Here are the health scores for food and lodging establishments Jul. 10-21 as provided by the Houston County Health Department. A score of 1 means the establishment is new and has not been scored yet or is a food processor that does not get a score. Name of establishment, street address, inspection date, score, and type of establishment 231 Mini Mart, 4684 South Oates Street, Dothan, 7/14/2023, 94, Limited Food AFC Sushi @ Publix # 1369, 3525 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 7/10/2023, 99, Food Service Establishment ALCAZAR-Kitchen Snack Bar, 6007 West Main Street, Dothan, 7/20/2023, 98, Food Service Establishment Annie Pearl’s Home Cooking, 4930 West State Highway, Dothan, 7/20/2023, 98, Mobile Food Commissary Ashford Christian Development Cent., 500 Adams Street, Ashford, 7/11/2023, 94, Daycare Food Service Beef O’Brady’s, 2743 Montgomery Hwy., Dothan, 7/11/2023, 90, Food Service Establishment Beulah Land Christian Academy, 280 Headland Avenue, Dothan, 7/17/2023, 96, Daycare Food Service Bishop’s Home Style Cooking, 4143 West Main Street, Dothan, 7/17/2023, 96, Food Service Establishment Chick-Fil-A East #3946, 1905 East Main Street, Dothan, 7/18/2023, 95, Food Service Establishment Circle K #2723643, 4196 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 7/17/2023, 97, Food Service Establishment Country Inn & Suites, 3465 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 7/17/2023, 93, Hotel/Motel Country Inn & Suites Kitchen, 3465 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 7/17/2023, 93, Food Service Establishment Crazy Monkey Bar & Grill (The), 2855 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 7/19/2023, 97, Food Service Establishment D Roadhouse Bar & Grill, 4636 South Oates Street, Dothan, 7/14/2023, 98, Food Service Establishment Dakota Coffee Works, 2191 East Main Street, Dothan, 7/14/2023, 93, Food Service Establishment David’s Pizza Bar & Grill, 417 North Broadway Street, Ashford, 7/21/2023, 98, Food Service Establishment Dickey’s Barbecue Pit – West, 3835 West Main Street, Dothan, 7/20/2023, 97, Mobile Food Commissary Dothan Elks Lodge #1887, 3041 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 7/18/2023, 93, Food Service Establishment Dothan National Golf Club & Hotel, 7410 US Highway 231, Dothan, 7/14/2023, 95, Hotel/Motel Dothan National Golf Club Kitchen, 7410 US Highway 231, Dothan, 7/14/2023, 92, Food Service Establishment Dunkin’ Donuts, 2141 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 7/12/2023, 95, Limited Food Faith Deliverance Ministries of Berachah, 1310 West Carroll Street, Dothan, 7/12/2023, 98, Food Service Establishment Fazoli’s, 3421 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 7/11/2023, 95, Food Service Establishment Grocery Outlet #7702, 2423 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 7/20/2023, 96, Retail Food Store Grocery Outlet #7721, 1060 West Main Street, Dothan, 7/10/2023, 95, Retail Food Store H&J New Garden Chinese Restaurant, 3111 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 7/14/2023, 80, Food Service Establishment Hangar 38, 3120 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 7/11/2023, 95, Food Service Establishment Hardee’s of Dothan #5, 2727 South Oates Street, Dothan, 7/12/2023, 95, Food Service Establishment Haven Academy, 1062 Hadden Road, Rehobeth, 7/18/2023, 98, Daycare Food Service Highland Oaks, 904 Royal Parkway, Dothan, 7/17/2023, 92, Food Service Establishment HOBO Pantry #2, 616 North Oates Street, Dothan, 7/20/2023, 94, Limited Food HOBO Pantry #6, 735 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 7/13/2023, 96, Limited Food Holiday Inn Express (Kitchen), 4090 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 7/19/2023, 98, Food Service Establishment Holiday Inn Express Hotel & Suites, 4090 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 7/18/2023, 92, Hotel/Motel Hop-In #1, 1804 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 7/13/2023, 94, Limited Food Hots Deli, 180 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 7/19/2023, 91, Food Service Establishment Hungry Howie’s #2307, 1209 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 7/11/2023, 91, Food Service Establishment Italian Express, 1390 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 7/20/2023, 93, Food Service Establishment J Landing, 768 North Oates Street, Dothan, 7/20/2023, 94, Limited Food Jack’s Family Restaurant #313, 102 1st Avenue, Ashford, 7/21/2023, 95, Food Service Establishment Jacky’s Café, 1132 South Beverlye Road, Dothan, 7/13/2023, 99, Mobile Food Service KFC—F569064, 109 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 7/20/2023, 95, Food Service Establishment Kiddie Garden Childcare & Learning, 930 East Burdeshaw Street, Dothan, 7/10/2023, 96, Daycare Food Service La Favorita