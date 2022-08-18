 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Houston County Health Scores, July 25-Aug. 5

  • Updated
  • 0
Houston County health scores
METRO CREATIVE IMAGE

Here are the health scores for food and lodging establishments July 25-Aug. 5 as provided by the Houston County Health Department. A score of 1 means the establishment is new and has not been scored yet or is a food processor that does not get a score.

Name of establishment, street address, inspection date, score, and type of establishment

ACOM Bistro, 445 Health Science Blvd., Dothan, 7/26/2022, 99, Food Service Establishment

ALCAZAR Kitchen Snack Bar, 6007 W. Main St., Dothan, 7/28/2022, 99, Food Service Establishment

Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar, 3050 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 7/26/2022, 94, Food Service Establishment

Arby's #5688, 124 Hospitality Lane, Dothan, 7/25/2022, 97, Food Service Establishment

Ashford Elementary School, 100 Barfield St., Ashford, 8/2/2022, 99, School Lunchroom - Public

People are also reading…

Ashford High School, 607 Church St., Ashford, 8/2/2022, 99, School Lunchroom - Public

Ashford Mart, 1986 Old Highway 84, Ashford, 8/2/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment

Barbecue King LLC, 2201 S. Oates St., Dothan, 7/27/2022, 91, Food Service Establishment

Bible Way Church of Our Lord Jesus Christ, 2848 Denton Road, Dothan, 7/27/2022, 100, Food Service Establishment

Bishop's Home Style Cooking, 4143-4 W. Main St., Dothan, 7/29/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment

Bossman's Seafood, 1879 S. St. Andrews St., Dothan, 7/26/2022, 98, Food Service Establishment

Breakfast at Tammie's, 401 Railroad Ave., Dothan, 8/3/2022, 98, Mobile Food Commissary

Breeze-In Mart #3, 2552 S. State Highway 109, Dothan, 7/25/2022, 97, Food Service Establishment

Burger King #12279, 1165 Ross Clark Circle E., Dothan, 7/25/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment

Cactus Flower Café, 5412 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 8/2/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment

Charlotte's Restaurant, 279 Fortner St., Dothan, 7/27/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment

Checkers #3115, 1111 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 7/28/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment

Cheddar's Casual Café #2074, 4941 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 8/3/2022, 94, Food Service Establishment

Chicken Salad Chick at Southeast Health, 1108 Ross Circle Clark, Dothan, 8/3/2022, 100, Food Service Establishment

Chili's Grill & Bar, 3083 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 8/4/2022, 92, Food Service Establishment

Circle K #2723829, 4970 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 8/2/2022, 98, Food Service Establishment

David's Catfish House, 1708 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 7/26/2022, 97, Food Service Establishment

Denny's, 2190 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 8/4/2022, 94, Food Service Establishment

Desserts by Jolando, 545 W. Main St., Dothan, 7/28/2022, 98, Food Service Establishment

Dickey's Barbecue Pit, West 3835 W. Main St., Dothan, 7/28/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment

Domino's Pizza, 2115 E. Main St., Dothan, 8/4/2022, 97, Food Service Establishment

Dothan Bowling Lanes, 5727 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 7/28/2022, 92, Food Service Establishment

Dothan Courtyard By Marriott Kitchen, 3040 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 8/5/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment

Dothan Nutrition, 3600 S. Oates St., Dothan, 8/4/2022, 96, Limited Food

Double Tree Kitchen, 2740 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 8/5/2022, 94, Food Service Establishment

Early Head Start, 545 W. Main St., Dothan, 7/26/2022, 99, Daycare Food Service

Earnie's Food Truck, 3104 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 8/3/2022, 97, Mobile Food Service

Encompass Health Rehab, 1736 E. Main St., Dothan, 8/4/2022, 100, Nursing Home Food Service

Exprezit, 7729 Highway 52 E., Webb, 8/5/2022, 86, Food Service Establishment

Fazoli's, 3421 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 8/4/2022, 89, Food Service Establishment

Fire Stone Wood Fired Pizza & Grill, 250 S. Oates St., Dothan, 7/25/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment

Five Guys Burgers and Fries, 4650 W. Main St., Dothan, 7/26/2022, 98, Food Service Establishment

Flowers Hospital, 4730 W. Main St., Dothan, 7/26/2022, 97, Food Service Establishment

Great China Restaurant, 2371 Murphy Mill Road, Dothan, 7/28/2022, 93, Food Service Establishment

Grocery Outlet #7703, 1919 S. Oates St., Dothan, 7/26/2022, 94, Retail Food Store

Grocery Outlet #7701, 409 Columbia Highway, Dothan, 7/28/2022, 95, Retail Food Store

Grocery Outlet #7721, 1060 W. Main St., Dothan, 8/1/2022, 95, Retail Food Store

Grocery Outlet #7701 Deli, 409 Columbia Highway, Dothan, 7/28/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment

Highland Oaks, 904 Royal Parkway, Dothan, 7/29/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment

Highly Flavored LLC, 107 Lindsey Lane, Dothan, 8/3/2022, 98, Mobile Food Service

Hilton Garden Inn, 171 Hospitality Lane, Dothan, 7/25/2022, 90, Hotel/Motel

Hilton Garden Inn Kitchen, 171 Hospitality Lane, Dothan, 7/25/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment

Home2 Suites by Hilton Kitchen, 5005 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 8/3/2022, 94, Food Service Establishment

Houston County High School, 200 W. Church St., Columbia, 7/27/2022, 97, School Lunchroom - Public

Hungry Howie's Pizza & Subs, 4650 W. Main St., Dothan, 8/5/2022, 92, Food Service Establishment

Hungry Howie's #2307, 1209 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 7/25/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment

