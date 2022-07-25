 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Houston County Health Scores, July 18-22

houston county health scores
METRO CREATIVE IMAGE

Here are the health scores for food and lodging establishments July 18-22 as provided by the Houston County Health Department. A score of 1 means the establishment is new and has not been scored yet or is a food processor that does not get a score.

Name of establishment, street address, inspection date, score, and type of establishment

AFC Sushi @ Publix #1377, 4650 W. Main St., Dothan, 7/20/2022, 100, Food Service Establishment

Baymont Inn, 2841 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 7/19/2022, 100, Hotel/Motel

Bella's Fine Dining, 111 W. Troy St., Dothan, 7/20/2022, 97, Food Service Establishment

Bella's Wine Bar, 107 W. Troy St., Dothan, 7/20/2022, 100, Limited Food

Big Mike's Sports Grill, 425 N. Broadway St., Ashford, 7/19/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment

Bird & Bean Coffee House, 144 N. Foster St., Dothan, 7/22/2022, 99, Food Service Establishment

Breeze-In Mart #1, 2907 Jordan Ave., Cowarts, 7/19/2022, 94, Food Service Establishment

Burger King #3345, 3092 Ross Clark Circle W., Dothan, 7/18/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment

Captain Hook's Fish and Chicken, 520 N. Oates St., Dothan, 7/19/2022, 94, Food Service Establishment

Cheeburger Cheeburger, 4871 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 7/22/2022, 87, Food Service Establishment

Daily Grind Café (The), 33 S. Broad St., Suite 3, Cowarts, 7/20/2022, 97, Food Service Establishment

Dairy Queen, 3131 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 7/21/2022, 90, Food Service Establishment

Dillard Country Store, 4541 S. County Road 75, Pansey, 7/18/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment

Dothan Country Club - Club House, 200 S. Cherokee, Dothan, 7/19/2022, 92, Food Service Establishment

Dothan Rescue Mission, 219 E. Washington, Dothan, 7/20/2022, 97, Food Service Establishment

Evergreen Childhood Ministries, 1103 N. Pontiac Ave., Dothan, 7/19/2022, 97, Daycare Food Service

Farley Nuclear Plant, 7388 N. State Highway 95, Columbia, 7/19/2022, 98, Food Service Establishment

Fun Zone, 465 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 7/22/2022, 94, Food Service Establishment

Grocery Outlet #7702, 2423 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 7/19/2022, 91, Retail Food Store

HOBO Pantry #25, 204 E. Church St., Columbia, 7/19/2022, 87, Food Service Establishment

Hogan's Diner, 771 N. Range St., Dothan, 7/22/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment

KFC - F569064, 109 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 7/18/2022, 91, Food Service Establishment

KT's Pizza, 168 S. Foster St., Dothan, 7/22/2022, 99, Food Service Establishment

Linden Street Grocery, 803 Linden St., Dothan, 7/18/2022, 95, Limited Food

LoLo's Mini Mart, 3439 Denton Road, Dothan, 7/20/2022, 96, Limited Food

Mama Rosa's Pizza, 3074 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 7/18/2022, 93, Food Service Establishment

Marco's Pizza, 3119 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 7/21/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment

McDonald's #18941, 2251 Reeves St., Dothan, 7/20/2022, 98, Food Service Establishment

On the Rise Academy, 1133 W. Main St., Dothan, 7/19/2022, 98, Daycare Food Service

Pig Out Bar-B-Que, 3033 Reeves St., Dothan, 7/18/2022, 91, Food Service Establishment

Pizza Hut #36058, 4412 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 7/20/2022, 92, Food Service Establishment

Publix Bakery #1377, 4650 W. Main St., Dothan, 7/20/2022, 98, Food Service Establishment

Publix Deli #1377, 4650 W. Main St., Dothan, 7/20/2022, 94, Food Service Establishment

Publix Produce Market #1377, 4650 W. Main St., Dothan, 7/20/2022, 100, Retail Food Store

Publix Seafood Market #1377, 4650 W. Main St., Dothan, 7/20/2022, 100, Retail Food Store

Publix Supermarket #1377, 4650 W. Main St., Dothan, 7/20/2022, 98, Retail Food Store

Red Roof Inn & Suites, 3285 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 7/20/2022, 78, Hotel/Motel

Red Roof Inn & Suites Kitchen, 3285 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 7/20/2022, 97, Limited Food

Ridgecrest Baptist Child Development Center, 1231 Fortner St., Dothan, 7/18/2022, 98, Daycare Food Service

Rob & Dave's, 182 S. Foster St., Dothan, 7/22/2022, 98, Food Service Establishment

Seafood Services, 1861 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 7/18/2022, 97, Retail Food Store

Sonic #5742, 4332 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 7/20/2022, 94, Food Service Establishment

Southern Traders #3143, 5825 W. Main St., Dothan, 7/20/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment

Stix and Cones, 123 N. Foster St., Dothan, 7/22/2022, 99, Food Service Establishment

Subway #16066, 5825 W. Main St., Dothan, 7/20/2022, 93, Food Service Establishment

Subway #20623, 1932 Old Ashford Highway, Ashford, 7/18/2022, 99, Food Service Establishment

Taco Bell #036371, 1087 Ross Clark Circle E., Dothan, 7/20/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment

Waffle House #1535, 2849 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 7/18/2022, 94, Food Service Establishment

