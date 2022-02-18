Houston County Health Scores, Jan. 24-Feb. 4

Here are the health scores for food and lodging establishments Jan. 24-Feb. 4 as provided by the Houston County Health Department. A score of 1 means the establishment is new and has not been scored yet or is a food processor that does not get a score.
Name of establishment, street address, inspection date, score, and type of establishment
92 Go, 3182 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 2/2/2022, 93, Food Service Establishment
A&B's Hit N Run, 2345 Omussee Road, Dothan, 1/27/2022, 99, Mobile Food Service
Adventureland Theme Park, 3738 W. Main St., Dothan, 1/27/2022, 94, Limited Food
AFC Sushi @ Publix #1369, 3525 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 1/24/2022, 100, Food Service Establishment
ALCAZAR Kitchen Snack Bar, 6007 W. Main St., Dothan, 1/27/2022, 99, Food Service Establishment
AMC Dothan 6, 209 Executive Park Drive, Dothan, 1/28/2022, 98, Limited Food
A.W. Herndon Marathon #125, 8390 U.S. Highway 231 S., Dothan, 2/2/2022, 93, Food Service Establishment
Axtion Air Park, 3525 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 2/2/2022, 95, Limited Food
Barrentine Fish Market, 1722 Reeves St., Dothan, 2/3/2022, 96, Retail Food Store
Barrentine Oyster Bar, 1722 Reeves St., Dothan, 2/3/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment
Bean Bro Coffee Shop, 2627 S. Oates St., Dothan, 2/3/2022, 99, Limited Food
Bella's Wine Bar, 107 W. Troy St., Dothan, 1/26/2022, 100, Limited Food
Bread for Life Inc., 213 W. Crawford St., Dothan, 1/26/2022, 99, Mobile Food Commissary
CiCi's Pizza, 3702 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 2/4/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment
Charlotte's Restaurant, 279 Fortner St., Dothan, 1/24/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment
Cold Stone Creamery, 4871 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 2/1/2022, 98, Limited Food
David's Catfish House, 1708 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 2/2/2022, 97, Food Service Establishment
Domino's, 2924 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 1/28/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment
Dothan Elks Lodge #1887, 3041 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 2/2/2022, 94, Food Service Establishment
Dothan Motor Lodge, 2155 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 1/27/2022, 90, Hotel/Motel
Earnie's Food Truck, 3104 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 1/26/2022, 97, Mobile Food Service
El Sabor de mi Tierra Catracha, 204 Louise St., Dothan, 1/28/2022, 98, Mobile Food Service
Exprezit, 7729 Highway 52 E., Webb, 1/26/2022, 94, Food Service Establishment
Golden Corral #699, 3340 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 2/2/2022, 85, Food Service Establishment
Fast Stop 2799, Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 2/4/2022, 91, Food Service Establishment
Fire Stone Wood Fired Pizza & Grill, 250 S. Oates St., Dothan, 1/24/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment
Food Depot Market, 409 Columbia Highway, Dothan, 2/4/2022, 91, Retail Food Store
Food Depot Deli, 409 Columbia Highway, Dothan, 2/4/2022, 91, Food Service Establishment
Fun Zone, 465 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 1/27/2022, 90, Food Service Establishment
Highland Oaks, 904 Royal Parkway, Dothan, 1/27/2022, 94, Food Service Establishment
Honeysuckle Childcare & Preschool, 1765 Honeysuckle Road, Dothan, 1/27/2022, 93, Daycare Food Service
Hookah Palace Lounge, 3803 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 2/2/2022, 98, Limited Food
Jack's Family Restaurant #299, 3401 Reeves St., Dothan, 2/3/2022, 97, Food Service Establishment
Johnny B Smokin' Restaurant, 12283 U.S. Highway 84 E., Ashford, 1/27/2022, 91, Food Service Establishment
J.Y. Tea, 2767 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 2/1/2022, 98, Limited Food
