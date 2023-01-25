 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Houston County Health Scores, Jan. 16-20

Houston County Health Scores
Here are the health scores for food and lodging establishments Jan. 16-20 as provided by the Houston County Health Department. A score of 1 means the establishment is new and has not been scored yet or is a food processor that does not get a score.

Name of establishment, street address, inspection date, score, and type of establishment

IHOP #4459, 3407 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 1/19/2023, 89, Food Service Establishment

Honeysuckle Childcare & Preschool, 1765 Honeysuckle Rd., Dothan, 1/19/2023, 91, Daycare Food Service

Petro South #222, 14341 South U.S. Highway 231, Cottonwood, 1/19/2023, 91, Limited Food

Dante's Pizza, 4177 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 1/20/2023, 92, Food Service Establishment

Longhorn Steakhouse #5069, 3411 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 1/19/2023, 93, Food Service Establishment

Burger King #12279, 1165 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 1/18/2023, 93, Food Service Establishment

Beulah Land Christian Academy, 280 Headland Ave., Dothan, 1/18/2023, 93, Daycare Food Service

Dothan Elks Lodge #1887, 3041 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 1/19/2023, 94, Food Service Establishment

Hilton Garden Inn, 171 Hospitality Lane, Dothan, 1/20/2023, 94, Hotel/Motel

Hacienda Azul Mexican Grill & Bar, 2155 East Main St., Dothan, 1/18/2023, 94, Food Service Establishment

Grocery Outlet #7701 Deli, 409 Columbia Highway, Dothan, 1/20/2023, 94, Food Service Establishment

O'Charley's #276, 3320 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 1/19/2023, 95, Food Service Establishment

Patricia Lanes, 2208 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 1/20/2023, 95, Food Service Establishment

Dothan Rescue Mission, 219 East Washington, Dothan, 1/19/2023, 95, Food Service Establishment

Kyoto Sushi, 4177 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 1/20/2023, 95, Food Service Establishment

Marco's Pizza East, 1865 East Main St., Dothan, 1/20/2023, 95, Food Service Establishment

Loyless Donuts Circle West, 3148 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 1/19/2023, 96, Food Service Establishment

Krystal, 3476 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 1/17/2023, 96, Food Service Establishment

Checkers #3115, 1111 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 1/18/2023, 96, Food Service Establishment

Moe's Southwest Grill, 4521 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 1/20/2023, 96, Food Service Establishment

Hilton Garden Inn-Kitchen, 171 Hospitality Lane, Dothan, 1/20/2023, 9,6 Food Service Establishment

Frank's Mobile Café, 919 East Newton St., Dothan, 1/17/2023, 96, Mobile Food Service

CiCi's Deli, 102 Montana St., Dothan, 1/17/2023, 96, Mobile Food Commissary

Tikiz of the Wiregrass, 2400 Helms Rd., Rehobeth, 1/17/2023, 96, Mobile Food Service

Celebrity Station Concession (East), 307 Crossing Parkway, Cottonwood, 1/19/2023, 96, Food Service Establishment

American Deli, 386 North Oates St., Dothan, 1/18/2023, 96, Food Service Establishment

Catering Queen, 111 Terrace Dr., Headland, 1/17/2023, 96, Mobile Food Service

Grocery Outlet #7701, 409 Columbia Highway, Dothan, 1/20/2023, 96, Retail Food Store

Deb's Dog House, 1177 Denton Rd., Dothan, 1/17/2023, 96, Mobile Food Service

Building Blocks Child Development, 1065 South State Highway, Taylor, 1/18/2023, 97, Daycare Food Service

Labamba Mexican Café #1, 3039 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 1/18/2023, 97, Mobile Food Commissary

Linden Street Grocery, 803 Linden St., Dothan, 1/18/2023, 97, Limited Food

Big Creek Brewing Company, 300 Country Crossing Parkway, Cottonwood, 1/19/2023, 97, Food Service Establishment

The Crossing at Big Creek, 300 Crossing Parkway, Cottonwood, 1/19/2023, 97, Food Service Establishment

Gracie's Adventure Club, 519 South Oates St., Dothan, 1/17/2023, 97, Daycare Food Service

Celebrity Station Concession (West), 307 Crossing Parkway, Cottonwood, 1/19/2023, 97, Food Service Establishment

A&B's Hit N Run, 2345 Omussee Rd., Dothan, 1/18/2023, 97, Mobile Food Service

Houligans, 3611 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 1/19/2023, 98, Food Service Establishment

Eastside Child Care, 2846 Columbia Highway, Dothan, 1/17/2023, 98, Daycare Food Service

Winchesters, 300 Country Crossing Parkway, Cottonwood, 1/19/2023, 98, Food Service Establishment

Smart Start Learning Center, 655 Headland Ave., Dothan, 1/20/2023, 98, Daycare Food Service

Dothan Christian Development Center, 3077 Hartford Highway, Dothan, 1/18/2023, 98, Daycare Food Service

J Landing, 768 North Oates St., Dothan, 1/18/2023, 98, Limited Food

ACOM Bistro, 445 Health Science Blvd., Dothan, 1/20/2023, 99, Food Service Establishment

The Crossing at Big Creek (Bar West), 300 Crossing Parkway, Cottonwood, 1/19/2023, 99, Food Service Establishment

David's Catfish House, 1708 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 1/19/2023, 99, Food Service Establishment

Ahi Poke Bar, 4650 West Main St., Dothan, 1/17/2023, 99, Food Service Establishment

Taqueria el Torito, 1451 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 1/19/2023, 99, Food Service Establishment

Recovery Room Bar, 2155 East Main St., Dothan, 1/18/2023, 100, Food Service Establishment

Rob's Place, 460 East Main St., Dothan, 1/17/2023, 100, Food Service Establishment

