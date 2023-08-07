Here are the health scores for food and lodging establishments Jul. 24-28 as provided by the Houston County Health Department. A score of 1 means the establishment is new and has not been scored yet or is a food processor that does not get a score.
Name of establishment, street address, inspection date, score, and type of establishment
Domino's Pizza, 2115 East Main Street, Dothan, 7/26/2023, 84, Food Service Establishment
Dothan Bowling Lanes, 5727 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 7/25/2023, 89, Food Service Establishment
KFC/Taco Bell - F569063, 4468 West Main Street, Dothan, 7/26/2023, 89, Food Service Establishment
Mikata Japanese Steak House, 4600 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 7/28/2023, 90, Food Service Establishment
CiCi's Pizza, 3702 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 7/26/2023, 90, Food Service Establishment
Xtreme Air Trampoline Park, 441 Nypro Lane, Dothan, 7/26/2023, 90, Limited Food
Howard Johnson, 2244 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 7/24/2023, 91, Hotel/Motel
Arby's #5690, 4037 West Main Street, Dothan, 7/25/2023, 91, Food Service Establishment
ZTEC, 13668 US Highway 84, Newton, 7/26/2023, 91, Food Service Establishment
Subway #38207 @231 South Walmart, 3300 South Oates Street, Dothan, 7/24/2023, 91, Food Service Establishment
Econo Lodge of Dothan, 2910 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 7/24/2023, 92, Hotel/Motel
Grocery Outlet #7701 Deli, 409 Columbia Highway, Dothan, 7/24/2023, 93, Food Service Establishment
Budget Inn, 1964 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 7/28/2023, 94, Hotel/Motel
Hasienda Azul Mexican Grill & Bar, 2155 East Main Street, Dothan, 7/25/2023, 94, Food Service Establishment
Grocery Outlet #7701, 409 Columbia Highway, Dothan, 7/24/2023, 94, Retail Food Store
Loyless Donuts Circle West, 3148 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 7/25/2023, 95, Food Service Establishment
Southside Kiddie Kollege, 1746 East Cottonwood Road, Dothan, 7/25/2023, 95, Daycare Food Service
Stop and Go #8, 3184 Flynn Road, Dothan, 7/25/2023, 95, Food Service Establishment
Hilton Garden Inn, 171 Hospitality Lane, Dothan, 7/24/2023, 95, Hotel/Motel
Hilton Garden Inn- Kitchen, 171 Hospitality Lane, Dothan, 7/24/2023, 95, Food Service Establishment
China Wok, 1640 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 7/24/2023, 95, Food Service Establishment
Domino's Pizza, 4388 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 7/25/2023, 95, Food Service Establishment
Super Mart, 2409 Reeves Street, Dothan, 7/28/2023, 95, Limited Food
Hot Diggity Dog, 3835 West Main Street, Dothan, 7/24/2023, 95, Mobile Food Service
Sonic #4604, 1067 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 7/25/2023, 96, Food Service Establishment
Mexican Connection, 5630 West Main Street, Dothan, 7/26/2023, 96, Food Service Establishment
Cactus Flower Café, 5412 Montgomery Hwy, Dothan, 7/28/2023, 96, Food Service Establishment
Sun Stop #635, 12935 Cottonwood Road, Cottonwood, 7/25/2023, 96, Food Service Establishment
Sun Stop #650, 2357 Reeves Street, Dothan, 7/28/2023, 96, Limited Food
David's Catfish House, 1708 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 7/27/2023, 96, Food Service Establishment
Walmart #2534 (Market), 3300 South Oates Street, Dothan, 7/24/2023, 97, Retail Food Store
Walmart #2534 (Deli), 3300 South Oates Street, Dothan, 7/24/2023, 97, Food Service Establishment
Subway #7289, 2115 East Main Street, Dothan, 7/27/2023, 97, Food Service Establishment
Howard Johnson-Kitchen, 2244 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 7/24/2023, 97, Limited Food
Sandhar #1, 1152 Third Avenue, Dothan, 7/28/2023, 97, Limited Food
ACOM Bistro, 445 Health Science Boulevard, Dothan, 7/25/2023, 97, Food Service Establishment
Taco Bell #037357, 3927 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 7/28/2023, 97, Food Service Establishment
El Rincon Mexican Restaurant, 141 Kelley Drive, Dothan, 7/25/2023, 97, Food Service Establishment
GiGi Mini Mart, 1307 East Newton Street, Dothan, 7/27/2023, 97, Food Service Establishment
Walmart #2534 (Bakery), 3300 South Oates Street, Dothan, 7/24/2023, 98, Food Service Establishment
Arby's #5688, 124 Hospitality Lane, Dothan, 7/25/2023, 98, Food Service Establishment
Econo Lodge of Dothan – Kitchen, 2910 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 7/24/2023, 98, Limited Food
Wave Nutrition, 1209 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 7/28/2023, 98, Limited Food
Jersey Mike's Subs, 1865 East Main Street, Dothan, 7/27/2023, 98, Food Service Establishment
The Sugar Shack, 605 Webb Road, Dothan, 7/25/2023, 98, Food Service Establishment
Eve's Garden, 2323 West Main Street, Dothan, 7/25/2023, 99, Limited Food
Bakehouse (The), 144 North Foster Street, Dothan, 7/25/2023, 99, Food Service Establishment