Houston County Health Scores, Jan. 3-7

Here are the health scores for food and lodging establishments Jan. 3-7 as provided by the Houston County Health Department. A score of 1 means the establishment is new and has not been scored yet or is a food processor that does not get a score.
Name of establishment, street address, inspection date, score, and type of establishment
ACOM Bistro, 445 Health Science Blvd., Dothan, 1/6/2022, 98, Food Service Establishment
Arby’s #5689, 3430 S. Oates St., Dothan, 1/3/2022, 97, Food Service Establishment
Arby’s #5688, 124 Hospitality Lane, Dothan, 1/5/2022, 93, Food Service Establishment
Beulah Land Christian Academy, 280 Headland Ave., Dothan, 1/3/2022, 98, Daycare Food Service
Bird & Bean Coffee House, 144 N. Foster St., Dothan, 1/6/2022, 98, Food Service Establishment
Burger King #3345, 3092 Ross Clark Circle W., Dothan, 1/5/2022, 93, Food Service Establishment
Burger King #12279, 1165 Ross Clark Circle E., Dothan, 1/7/2022, 94, Food Service Establishment
Captain Hook’s Fish and Chicken, 520 N. Oates St., Dothan, 1/4/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment
Checkers #253, 1111 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 1/7/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment
Cherokee Food Depot #7002, 2423 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 1/6/2022, 84, Retail Food Store
Chick-Fil-A East #3946, 1905 E. Main St., Dothan, 1/3/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment
Country Inn & Suites Kitchen, 3465 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 1/7/2022, 94, Food Service Establishment
Dante’s Pizza, 4177 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 1/5/2022, 94, Food Service Establishment
Eastside Child Care, 2846 Columbia Highway, Dothan, 1/7/2022, 100, Daycare Food Service
Evergreen Childhood Ministries, 1103 N. Pontiac Ave., Dothan, 1/6/2022, 99, Daycare Food Service
Faith Deliverance Ministries of Berachah, 1310 W. Carroll St., Dothan, 1/7/2022, 99, Food Service Establishment
First United Methodist Children’s Ministries, 1380 W. Main St., Dothan, 1/3/2022, 99, Daycare Food Service
Grand South Senior Living, 450 John D. Odom Road, Dothan, 1/5/2022, 99, Nursing Home Food Service
Hardee’s of Dothan #5, 2727 S. Oates St., Dothan, 1/7/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment
Hasienda Azul Mexican Grill & Bar, 2155 E. Main St., Dothan, 1/3/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment
India’s Tiny Tots, 404 N. Cherry St., Dothan, 1/4/2022, 98, Daycare Food Service
Jimmy John’s, 4440 W. Main St., Dothan, 1/7/2022, 98, Food Service Establishment
KFC—F569065, 1801 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 1/7/2022, 89, Food Service Establishment
KFC/Taco Bell—F569063, 4468 W. Main St., Dothan, 1/7/2022, 94, Food Service Establishment
Kiddie Kastle, 2266 Denton Road, Dothan, 1/5/2022, 97, Daycare Food Service
Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, 3095 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 1/6/2022, 93, Food Service Establishment
Little Caesar’s Pizza #7, 100 Apple Ave., Suite 1, Dothan, 1/4/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment
Little Stars Learning Center, 3348 Denton Road, Dothan, 1/5/2022, 97, Daycare Food Service
LoLo’s Mini Mart, 3439 Denton Road, Dothan, 1/5/2022, 97, Food Service Establishment
Marco’s Pizza, 3119 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 1/3/2022, 97, Food Service Establishment
Mel’s Hideaway, 3505 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 1/5/2022, 97, Food Service Establishment
Mr. Coffee Bean, 1550 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 1/5/2022, 97, Food Service Establishment
M.Y. Cakes and Pastries, 3074 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 1/5/2022, 97, Food Service Establishment
Pal-A-Roos Day Care, 1310 Hodgesville Road, Dothan, 1/7/2022, 97, Daycare Food Service
Pizza Hut #36058, 4412 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 1/5/2022, 90, Food Service Establishment
Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen #13476, 107 Apple Ave., Suite 3, Dothan, 1/4/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment
Raceway #988, 15809 U.S. Highway 231 S., Slocomb, 1/3/2022, 96, Limited Food
Rainbow Christian Learning Center, 104 N. Herring St., Dothan, 1/6/2022, 97, Daycare Food Service
Recovery Room Bar, 2155 E. Main St., Dothan, 1/3/2022, 100, Food Service Establishment
Rock ‘N Roll Sushi, 103 Apple Ave., Suite 2, Dothan, 1/4/2022, 94, Food Service Establishment
Seafood Services, 1861 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 1/7/2022, 97, Retail Food Store
Smart Start Learning Center, 655 Headland Ave., Dothan, 1/4/2022, 97, Daycare Food Service
Sonic #5124, 3371 S. Oates St., Dothan, 1/3/2022, 94, Food Service Establishment
Sonic #5742, 4332 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 1/5/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment
Sonic #4604, 1067 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 1/7/2022, 94, Food Service Establishment
Southeast Health Kitchen, 1108 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 1/6/2022, 98, Food Service Establishment
Stix and Cones, 123 N. Foster St., Dothan, 1/6/2022, 99, Food Service Establishment
Subway #38207 @ 231 South Walmart, 3300 S. Oates St., Dothan, 1/4/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment
Taco Bell #036371, 1087 Ross Clark Circle E., Dothan, 1/7/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment
Vibe Nutrition, 3681 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 1/7/2022, 95, Limited Food
Walmart #5769 Bakery, 3871 W. Main St., Dothan, 1/7/2022, 100, Food Service Establishment
Walmart #2534 Bakery, 3300 S. Oates St., Dothan, 1/4/2022, 97, Food Service Establishment
Walmart #2534 Deli, 3300 S. Oates St., Dothan, 1/4/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment
Walmart #2534 Market, 3300 S. Oates St., Dothan, 1/4/2022, 97, Retail Food Store
Wendy’s #344 (West), 101 Apple Ave., Dothan, 1/4/2022, 97, Food Service Establishment