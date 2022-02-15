Houston County Health Scores, Jan. 17-21

Here are the health scores for food and lodging establishments Jan. 17-21 as provided by the Houston County Health Department. A score of 1 means the establishment is new and has not been scored yet or is a food processor that does not get a score.
Name of establishment, street address, inspection date, score, and type of establishment
AFC Sushi @ Publix #1377, 4650 W. Main St., Dothan, 1/19/2022, 100, Food Service Establishment
Breakfast at Tammie's, 401 Railroad Ave., Dothan, 1/18/2022, 98, Mobile Food Commissary
Cheddar's Casual Café #2074, 4941 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 1/19/2022, 92, Food Service Establishment
Cheeburger Cheeburger, 4871 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 1/19/2022, 93, Food Service Establishment
Desserts by Jolando, 545 W. Main St., Dothan, 1/20/2022, 98, Food Service Establishment
Dothan Rescue Mission, 219 E. Washington St., Dothan, 1/18/2022, 98, Food Service Establishment
Early Head Start, 545 W. Main St., Dothan, 1/20/2022, 98, Daycare Food Service
Five Guys Burgers and Fries, 4650 W. Main St., Dothan, 1/18/2022, 98, Food Service Establishment
Flowers Hospital, 4730 W. Main St., Dothan, 1/18/2022, 97, Food Service Establishment
High Wired Coffee Roasters Mobile, 4516 Fortner St., Dothan, 1/21/2022, 1, Mobile Food Service
Houston County Adult Day Care Center, 407 Houston St., Dothan, 1/20/2022, 92, Food Service Establishment
Hungry Howie's Pizza & Subs, 4650 W. Main St., Dothan, 1/18/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment
Jack's Family Restaurant #298, 915 W. Main St., Dothan, 1/20/2022, 93, Food Service Establishment
McDonald's #4743, 619 W. Main St., Dothan, 1/20/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment
Playland Academy Child Care, 1836 W. Main St., Dothan, 1/20/2022, 97, Daycare Food Service
Publix Bakery #1377, 4650 W. Main St., Dothan, 1/19/2022, 98, Food Service Establishment
Publix Deli #1377, 4650 W. Main St., Dothan, 1/19/2022, 99, Food Service Establishment
Publix Produce Market #1377, 4650 W. Main St., Dothan, 1/19/2022, 95, Retail Food Store
Publix Seafood Market #1377, 4650 W. Main St., Dothan, 1/19/2022, 96, Retail Food Store
Publix Supermarket #1377, 4650 W. Main St., Dothan, 1/19/2022, 95, Retail Food Store
Rev's New York Style Famous Hotdogs, 211 Lincoln St., Dothan, 1/18/2022, 98, Mobile Food Service
Rodeo Mexican Restaurant, 4650 W. Main St., Dothan, 1/18/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment
Serenity Island Club House, 4148 Third Ave., Dothan, 1/19/2022, 98, Mobile Food Commissary
Serenity Island Club House Mobile Unit, 4148 Third Ave., Dothan, 1/19/2022, 98, Mobile Food Service
Southside Baptist CDC, 423 E. Cottonwood Road, Dothan, 1/19/2022, 97, Daycare Food Service
Tropical Smoothie Café, 3230 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 1/21/2022, 97, Food Service Establishment