Jack's Family Restaurant #298, 915 W. Main St., Dothan, 7/28/2022, 92, Food Service Establishment

Kiddie Care Learning Center, 218 Graceland Drive, Dothan, 8/2/2022, 95, Daycare Food Service

Little Caesar's Pizza #7, 100 Apple Ave., Dothan, 7/26/2022, 93, Food Service Establishment

Little Scholars Academy, 642 S. Alice St., Dothan, 7/25/2022, 97, Daycare Food Service

Loyless Donuts Circle, 3148 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 8/5/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment

McDonald's #4743, 619 W. Main St., Dothan, 7/28/2022, 93, Food Service Establishment

McDonald's #10439, 1081 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 8/4/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment

McDonald's, 5001 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 7/28/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment

Moe's Southwest Grill, 4521 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 7/25/2022, 93, Food Service Establishment

Ms. Stella's Kitchen, 112 S. Main St., Columbia, 7/29/2022, 94, Food Service Establishment

Murphy Mill, 4279 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 8/2/2022, 92, Limited Food

M.Y. Cakes and Pastries, 3074 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 8/2/2022, 98, Food Service Establishment

O'Charley's #276, 3320 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 7/26/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment

Papa John's #1906, 2004 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 7/27/2022, 93, Food Service Establishment

Piggly Wiggly, 119 E. Church St., Columbia, 7/28/2022, 96, Retail Food Store

Pilot Travel Center #603, 2190 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 8/4/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment

Pizza Hut #36051, 1912 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 8/4/2022, 92, Food Service Establishment

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen #13476, 107 Apple Ave., Dothan, 8/5/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment

Ray's Restaurant, 1740 S. Oates St., Dothan, 7/27/2022, 94, Food Service Establishment

Rev's New York Style Famous Hotdog, 211 Lincoln St., Dothan, 8/3/2022, 98, Mobile Food Service

River Nile Café, 1369 Headland Ave., Dothan, 7/28/2022, 99, Food Service Establishment

Rodeo Mexican Restaurant, 3251 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 8/4/2022, 94, Food Service Establishment

Selma Street Market, 1351 E. Selma St., Dothan, 7/28/2022, 97, Food Service Establishment

Sister's Soul Express, 3549 Napier Field Road, Dothan, 8/2/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment

Southeast Health Doctor's Lounge, 1108 Ross Clark Circle E., Dothan, 8/3/2022, 100, Food Service Establishment

Southside Baptist CDC, 423 E. Cottonwood Road, Dothan, 7/27/2022, 98, Daycare Food Service

Subway (Flowers Hospital), 4730 W. Main St., Dothan, 8/5/2022, 94, Food Service Establishment

Subway #7289, 2115 E. Main St., Dothan, 8/4/2022, 97, Food Service Establishment

Subway #38207 at 231 South Walmart, 3300 S. Oates St., Dothan, 7/25/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment

Super 8 Motel, 2215 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 8/3/2022, 93, Hotel/Motel

Sweet T's Food & Gas, 3356 Reeves St., Dothan, 8/5/2022, 91, Food Service Establishment

Taco Bell #040113, 3168 S. Oates St., Dothan, 8/5/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment

Target/Starbucks T-1468, 4601 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 8/3/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment

Thirsty Pig (The), 257 S. St. Andrews St., Dothan, 8/3/2022, 97, Mobile Food Commissary

Thirsty Pig Mobile Unit (The), 257 S. St. Andrews St., Dothan, 8/3/2022, 97, Mobile Food Service

Tropical Smoothie Café South, 1640 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 7/25/2022, 98, Food Service Establishment

Uncle Bob's, 2109 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 7/26/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment

VFW Post #3073, 1426 Taylor Road, Dothan, 7/29/2022, 97, Food Service Establishment

Waffle House #1043, 2442 S. Oates St., Dothan, 8/4/2022, 92, Food Service Establishment

Waffle House #1317, 2325 Reeves St., Dothan, 8/5/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment

Waffle House #335, 1925 E. Main St., Dothan, 8/5/2022, 98, Food Service Establishment

Walmart #2534 Bakery, 3300 S. Oates St., Dothan, 7/25/2022, 97, Food Service Establishment

Walmart #2534 Deli, 3300 S. Oates St., Dothan, 7/25/2022, 98, Food Service Establishment

Walmart #2534 Market, 3300 S. Oates St., Dothan, 7/25/2022, 98, Retail Food Store

Walmart Fuel Kiosk, 3885 W. Main St., Dothan, 8/2/2022, 99, Limited Food

Webb Elementary School, 178 Depot St., Webb, 8/5/2022, 99, School Lunchroom - Public

Wendy's #344, 101 Apple Ave., Dothan, 8/5/2022, 92, Food Service Establishment

Wesley Place on Honeysuckle, 718 Honeysuckle Road, Dothan, 8/3/2022, 98, Nursing Home Food Service

Wesley Place Rehab Inn Kitchen, 718 Honeysuckle Road, Dothan, 8/3/2022, 99, Nursing Home Food Service

Wild Honey, 102 Central Park Ave., Dothan, 7/26/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment

Winn Dixie Bakery #457, 1151 Ross Clark Circle E., Dothan, 7/26/2022, 100, Food Service Establishment

Winn Dixie Deli #457, 1151 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 7/26/2022, 97, Food Service Establishment

Winn Dixie Market #457, 1151 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 7/26/2022, 98, Retail Food Store

Winn Dixie Seafood Market #457, 1151 Ross Clark Circle E., Dothan, 7/26/2022, 99, Retail Food Store

Z Beans Coffee, 4370 W. Main St., Dothan, 8/5/2022, 91, Limited Food

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

'Brave commander' ship carrying humanitarian aid from Ukraine to Africa

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert