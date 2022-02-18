 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Houston County Health Scores, Jan. 24-Feb. 4
Houston County health scores
Here are the health scores for food and lodging establishments Jan. 24-Feb. 4 as provided by the Houston County Health Department. A score of 1 means the establishment is new and has not been scored yet or is a food processor that does not get a score.

Name of establishment, street address, inspection date, score, and type of establishment

92 Go, 3182 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 2/2/2022, 93, Food Service Establishment

A&B's Hit N Run, 2345 Omussee Road, Dothan, 1/27/2022, 99, Mobile Food Service

Adventureland Theme Park, 3738 W. Main St., Dothan, 1/27/2022, 94, Limited Food

AFC Sushi @ Publix #1369, 3525 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 1/24/2022, 100, Food Service Establishment

ALCAZAR Kitchen Snack Bar, 6007 W. Main St., Dothan, 1/27/2022, 99, Food Service Establishment

AMC Dothan 6, 209 Executive Park Drive, Dothan, 1/28/2022, 98, Limited Food

A.W. Herndon Marathon #125, 8390 U.S. Highway 231 S., Dothan, 2/2/2022, 93, Food Service Establishment

Axtion Air Park, 3525 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 2/2/2022, 95, Limited Food

Barrentine Fish Market, 1722 Reeves St., Dothan, 2/3/2022, 96, Retail Food Store

Barrentine Oyster Bar, 1722 Reeves St., Dothan, 2/3/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment

Bean Bro Coffee Shop, 2627 S. Oates St., Dothan, 2/3/2022, 99, Limited Food

Bella's Wine Bar, 107 W. Troy St., Dothan, 1/26/2022, 100, Limited Food

Bread for Life Inc., 213 W. Crawford St., Dothan, 1/26/2022, 99, Mobile Food Commissary

CiCi's Pizza, 3702 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 2/4/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment

Charlotte's Restaurant, 279 Fortner St., Dothan, 1/24/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment

Cold Stone Creamery, 4871 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 2/1/2022, 98, Limited Food

David's Catfish House, 1708 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 2/2/2022, 97, Food Service Establishment

Domino's, 2924 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 1/28/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment

Dothan Elks Lodge #1887, 3041 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 2/2/2022, 94, Food Service Establishment

Dothan Motor Lodge, 2155 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 1/27/2022, 90, Hotel/Motel

Earnie's Food Truck, 3104 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 1/26/2022, 97, Mobile Food Service

El Sabor de mi Tierra Catracha, 204 Louise St., Dothan, 1/28/2022, 98, Mobile Food Service

Exprezit, 7729 Highway 52 E., Webb, 1/26/2022, 94, Food Service Establishment

Golden Corral #699, 3340 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 2/2/2022, 85, Food Service Establishment

Fast Stop 2799, Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 2/4/2022, 91, Food Service Establishment

Fire Stone Wood Fired Pizza & Grill, 250 S. Oates St., Dothan, 1/24/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment

Food Depot Market, 409 Columbia Highway, Dothan, 2/4/2022, 91, Retail Food Store

Food Depot Deli, 409 Columbia Highway, Dothan, 2/4/2022, 91, Food Service Establishment

Fun Zone, 465 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 1/27/2022, 90, Food Service Establishment

Highland Oaks, 904 Royal Parkway, Dothan, 1/27/2022, 94, Food Service Establishment

Honeysuckle Childcare & Preschool, 1765 Honeysuckle Road, Dothan, 1/27/2022, 93, Daycare Food Service

Hookah Palace Lounge, 3803 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 2/2/2022, 98, Limited Food

Jack's Family Restaurant #299, 3401 Reeves St., Dothan, 2/3/2022, 97, Food Service Establishment

Johnny B Smokin' Restaurant, 12283 U.S. Highway 84 E., Ashford, 1/27/2022, 91, Food Service Establishment

J.Y. Tea, 2767 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 2/1/2022, 98, Limited Food

Kiddie Garden Too, 172 Prevatt Road, Dothan, 2/3/2022, 99, Daycare Food Service

La Parrilla Mexican Restaurant, 4771 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 2/1/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment

Little Scholars Academy, 642 S. Alice St., Dothan, 1/24/2022, 97, Daycare Food Service

Marco's Pizza East, 1865 E. Main St., Dothan, 1/28/2022, 97, Food Service Establishment

McDonald's #18941, 2251 Reeves St., Dothan, 1/31/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment

McDonald's, 5001 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 1/25/2022, 97, Food Service Establishment

Moe's Southwest Grill, 4521 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 1/28/2022, 90, Food Service Establishment

Mom's Kitchen, 1545 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 2/2/2022, 97, Food Service Establishment

Northside Methodist Gym Concession, 2600 Redmond Road, Dothan, 2/3/2022, 99, Limited Food

Oyster Bar of Dothan, 1155 Reeves St., Dothan, 2/3/2022, 98, Food Service Establishment

Panera Bread #1505, 3515 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 2/2/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment

Pig Out Bar-B-Que, 3033 Reeves St., Dothan, 1/31/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment

Publix Bakery #1369, 3525 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 1/24/2022, 97, Food Service Establishment

Publix Deli #1369, 3525 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 1/24/2022, 98, Food Service Establishment

Publix Produce Market #1369, 3525 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 1/24/2022, 100, Retail Food Store

Publix Seafood Market #1369, 3525 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 1/24/2022, 100, Retail Food Store

Publix Supermarket #1369, 3525 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 1/24/2022, 97, Retail Food Store

Raceway #758, 2585 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 2/4/2022, 97, Limited Food

Raceway #6960, 3605 Reeves St., Dothan, 1/31/2022, 97, Food Service Establishment

Rack City, 4636 S. Oates St., Dothan, 2/3/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment

Residence Inn by Marriott Kitchen, 186 Hospitality Lane, Dothan, 2/1/2022, 98, Limited Food

SEAYS Diversion Center, 2850 Horace Shepard Drive, Dothan, 1/25/2022, 99, School Lunchroom - Public

Sister's Soul Express, 3549 Napier Field Road, Dothan, 1/28/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment

Southern Traders #3143, 5825 W. Main St., Dothan, 1/25/2022, 97, Food Service Establishment

Southern Traders #3107, 3206 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 2/3/2022, 99, Limited Food

Subway of Dothan, 8390 U.S. Highway 231, Dothan, 2/2/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment

Subway #16066, 5825 W. Main St., Dothan, 1/25/2022, 98, Food Service Establishment

Subway #4002, 1557 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 2/2/2022, 99, Food Service Establishment

Sweet T's Food & Gas, 3356 Reeves St., Dothan, 2/3/2022, 98, Food Service Establishment

Things & Wings, 2312 S. Oates St., Dothan, 1/27/2022, 93, Food Service Establishment

Thirsty Pig (The), 257 S. St. Andrews St., Dothan, 1/26/2022, 97, Mobile Food Commissary

Thirsty Pig Mobile Unit (The), 257 S. St. Andrews St., Dothan, 1/26/2022, 97, Mobile Food Service

Town of Gordon Senior Citizen Center, 708 Tifton Road, Gordon, 1/27/2022, 100, Limited Food

Tropical Smoothie Café South, 1640 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 2/4/2022, 100, Food Service Establishment

Vaughn Blumberg Center, 2902 Redmond Road, Dothan, 1/25/2022, 92, Food Service Establishment

Waffle House #1535, 2849 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 2/4/2022, 93, Food Service Establishment

Waffle House #1317, 2325 Reeves St., Dothan, 2/3/2022, 94, Food Service Establishment

Wave Nutrition, 1209 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 2/4/2022, 99, Limited Food

Zoom In 5, 315 Chevy Drive, Kinsey, 1/27/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment

