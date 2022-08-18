Houston County Health Scores, July 25-Aug. 5

Here are the health scores for food and lodging establishments July 25-Aug. 5 as provided by the Houston County Health Department. A score of 1 means the establishment is new and has not been scored yet or is a food processor that does not get a score.
Name of establishment, street address, inspection date, score, and type of establishment
ACOM Bistro, 445 Health Science Blvd., Dothan, 7/26/2022, 99, Food Service Establishment
ALCAZAR Kitchen Snack Bar, 6007 W. Main St., Dothan, 7/28/2022, 99, Food Service Establishment
Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar, 3050 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 7/26/2022, 94, Food Service Establishment
Arby's #5688, 124 Hospitality Lane, Dothan, 7/25/2022, 97, Food Service Establishment
Ashford Elementary School, 100 Barfield St., Ashford, 8/2/2022, 99, School Lunchroom - Public
Ashford High School, 607 Church St., Ashford, 8/2/2022, 99, School Lunchroom - Public
Ashford Mart, 1986 Old Highway 84, Ashford, 8/2/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment
Barbecue King LLC, 2201 S. Oates St., Dothan, 7/27/2022, 91, Food Service Establishment
Bible Way Church of Our Lord Jesus Christ, 2848 Denton Road, Dothan, 7/27/2022, 100, Food Service Establishment
Bishop's Home Style Cooking, 4143-4 W. Main St., Dothan, 7/29/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment
Bossman's Seafood, 1879 S. St. Andrews St., Dothan, 7/26/2022, 98, Food Service Establishment
Breakfast at Tammie's, 401 Railroad Ave., Dothan, 8/3/2022, 98, Mobile Food Commissary
Breeze-In Mart #3, 2552 S. State Highway 109, Dothan, 7/25/2022, 97, Food Service Establishment
Burger King #12279, 1165 Ross Clark Circle E., Dothan, 7/25/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment
Cactus Flower Café, 5412 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 8/2/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment
Charlotte's Restaurant, 279 Fortner St., Dothan, 7/27/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment
Checkers #3115, 1111 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 7/28/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment
Cheddar's Casual Café #2074, 4941 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 8/3/2022, 94, Food Service Establishment
Chicken Salad Chick at Southeast Health, 1108 Ross Circle Clark, Dothan, 8/3/2022, 100, Food Service Establishment
Chili's Grill & Bar, 3083 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 8/4/2022, 92, Food Service Establishment
Circle K #2723829, 4970 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 8/2/2022, 98, Food Service Establishment
David's Catfish House, 1708 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 7/26/2022, 97, Food Service Establishment
Denny's, 2190 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 8/4/2022, 94, Food Service Establishment
Desserts by Jolando, 545 W. Main St., Dothan, 7/28/2022, 98, Food Service Establishment
Dickey's Barbecue Pit, West 3835 W. Main St., Dothan, 7/28/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment
Domino's Pizza, 2115 E. Main St., Dothan, 8/4/2022, 97, Food Service Establishment
Dothan Bowling Lanes, 5727 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 7/28/2022, 92, Food Service Establishment
Dothan Courtyard By Marriott Kitchen, 3040 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 8/5/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment
Dothan Nutrition, 3600 S. Oates St., Dothan, 8/4/2022, 96, Limited Food
Double Tree Kitchen, 2740 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 8/5/2022, 94, Food Service Establishment
Early Head Start, 545 W. Main St., Dothan, 7/26/2022, 99, