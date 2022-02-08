Houston County health scores, Jan. 10-14

Here are the health scores for food and lodging establishments Jan. 10-14 as provided by the Houston County Health Department. A score of 1 means the establishment is new and has not been scored yet or is a food processor that does not get a score.
Name of establishment, street address, inspection date, score, and type of establishment
Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar, 3050 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 1/10/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment
Ashford Mart, 1986 Old Highway 84, Ashford, 1/12/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment
Barbecue King LLC, 2201 S. Oates St., Dothan, 1/14/2022, 91, Food Service Establishment
Bishop's Home Style Cooking, 4143-4 W. Main St., Dothan, 1/13/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment
Buffalo Wild Wings #421, 3400 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 1/12/2022, 92, Food Service Establishment
Cellar Café (The), 2826 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 1/14/2022, 98, Food Service Establishment
Checkers #1122, 2204 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 1/11/2022, 98, Food Service Establishment
Checkers #254, 3107 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 1/14/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment
Chicken Salad Chick, 3850 W. Main St., Dothan, 1/13/2022, 99, Food Service Establishment
Dairy Queen, 3131 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 1/14/2022, 99, Food Service Establishment
David's Pizza, 427 N. Broadway St., Ashford, 1/12/2022, 97, Food Service Establishment
Dothan Bowling Lanes, 5727 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 1/14/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment
Dothan Country Club (Club House), 200 S. Cherokee Ave., Dothan, 1/12/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment
Dothan Montessori School, 205 Holly Lane, Dothan, 1/12/2022, 99, Daycare Food Service
Eve's Garden, 2323 W. Main St., Dothan, 1/10/2022, 99, Limited Food
Fatback's, 3850 W. Main St., Dothan, 1/13/2022, 92, Food Service Establishment
Firehouse Subs, 3850 W. Main St., Dothan, 1/13/2022, 94, Food Service Establishment
Freeman's Shur-Valu Foods, 1060 W. Main St., Dothan, 1/12/2022, 92, Retail Food Store
Goldfingers of Dothan, 3656 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 1/10/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment
Great China Restaurant, 2371 Murphy Mill Road, Dothan, 1/11/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment
Hilton Garden Inn, 171 Hospitality Lane, Dothan, 1/12/2022, 97, Hotel/Motel
Hilton Garden Inn Kitchen, 171 Hospitality Lane, Dothan, 1/12/2022, 97, Food Service Establishment
Kiddie Care Learning Center, 218 Graceland Drive, Dothan, 1/13/2022, 95, Daycare Food Service
KT's Pizza, 168 S. Foster St., Dothan, 1/13/2022, 99, Food Service Establishment
Mama Rosa's Pizza, 3074 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 1/11/2022, 94, Food Service Establishment
McDonald's #10439, 1081 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 1/11/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment
O'Charley's #276, 3320 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 1/10/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment
Panda Express #2774, 3777 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 1/10/2022, 98, Food Service Establishment
Popeye's Louisiana Kitchen #11508, 3354 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 1/10/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment
Providence Early Childhood, 3012 W. Main St., Dothan, 1/13/2022, 99, Daycare Food Service
Ray's Restaurant, 1740 S. Oates St., Dothan, 1/14/2022, 94, Food Service Establishment
Red Roof Inn & Suites, 3285 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 1/11/2022, 86, Hotel/Motel
Residence Inn by Marriott, 186 Hospitality Lane, Dothan, 1/14/2022, 96, Hotel/Motel
Ridgecrest Baptist Child Development Center, 1231 Fortner St., Dothan, 1/14/2022, 99, Daycare Food Service
Road Ice Café, 2087 S. Brannon Stand Road, Dothan, 1/13/2022, 99, Food Service Establishment
Rob & Dave's, 182 S. Foster St., Dothan, 1/13/2022, 98, Food Service Establishment
Rodeo Mexican Restaurant, 3251 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 1/11/2022, 94, Food Service Establishment
Selma Street Market, 1351 E. Selma St., Dothan, 1/10/2022, 91, Food Service Establishment
Smokey Joe's Barbeque, 2031 S. Brannon Stand Road, Dothan, 1/13/2022, 94, Food Service Establishment
Super Mart, 2409 Reeves St., Dothan, 1/13/2022, 98, Limited Food
Supermercado El Torito, 3753 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 1/10/2022, 99, Retail Food Store
Supermercado El Torito Deli, 3753 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 1/10/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment
Taco Bell #036369, 3056 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 1/11/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment
Target/Starbucks T-1468, 4601 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 1/14/2022, 98, Food Service Establishment
Tartan Room, 200 S. Cherokee Ave., Dothan, 1/12/2022, 100, Limited Food
Texas Roadhouse, 3730 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 1/12/2022, 90, Food Service Establishment
The Bean Press, 411 N. Broadway St., Ashford, 1/12/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment
Toasted Yolk (The), 3070 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 1/11/2022, 98, Food Service Establishment
Tush & Toddlers Child Development Center, 1750 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 1/11/2022, 97, Daycare Food Service
Uncle Bob's, 2109 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 1/12/2022, 94, Food Service Establishment
VFW Post #3073, 1426 Taylor Road, Dothan, 1/13/2022, 98, Food Service Establishment
Walmart #5769 (Deli), 3871 W. Main St., Dothan, 1/10/2022, 99, Food Service Establishment
Walmart #5769 (Market), 3871 W. Main St., Dothan, 1/10/2022, 94, Retail Food Store
Winn Dixie Bakery #457, 1151 Ross Clark Circle E., Dothan, 1/11/2022, 98, Food Service Establishment
Winn Dixie Deli #457, 1151 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 1/11/2022, 97, Food Service Establishment
Winn Dixie Market #457, 1151 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 1/11/2022, 97, Retail Food Store
Winn Dixie Seafood Market #457, 1151 Ross Clark Circle E., Dothan, 1/11/2022, 98, Retail Food Store
Zack's Family Restaurant, 1495 Headland Ave., Dothan, 1/14/2022, 97, Food Service Establishment
Zaxby's, 3801 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 1/10/2022, 94, Food Service Establishment