Italian Restaurant, 2620 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 7/21/2023, 95, Food Service Establishment Linden Street Grocery, 803 Linden Street, Dothan, 7/20/2023, 92, Limited Food Lower Alabama Eatz, 489 Faulk Road, Dothan, 7/20/2023, 98, Mobile Food Service Marco’s Pizza, 3119 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 7/19/2023, 97, Food Service Establishment Marco’s Pizza East, 1865 East Main Street, Dothan, 7/19/2023, 98, Food Service Establishment Mike Schmitz Market, 5167 Flowers Chapel Road, Dothan, 7/20/2023, 97, Limited Food Muggley’s Coffee Shop, 5449 County Road 203, Rehobeth, 7/18/2023, 99, Limited Food My Pie, 3835 West Main Street, Dothan, 7/20/2023, 96, Food Service Establishment Outback Steakhouse #1264, 2925 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 7/19/2023, 92, Food Service Establishment Parks Chapel AME Church, 1053 East Selma Street, Dothan, 7/14/2023, 96, Limited Food Patricia Lanes, 2208 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 7/18/2023, 94, Food Service Establishment Pearl Lounge & Grill, 2855 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 7/19/2023, 83, Food Service Establishment Petro South #222, 14341 South U.S. Highway 231, Cottonwood, 7/12/2023, 92, Limited Food Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen #13476, 107 Apple Avenue, Dothan, 7/18/2023, 96, Food Service Establishment Publix Bakery #1369, 3525 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 7/10/2023, 97, Food Service Establishment Publix Deli #1369, 3525 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 7/10/2023, 96, Food Service Establishment Publix Produce Market #1369, 3525 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 7/10/2023, 98, Retail Food Store Publix Seafood Market #1369, 3525 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 7/10/2023, 99, Retail Food Store Publix Supermarket #1369, 3525 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 7/10/2023, 95, Retail Food Store Quick Stop, 2984 East Main Street, Dothan, 7/14/2023, 98, Limited Food QuikEatz, 414 Gwaltney Drive, Dothan, 7/13/2023, 99, Mobile Food Service Raceway #6960, 3605 Reeves Street, Dothan, 7/19/2023, 93, Food Service Establishment Recovery Room Bar, 2155 East Main Street, Dothan, 7/12/2023, 98, Food Service Establishment Red Elephant Pizza & Grill, 3108 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 7/11/2023, 89, Food Service Establishment Rob’s Place, 460 East Main Street, Dothan, 7/19/2023, 97, Food Service Establishment Shute Pecan Company, 1475 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 7/13/2023, 97, Limited Food Smart Start Learning Center, 655 Headland Avenue, Dothan, 7/18/2023, 97, Daycare Food Service Smokey Joe’s Barbeque, 2031 S. Brannon Stand Road, Dothan, 7/10/2023, 90, Food Service Establishment Southern Livin’, 20 Helms Drive, Webb, 7/13/2023, 99, Mobile Food Service Sun Stop #625, 9415 U.S. Highway 84, Ashford, 7/21/2023, 94, Food Service Establishment Taco Bell #036371, 1087 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 7/19/2023, 96, Food Service Establishment Taco Bell #040113, 3168 South Oates Street, Dothan, 7/12/2023, 97, Food Service Establishment Tanda Room (The), 158 South Foster Street, Dothan, 7/21/2023, 98, Food Service Establishment TC Petro, 2329 South Park Avenue, Dothan, 7/13/2023, 96, Limited Food Texas Roadhouse, 3730 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 7/21/2023, 87, Food Service Establishment The Bean Press, 411 North Broadway Street, Ashford, 7/21/2023, 96, Food Service Establishment Tropical Smoothie Café South, 1640 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 7/12/2023, 99, Food Service Establishment Waffle House #1043, 2442 South Oates Street, Dothan, 7/12/2023, 94, Food Service Establishment Waffle House #1535, 2849 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 7/11/2023, 94, Food Service Establishment Waffle House #1613, 4091 West Main Street, Dothan, 7/20/2023, 97, Food Service Establishment Walmart #5769 (Bakery), 3871 West Main Street, Dothan, 7/17/2023, 98, Food Service Establishment Walmart #5769 (Deli), 3871 West Main Street, Dothan, 7/16/2023, 98, Food Service Establishment Walmart #5769 (Market), 3871 West Main Street, Dothan, 7/17/2023, 98, Retail Food Store Walmart Fuel Kiosk, 3885 West Main Street, Dothan, 7/17/2023, 99, Limited Food Weiner Warehouse, 2122 South Brannon Stand Road, Dothan, 7/10/2023, 97, Mobile Food Commissary Wharf Casual Seafood, 3835 West Main Street, Dothan, 7/20/2023, 97, Food Service Establishment Wiregrass Elks Lodge #810, 862 East Burdeshaw St, Dothan, 7/12/2023, 97, Food Service Establishment Wok N Soul Mobile, 3301 Dena Drive, Dothan, 7/13/2023, 99, Mobile Food Service Wok N Soul Shop, 126 South Alice Street, Dothan, 7/13/2023, 99, Mobile Food Commissary