Kiddie Garden Too, 172 Prevatt Road, Dothan, 2/3/2022, 99, Daycare Food Service
La Parrilla Mexican Restaurant, 4771 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 2/1/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment
Little Scholars Academy, 642 S. Alice St., Dothan, 1/24/2022, 97, Daycare Food Service
Marco's Pizza East, 1865 E. Main St., Dothan, 1/28/2022, 97, Food Service Establishment
McDonald's #18941, 2251 Reeves St., Dothan, 1/31/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment
McDonald's, 5001 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 1/25/2022, 97, Food Service Establishment
Moe's Southwest Grill, 4521 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 1/28/2022, 90, Food Service Establishment
Mom's Kitchen, 1545 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 2/2/2022, 97, Food Service Establishment
Northside Methodist Gym Concession, 2600 Redmond Road, Dothan, 2/3/2022, 99, Limited Food
Oyster Bar of Dothan, 1155 Reeves St., Dothan, 2/3/2022, 98, Food Service Establishment
Panera Bread #1505, 3515 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 2/2/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment
Pig Out Bar-B-Que, 3033 Reeves St., Dothan, 1/31/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment
Publix Bakery #1369, 3525 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 1/24/2022, 97, Food Service Establishment
Publix Deli #1369, 3525 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 1/24/2022, 98, Food Service Establishment
Publix Produce Market #1369, 3525 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 1/24/2022, 100, Retail Food Store
Publix Seafood Market #1369, 3525 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 1/24/2022, 100, Retail Food Store
Publix Supermarket #1369, 3525 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 1/24/2022, 97, Retail Food Store
Raceway #758, 2585 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 2/4/2022, 97, Limited Food
Raceway #6960, 3605 Reeves St., Dothan, 1/31/2022, 97, Food Service Establishment
Rack City, 4636 S. Oates St., Dothan, 2/3/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment
Residence Inn by Marriott Kitchen, 186 Hospitality Lane, Dothan, 2/1/2022, 98, Limited Food
SEAYS Diversion Center, 2850 Horace Shepard Drive, Dothan, 1/25/2022, 99, School Lunchroom - Public
Sister's Soul Express, 3549 Napier Field Road, Dothan, 1/28/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment
Southern Traders #3143, 5825 W. Main St., Dothan, 1/25/2022, 97, Food Service Establishment
Southern Traders #3107, 3206 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 2/3/2022, 99, Limited Food
Subway of Dothan, 8390 U.S. Highway 231, Dothan, 2/2/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment
Subway #16066, 5825 W. Main St., Dothan, 1/25/2022, 98, Food Service Establishment
Subway #4002, 1557 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 2/2/2022, 99, Food Service Establishment
Sweet T's Food & Gas, 3356 Reeves St., Dothan, 2/3/2022, 98, Food Service Establishment
Things & Wings, 2312 S. Oates St., Dothan, 1/27/2022, 93, Food Service Establishment
Thirsty Pig (The), 257 S. St. Andrews St., Dothan, 1/26/2022, 97, Mobile Food Commissary
Thirsty Pig Mobile Unit (The), 257 S. St. Andrews St., Dothan, 1/26/2022, 97, Mobile Food Service
Town of Gordon Senior Citizen Center, 708 Tifton Road, Gordon, 1/27/2022, 100, Limited Food
Tropical Smoothie Café South, 1640 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 2/4/2022, 100, Food Service Establishment
Vaughn Blumberg Center, 2902 Redmond Road, Dothan, 1/25/2022, 92, Food Service Establishment
Waffle House #1535, 2849 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 2/4/2022, 93, Food Service Establishment
Waffle House #1317, 2325 Reeves St., Dothan, 2/3/2022, 94, Food Service Establishment
Wave Nutrition, 1209 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 2/4/2022, 99, Limited Food
Zoom In 5, 315 Chevy Drive, Kinsey, 1/27/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment