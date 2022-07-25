Houston County Health Scores, July 18-22

Here are the health scores for food and lodging establishments July 18-22 as provided by the Houston County Health Department. A score of 1 means the establishment is new and has not been scored yet or is a food processor that does not get a score.
Name of establishment, street address, inspection date, score, and type of establishment
AFC Sushi @ Publix #1377, 4650 W. Main St., Dothan, 7/20/2022, 100, Food Service Establishment
Baymont Inn, 2841 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 7/19/2022, 100, Hotel/Motel
Bella's Fine Dining, 111 W. Troy St., Dothan, 7/20/2022, 97, Food Service Establishment
Bella's Wine Bar, 107 W. Troy St., Dothan, 7/20/2022, 100, Limited Food
Big Mike's Sports Grill, 425 N. Broadway St., Ashford, 7/19/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment
Bird & Bean Coffee House, 144 N. Foster St., Dothan, 7/22/2022, 99, Food Service Establishment
Breeze-In Mart #1, 2907 Jordan Ave., Cowarts, 7/19/2022, 94, Food Service Establishment
Burger King #3345, 3092 Ross Clark Circle W., Dothan, 7/18/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment
Captain Hook's Fish and Chicken, 520 N. Oates St., Dothan, 7/19/2022, 94, Food Service Establishment
Cheeburger Cheeburger, 4871 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 7/22/2022, 87, Food Service Establishment
Daily Grind Café (The), 33 S. Broad St., Suite 3, Cowarts, 7/20/2022, 97, Food Service Establishment
Dairy Queen, 3131 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 7/21/2022, 90, Food Service Establishment
Dillard Country Store, 4541 S. County Road 75, Pansey, 7/18/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment
Dothan Country Club - Club House, 200 S. Cherokee, Dothan, 7/19/2022, 92, Food Service Establishment
Dothan Rescue Mission, 219 E. Washington, Dothan, 7/20/2022, 97, Food Service Establishment
Evergreen Childhood Ministries, 1103 N. Pontiac Ave., Dothan, 7/19/2022, 97, Daycare Food Service
Farley Nuclear Plant, 7388 N. State Highway 95, Columbia, 7/19/2022, 98, Food Service Establishment
Fun Zone, 465 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 7/22/2022, 94, Food Service Establishment
Grocery Outlet #7702, 2423 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 7/19/2022, 91, Retail Food Store
HOBO Pantry #25, 204 E. Church St., Columbia, 7/19/2022, 87, Food Service Establishment
Hogan's Diner, 771 N. Range St., Dothan, 7/22/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment
KFC - F569064, 109 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 7/18/2022, 91, Food Service Establishment
KT's Pizza, 168 S. Foster St., Dothan, 7/22/2022, 99, Food Service Establishment
Linden Street Grocery, 803 Linden St., Dothan, 7/18/2022, 95, Limited Food
LoLo's Mini Mart, 3439 Denton Road, Dothan, 7/20/2022, 96, Limited Food
Mama Rosa's Pizza, 3074 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 7/18/2022, 93, Food Service Establishment
Marco's Pizza, 3119 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 7/21/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment
McDonald's #18941, 2251 Reeves St., Dothan, 7/20/2022, 98, Food Service Establishment
On the Rise Academy, 1133 W. Main St., Dothan, 7/19/2022, 98, Daycare Food Service
Pig Out Bar-B-Que, 3033 Reeves St., Dothan, 7/18/2022, 91, Food Service Establishment
Pizza Hut #36058, 4412 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 7/20/2022, 92, Food Service Establishment
Publix Bakery #1377, 4650 W. Main St., Dothan, 7/20/2022, 98, Food Service Establishment
Publix Deli #1377, 4650 W. Main St., Dothan, 7/20/2022, 94, Food Service Establishment
Publix Produce Market #1377, 4650 W. Main St., Dothan, 7/20/2022, 100, Retail Food Store
Publix Seafood Market #1377, 4650 W. Main St., Dothan, 7/20/2022, 100, Retail Food Store
Publix Supermarket #1377, 4650 W. Main St., Dothan, 7/20/2022, 98, Retail Food Store
Red Roof Inn & Suites, 3285 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 7/20/2022, 78, Hotel/Motel
Red Roof Inn & Suites Kitchen, 3285 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 7/20/2022, 97, Limited Food
Ridgecrest Baptist Child Development Center, 1231 Fortner St., Dothan, 7/18/2022, 98, Daycare Food Service
Rob & Dave's, 182 S. Foster St., Dothan, 7/22/2022, 98, Food Service Establishment
Seafood Services, 1861 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 7/18/2022, 97, Retail Food Store
Sonic #5742, 4332 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 7/20/2022, 94, Food Service Establishment
Southern Traders #3143, 5825 W. Main St., Dothan, 7/20/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment
Stix and Cones, 123 N. Foster St., Dothan, 7/22/2022, 99, Food Service Establishment
Subway #16066, 5825 W. Main St., Dothan, 7/20/2022, 93, Food Service Establishment
Subway #20623, 1932 Old Ashford Highway, Ashford, 7/18/2022, 99, Food Service Establishment
Taco Bell #036371, 1087 Ross Clark Circle E., Dothan, 7/20/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment
Waffle House #1535, 2849 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 7/18/2022, 94, Food Service Establishment