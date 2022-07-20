Houston County Health Scores, July 11-15

Here are the health scores for food and lodging establishments July 11-15 as provided by the Houston County Health Department. A score of 1 means the establishment is new and has not been scored yet or is a food processor that does not get a score.
Name of establishment, street address, inspection date, score, and type of establishment
AFC Sushi @ Publix #1369, 3525 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 7/14/2022, 98, Food Service Establishment
Arby's #5689, 3430 S. Oates St., Dothan, 7/11/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment
Beulah Land Christian Academy, 280 Headland Ave., Dothan, 7/14/2022, 100, Daycare Food Service
Blue Moon Café, 153 Mary Lou Lane #2, Dothan, 7/15/2022, 97, Food Service Establishment
Buffalo Wild Wings #421, 3400 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 7/13/2022, 91, Food Service Establishment
Cellar Café (The), 2826 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 7/11/2022, 98, Food Service Establishment
Chick-Fil-A East #3946, 1905 E. Main St., Dothan, 7/13/2022, 97, Food Service Establishment
Chicken Salad Chick, 3850 W. Main St., Dothan, 7/12/2022, 92, Food Service Establishment
CiCi's Pizza, 3702 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 7/15/2022, 93, Food Service Establishment
Country Inn & Suites Kitchen, 3465 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 7/11/2022, 94, Food Service Establishment
Dothan Christian Development Center, 3077 Hartford Highway, Dothan, 7/14/2022, 99, Daycare Food Service
Eastside Child Care, 2846 Columbia Highway, Dothan, 7/15/2022, 100, Daycare Food Service
El Rincon Mexican Restaurant, 141 Kelley Drive, Dothan, 7/13/2022, 97, Food Service Establishment
Fairfield Inn Kitchen, 3038 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 7/14/2022, 98, Limited Food
Faith Deliverance Ministries of Berachah, 1310 W. Carroll St., Dothan, 7/12/2022, 100, Food Service Establishment
Fatback's, 3850 W. Main St., Dothan, 7/12/2022, 94, Food Service Establishment
Firehouse Subs, 3850 W. Main St., Dothan, 7/12/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment
Fly By Night Grill, 153 Mary Lou Lane, Dothan, 7/15/2022, 99, Food Service Establishment
Goldfingers of Dothan, 3656 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 7/13/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment
Gracie's Adventure Club, 519 S. Oates, Dothan, 7/12/2022, 97, Daycare Food Service
Hardy's Family Restaurant, 14750 W. U.S. Highway 84, Newton, 7/15/2022, 98, Mobile Food Commissary
Hasienda Azul Mexican Grill & Bar, 2155 E. Main St., Dothan, 7/13/2022, 94, Food Service Establishment
Holiday Inn Express Hotel & Suites, 4090 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 7/14/2022, 98, Hotel/Motel
Holiday Inn Express Kitchen, 4090 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 7/14/2022, 98, Food Service Establishment
Houston County Adult Day Care Center, 407 Houston St., Dothan, 7/13/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment
Juice Shack (The), 3850 W. Main St., Dothan, 7/12/2022, 97, Limited Food
KC Kreative Catering Farm Fresh, 4640 S. State Highway 109, Slocomb, 7/14/2022, 95, Mobile Food Service
KFC/Taco Bell - F569063, 4468 W. Main St., Dothan, 7/12/2022, 82, Food Service Establishment
Kiddie Kastle, 2266 Denton Road, Dothan, 7/14/2022, 98, Daycare Food Service
Little Stars Learning Center, 3348 Denton Road, Dothan, 7/14/2022, 99, Daycare Food Service
Marco's Pizza East, 1865 E. Main St., Dothan, 7/12/2022, 97, Food Service Establishment
Pal-A-Roos Day Care, 1310 Hodgesville Road, Dothan, 7/13/2022, 94, Daycare Food Service
Petro South #222, 14341 U.S. Highway 231 S., Cottonwood, 7/11/2022, 94, Limited Food
Popeye's Louisiana Kitchen #11508, 3354 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 7/13/2022, 91, Food Service Establishment
Providence Early Childhood, 3012 W. Main St., Dothan, 7/12/2022, 98, Daycare Food Service
Publix Bakery #1369, 3525 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 7/14/2022, 98, Food Service Establishment
Publix Deli #1369, 3525 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 7/14/2022, 98, Food Service Establishment
Publix Produce Market #1369, 3525 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 7/14/2022, 98, Retail Food Store
Publix Seafood Market #1369, 3525 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 7/14/2022, 97, Retail Food Store
Publix Supermarket #1369, 3525 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 7/14/2022, 97, Retail Food Store
Raceway #6960, 3605 Reeves St., Dothan, 7/13/2022, 100, Food Service Establishment
Recovery Room Bar, 2155 E. Main St., Dothan, 7/12/2022, 100, Food Service Establishment
Sandhar #1, 1152 Third Ave., Dothan, 7/12/2022, 97, Limited Food
Smart Start Learning Center, 655 Headland Ave., Dothan, 7/12/2022, 100, Daycare Food Service
Sonic #4604, 1067 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 7/14/2022, 86, Food Service Establishment
Sonic #5124, 3371 S. Oates St., Dothan, 7/15/2022, 93, Food Service Establishment
Southeast Health Kitchen, 1108 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 7/13/2022, 100, Food Service Establishment
Supermercado El Torito, 3753 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 7/11/2022, 97, Retail Food Store
Supermercado El Torito Deli, 3753 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 7/11/2022, 98, Food Service Establishment
Taco Bell #036369, 3056 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 7/13/2022, 97, Food Service Establishment
Teasers, 14634 U.S. Highway 84 W., Newton, 7/15/2022, 97, Food Service Establishment
Toasted Yolk (The), 3070 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 7/13/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment
Tropical Smoothie Café, 3230 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 7/14/2022, 97, Food Service Establishment
Tush/Toddler Child Development Center, 1750 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 7/11/2022, 96, Daycare Food Service
Weiner Wagon 1, 101 Eton Drive, Dothan, 7/15/2022, 98, Mobile Food Service
Wicksburg Café, 14625 U.S. Highway 84 W., Newton, 7/15/2022, 87, Food Service Establishment
Wiregrass Elks Lodge #810, 862 E. Burdeshaw St., Dothan, 7/15/2022, 98, Food Service Establishment