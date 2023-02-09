Here are the health scores for food and lodging establishments Jan. 23-Feb. 3 as provided by the Houston County Health Department. A score of 1 means the establishment is new and has not been scored yet or is a food processor that does not get a score.
Name of establishment, street address, inspection date, score, and type of establishment
Pearl Lounge & Grill, 2855 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 2/2/20, 64, Food Service Establishment
Sonic #5742, 4332 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 2/2/2023, 81, Food Service Establishment
Dothan Country Club-Club House, 200 S. Cherokee, Dothan, 2/2/2023, 85, Food Service Establishment
Sleep Inn & Suites, 4654 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 2/1/2023, 85, Hotel/Motel
Bishop's Home Style Cooking, 4143-4 W. Main St., Dothan, 1/27/2023, 88, Food Service Establishment
People are also reading…
Sleep Inn & Suites Kitchen, 4654 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 2/1/2023, 88, Limited Food
Buffalo Wild Wings #421, 3400 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 2/2/2023, 88, Food Service Establishment
Walmart #604 (Deli), 4310 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 2/1/2023, 89, Food Service Establishment
Murphy Mill, 4279 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 2/2/2023, 89, Limited Food
Things & Wings, 2312 S. Oates St., Dothan, 1/27/2023, 90, Food Service Establishment
Tartan Room, 200 S. Cherokee Ave., Dothan, 2/3/2023, 90, Limited Food
Kinza Japanese Restaurant, 1640 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 2/1/2023, 90, Food Service Establishment
A1 Barbeque, 219 Fortner St., Dothan, 1/27/2023, 90, Food Service Establishment
BTJ Wings, 3182 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 2/2/2023, 90, Food Service Establishment
HOBO Pantry #2, 616 N. Oates St., Dothan 1/25/2023, 91, Food Service Establishment
Publix Deli #1369, 3525 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 1/31/2023, 91, Food Service Establishment
AFC Sushi @ Publix #1369, 3525 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 1/31/2023, 91, Food Service Establishment
Captain Hook's Fish and Chicken, 520 N. Oates St., Dothan, 2/1/2023, 91, Food Service Establishment
Wharf Casual Seafood, 3835 W. Main St., Dothan, 1/31/2023, 91, Food Service Establishment
Dothan Nutrition, 3600 S. Oates St., Dothan, 2/2/2023, 91, Limited Food
Super Mart, 2409 Reeves St., Dothan, 1/23/2023, 91, Limited Food
Waldo's Chicken and Beer, 4700 W. Main St., Dothan, 1/25/2023, 91, Food Service Establishment
Hardee's of Dothan #5, 2727 S. Oates St., Dothan, 1/27/2023, 92, Food Service Establishment
Publix Produce Market #1369, 3525 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 1/31/2023, 92, Retail Food Store
Marco's Pizza, 3119 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 1/26/2023, 92, Food Service Establishment
Subway #38207 @231 South Walmart, 3300 S. Oates St., Dothan, 1/23/2023, 92, Food Service Establishment
Wild Honey, 102 Central Park Ave., Dothan, 1/24/2023, 92, Food Service Establishment
Walmart #604 (Market), 4310 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 2/1/2023, 93, Retail Food Store
Sandhar #2, 1620 Reeves St., Dothan, 1/23/2023, 93, Limited Food
Thai House of Dothan, 4177 Montgomery Hwy., Dothan, 1/30/2023, 93, Food Service Establishment
Kiddie Care Learning Center, 218 Graceland Drive, Dothan, 1/27/2023, 93, Daycare Food Service
Publix Supermarket #1369, 3525 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 1/31/2023, 93, Retail Food Store
