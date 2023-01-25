Houston County Health Scores, Jan. 16-20

Here are the health scores for food and lodging establishments Jan. 16-20 as provided by the Houston County Health Department. A score of 1 means the establishment is new and has not been scored yet or is a food processor that does not get a score.
Name of establishment, street address, inspection date, score, and type of establishment
IHOP #4459, 3407 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 1/19/2023, 89, Food Service Establishment
Honeysuckle Childcare & Preschool, 1765 Honeysuckle Rd., Dothan, 1/19/2023, 91, Daycare Food Service
Petro South #222, 14341 South U.S. Highway 231, Cottonwood, 1/19/2023, 91, Limited Food
Dante's Pizza, 4177 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 1/20/2023, 92, Food Service Establishment
Longhorn Steakhouse #5069, 3411 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 1/19/2023, 93, Food Service Establishment
People are also reading…
Burger King #12279, 1165 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 1/18/2023, 93, Food Service Establishment
Beulah Land Christian Academy, 280 Headland Ave., Dothan, 1/18/2023, 93, Daycare Food Service
Dothan Elks Lodge #1887, 3041 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 1/19/2023, 94, Food Service Establishment
Hilton Garden Inn, 171 Hospitality Lane, Dothan, 1/20/2023, 94, Hotel/Motel
Hacienda Azul Mexican Grill & Bar, 2155 East Main St., Dothan, 1/18/2023, 94, Food Service Establishment
Grocery Outlet #7701 Deli, 409 Columbia Highway, Dothan, 1/20/2023, 94, Food Service Establishment
O'Charley's #276, 3320 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 1/19/2023, 95, Food Service Establishment
Patricia Lanes, 2208 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 1/20/2023, 95, Food Service Establishment
Dothan Rescue Mission, 219 East Washington, Dothan, 1/19/2023, 95, Food Service Establishment
Kyoto Sushi, 4177 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 1/20/2023, 95, Food Service Establishment
Marco's Pizza East, 1865 East Main St., Dothan, 1/20/2023, 95, Food Service Establishment
Loyless Donuts Circle West, 3148 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 1/19/2023, 96, Food Service Establishment
Krystal, 3476 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 1/17/2023, 96, Food Service Establishment
Checkers #3115, 1111 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 1/18/2023, 96, Food Service Establishment
Moe's Southwest Grill, 4521 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 1/20/2023, 96, Food Service Establishment
Hilton Garden Inn-Kitchen, 171 Hospitality Lane, Dothan, 1/20/2023, 9,6 Food Service Establishment
Frank's Mobile Café, 919 East Newton St., Dothan, 1/17/2023, 96, Mobile Food Service
CiCi's Deli, 102 Montana St., Dothan, 1/17/2023, 96, Mobile Food Commissary
Tikiz of the Wiregrass, 2400 Helms Rd., Rehobeth, 1/17/2023, 96, Mobile Food Service
Celebrity Station Concession (East), 307 Crossing Parkway, Cottonwood, 1/19/2023, 96, Food Service Establishment
American Deli, 386 North Oates St., Dothan, 1/18/2023, 96, Food Service Establishment
Catering Queen, 111 Terrace Dr., Headland, 1/17/2023, 96, Mobile Food Service
Grocery Outlet #7701, 409 Columbia Highway, Dothan, 1/20/2023, 96, Retail Food Store
Deb's Dog House, 1177 Denton Rd., Dothan, 1/17/2023, 96, Mobile Food Service
Building Blocks Child Development, 1065 South State Highway, Taylor, 1/18/2023, 97, Daycare Food Service
Labamba Mexican Café #1, 3039 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 1/18/2023, 97, Mobile Food Commissary
Linden Street Grocery, 803 Linden St., Dothan, 1/18/2023, 97, Limited Food
Big Creek Brewing Company, 300 Country Crossing Parkway, Cottonwood, 1/19/2023, 97, Food Service Establishment
The Crossing at Big Creek, 300 Crossing Parkway, Cottonwood, 1/19/2023, 97, Food Service Establishment
Gracie's Adventure Club, 519 South Oates St., Dothan, 1/17/2023, 97, Daycare Food Service
Celebrity Station Concession (West), 307 Crossing Parkway, Cottonwood, 1/19/2023, 97, Food Service Establishment
A&B's Hit N Run, 2345 Omussee Rd., Dothan, 1/18/2023, 97, Mobile Food Service
Houligans, 3611 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 1/19/2023, 98, Food Service Establishment
Eastside Child Care, 2846 Columbia Highway, Dothan, 1/17/2023, 98, Daycare Food Service
Winchesters, 300 Country Crossing Parkway, Cottonwood, 1/19/2023, 98, Food Service Establishment
Smart Start Learning Center, 655 Headland Ave., Dothan, 1/20/2023, 98, Daycare Food Service
Dothan Christian Development Center, 3077 Hartford Highway, Dothan, 1/18/2023, 98, Daycare Food Service
J Landing, 768 North Oates St., Dothan, 1/18/2023, 98, Limited Food
ACOM Bistro, 445 Health Science Blvd., Dothan, 1/20/2023, 99, Food Service Establishment
The Crossing at Big Creek (Bar West), 300 Crossing Parkway, Cottonwood, 1/19/2023, 99, Food Service Establishment
David's Catfish House, 1708 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 1/19/2023, 99, Food Service Establishment
Ahi Poke Bar, 4650 West Main St., Dothan, 1/17/2023, 99, Food Service Establishment
Taqueria el Torito, 1451 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 1/19/2023, 99, Food Service Establishment
Recovery Room Bar, 2155 East Main St., Dothan, 1/18/2023, 100, Food Service Establishment
Rob's Place, 460 East Main St., Dothan, 1/17/2023, 100, Food Service Establishment