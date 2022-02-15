 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Houston County Health Scores, Jan. 17-21
Houston County health scores
Here are the health scores for food and lodging establishments Jan. 17-21 as provided by the Houston County Health Department. A score of 1 means the establishment is new and has not been scored yet or is a food processor that does not get a score.

Name of establishment, street address, inspection date, score, and type of establishment

AFC Sushi @ Publix #1377, 4650 W. Main St., Dothan, 1/19/2022, 100, Food Service Establishment

Breakfast at Tammie's, 401 Railroad Ave., Dothan, 1/18/2022, 98, Mobile Food Commissary

Cheddar's Casual Café #2074, 4941 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 1/19/2022, 92, Food Service Establishment

Cheeburger Cheeburger, 4871 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 1/19/2022, 93, Food Service Establishment

Desserts by Jolando, 545 W. Main St., Dothan, 1/20/2022, 98, Food Service Establishment

Dothan Rescue Mission, 219 E. Washington St., Dothan, 1/18/2022, 98, Food Service Establishment

Early Head Start, 545 W. Main St., Dothan, 1/20/2022, 98, Daycare Food Service

Five Guys Burgers and Fries, 4650 W. Main St., Dothan, 1/18/2022, 98, Food Service Establishment

Flowers Hospital, 4730 W. Main St., Dothan, 1/18/2022, 97, Food Service Establishment

High Wired Coffee Roasters Mobile, 4516 Fortner St., Dothan, 1/21/2022, 1, Mobile Food Service

Houston County Adult Day Care Center, 407 Houston St., Dothan, 1/20/2022, 92, Food Service Establishment

Hungry Howie's Pizza & Subs, 4650 W. Main St., Dothan, 1/18/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment

Jack's Family Restaurant #298, 915 W. Main St., Dothan, 1/20/2022, 93, Food Service Establishment

McDonald's #4743, 619 W. Main St., Dothan, 1/20/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment

Playland Academy Child Care, 1836 W. Main St., Dothan, 1/20/2022, 97, Daycare Food Service

Publix Bakery #1377, 4650 W. Main St., Dothan, 1/19/2022, 98, Food Service Establishment

Publix Deli #1377, 4650 W. Main St., Dothan, 1/19/2022, 99, Food Service Establishment

Publix Produce Market #1377, 4650 W. Main St., Dothan, 1/19/2022, 95, Retail Food Store

Publix Seafood Market #1377, 4650 W. Main St., Dothan, 1/19/2022, 96, Retail Food Store

Publix Supermarket #1377, 4650 W. Main St., Dothan, 1/19/2022, 95, Retail Food Store

Rev's New York Style Famous Hotdogs, 211 Lincoln St., Dothan, 1/18/2022, 98, Mobile Food Service

Rodeo Mexican Restaurant, 4650 W. Main St., Dothan, 1/18/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment

Serenity Island Club House, 4148 Third Ave., Dothan, 1/19/2022, 98, Mobile Food Commissary

Serenity Island Club House Mobile Unit, 4148 Third Ave., Dothan, 1/19/2022, 98, Mobile Food Service

Southside Baptist CDC, 423 E. Cottonwood Road, Dothan, 1/19/2022, 97, Daycare Food Service

Tropical Smoothie Café, 3230 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 1/21/2022, 97, Food Service Establishment