Publix Seafood Market #1369, 3525 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 1/31/2023, 93, Retail Food Store
Piggly Wiggly Discount Foods, 1140 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 2/1/2023, 94, Retail Food Store
Old Mill Restaurant, 2557 Murphy Mill Road, Dothan, 1/30/2023, 94, Food Service Establishment
Bethlehem Child Development Ctr., 416 Bethlehem Road, Midland City, 1/24/2023, 94, Daycare Food Service
Laurel Oaks Behavioral Health Center, 700 Cottonwood Road, Dothan, 1/31/2023, 94, Food Service Establishment
Goldfingers of Dothan, 3656 Montgomery Hwy., Dothan, 2/3/2023, 94, Food Service Establishment
Blue Plate (The), 3850 W. Main St., Dothan, 1/31/2023, 94, Food Service Establishment
Subway (WalMart Northside), 4310 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 2/1/2023, 94, Food Service Establishment
HOBO Pantry #5, 2808 E. Main St., Dothan, 1/27/2023, 94, Limited Food
Little Scholars Academy, 642 S. Alice St., Dothan, 1/26/2023, 94, Daycare Food Service
Xtreme Air Trampoline Park, 441 Nypro Lane, Suite 2, Dothan, 1/27/2023, 94, Limited Food
Jack's Family Restaurant #298, 915 W. Main St., Dothan, 2/1/2023, 94, Food Service Establishment
Selma Street Market, 1351 E. Selma St., Dothan, 2/2/2023, 94, Food Service Establishment
Jack's Family Restaurant #313, 102 1st Ave., Ashford, 1/30/2023, 94, Food Service Establishment
231 Mini Mart, 4684 S. Oates St., Dothan, 2/2/2023, 94, Limited Food
Winn Dixie Market #457, 1151 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 2/1/2023, 95, Retail Food Store
Winn Dixie Seafood Market #457, 1151 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 2/1/2023, 95, Retail Food Store
Pansey Grocery, 13076 US Highway 84, Ashford, 1/31/2023, 95, Limited Food
Winn Dixie Deli #457, 1151 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 2/1/2023, 95, Food Service Establishment
Winn Dixie #457, 1151 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 2/1/2023, 95, Food Service Establishment
Ashford Oriental Express, 301 Midland St., Ashford, 1/30/2023, 95, Food Service Establishment
HOBO Pantry #27, 3731 S. Park Ave., Dothan, 1/26/2023, 95, Food Service Establishment
Blue Plate (The) South, 1975 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 2/3/2023, 95, Food Service Establishment
Publix Bakery #1369, 3525 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 1/31/2023, 95, Food Service Establishment
HOBO Pantry #29, 20718 US Hwy. 84 East, Gordon, 1/30/2023, 95, Food Service Establishment
Sabores de Mi Tierra, 7990 U.S. Hwy. 231 South, Dothan, 1/27/2023, 95, Food Service Establishment
Walmart #2534 (Market), 3300 S. Oates St., Dothan, 1/23/2023, 96, Retail Food Store
Cottonwood Dragway, 222 Bud Moore Road, Ashford, 1/27/2023, 96, Food Service Establishment
Walmart #604 (Bakery), 4310 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 2/1/2023, 96, Food Service Establishment
Chuck E. Cheese's #703, 1001 Commons Drive, Dothan, 2/2/2023, 96, Food Service Establishment
7 Star Discount, 1058 E. Cottonwood Road, Dothan, 2/2/2023, 96, Limited Food
Pizza Hut #36058, 4412 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 2/2/2023, 96, Food Service Establishment
Publix Deli #1377, 4650 W. Main St., Dothan, 1/27/2023, 96, Food Service Establishment
Angels Childcare and Academy, 1041 S. Park Ave., Dothan, 1/26/2023, 96, Daycare Food Service
Sun Stop #635, 12935 Cottonwood Road, Cottonwood, 1/23/2023, 96, Food Service Establishment
Simply Cakes, 7985 U.S. Highway 84 West, Dothan, 1/24/2023, 96, Food Service Establishment
Cottonwood Drugs, 12890 Cottonwood Road, Cottonwood, 1/23/2023, 96, Food Service Establishment
