Middlebury Court, Dothan, 1/13/2023, 99, Mobile Food Service
Southern Livin', 20 Helms Drive, Webb, 1/12/2023, 99, Mobile Food Service
Mama T's Mobile Unit, 816 Columbia Hwy., Dothan, 1/11/2023, 100, Mobile Food Service
Bible Way Church of Our Lord Jesus, 2848 Denton Road, Dothan, 1/9/2023, 100, Food Service Establishment
Mama T's Mini Mart, 816 Columbia Highway, Dothan, 1/11/2023, 100, Mobile Food Commissary
Philly City, 983 North Range Street, Dothan, 1/11/2023, 100, Mobile Food Service
All Natural Seamoss Smoothies LLC, 816 Columbia Highway, Dothan, 1/11/2023, 100, Mobile Food Service