River Nile Café, 1369 Headland Ave., Dothan, 2/2/2023, 96, Food Service Establishment
Checkers #1122, 2204 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 2/3/2023 96 Food Service Establishment
The Juice Shack, 3850 W. Main St., Dothan, 1/25/2023, 96, Limited Food
Little Caesar's Pizza #5, 2090 S. Oates St., Dothan, 2/3/2023, 96, Food Service Establishment
SayIt Hotdogs & More, 184 S. Oates St., Dothan, 1/30/2023, 96, Mobile Food Commissary
The Bean Press, 411 N. Broadway St., Ashford, 1/31/2023, 96, Food Service Establishment
SayIt Hotdogs & More Mobile Unit, 184 S. Oates St., Dothan, 1/30/2023, 96, Mobile Food Service
Wilson & Wilson Grilling, 213 Hollon St., Headland, 1/30/2023, 96, Mobile Food Service
Coffee Cricket, LLC (The), 957 State Highway 153, Samson, 1/30/2023, 96, Mobile Food Service
Walmart #2534 (Deli), 3300 S. Oates St., Dothan, 1/23/2023, 97, Food Service Establishment
Westside Terrace Health & Rehab, 501 N. Woodburn Drive, Dothan, 1/24/2023, 97, Nursing Home Food Service
Publix Supermarket #1377, 4650 W. Main St., Dothan, 1/27/2023, 97, Retail Food Store
Publix Bakery #1377, 4650 W. Main St., Dothan, 1/25/2023, 97, Food Service Establishment
Publix Seafood Market #1377, 4650 W. Main St., Dothan, 1/27/2023, 97, Retail Food Store
China Wok, 1640 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 1/23/2023, 97, Food Service Establishment
Chicken Salad Chick, 3850 W. Main St., Dothan, 2/3/2023, 97, Food Service Establishment
McDonald's #4743, 619 W. Main St., Dothan, 2/1/2023, 97, Food Service Establishment
Zaxby's, 3205 S. Oates St., Dothan, 1/27/2023, 97, Food Service Establishment
Mary's Sandwich Shop, 309 Midland St., Ashford, 1/30/2023, 97, Food Service Establishment
Dothan Motor Speedway, 426 Bud Moore Road, Ashford, 1/27/2023, 97, Food Service Establishment
Southern Traders #3105, 2214 Reeves St., Dothan, 1/23/2023, 97, Limited Food
Bossman's Seafood, 1879 S. Saint Andrews, Dothan, 2/1/2023, 97, Food Service Establishment
Funshine Play School, 120 N. County Road 33, Ashford, 1/30/2023, 98, Daycare Food Service
Walmart #2534 (Bakery), 3300 S. Oates St., Dothan, 1/23/2023, 98, Food Service Establishment
Taco Bell #036371, 1087 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 1/27/2023, 98, Food Service Establishment
Wiregrass Elks Lodge #810, 862 E. Burdeshaw St., Dothan, 1/26/2023, 98, Food Service Establishment
Holiday Inn Express Hotel & Suites, 4090 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 1/26/2023, 98, Hotel/Motel
Tanda Room (The), 158 S. Foster St., Dothan, 1/27/2023, 98, Food Service Establishment
AFC Sushi @ Publix #1377, 4650 W. Main St., Dothan, 1/27/2023, 98, Food Service Establishment
Bella's Wine Bar, 107 W. Troy St., Dothan, 1/26/2023, 98, Limited Food
First Baptist Church, 300 W. Main St., Dothan, 1/31/2023, 99, Food Service Establishment
Martin Drugstore (The), 536 Landmark Drive, Dothan, 1/26/2023, 99, Limited Food
Publix Produce Market #1377, 4650 W. Main St., Dothan, 1/27/2023, 99, Retail Food Store
Pantry (The), 895 Hooper Cherry Road, Dothan, 1/31/2023, 99, Food Service Establishment
D & S Tobacco Shop, 2109 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 2/2/2023, 99, Food Service Establishment
Watermark Church CDC, 103 Elmer Road, Ashford, 1/30/2023, 99, Daycare Food Service
The Sugar Shack, 605 Webb Road, Dothan, 2/3/2023, 99, Food Service Establishment
Dothan Civic Center, 126 N. St. Andrews St., Dothan, 1/26/2023, 100, Limited Food
Precious One Day Care Center, 1328 Old Highway 84, Ashford, 1/30/2023, 100, Daycare Food Service
Bella's Fine Dining, 111 W. Troy St., Dothan, 1/26/2023, 100, Food Service Establishment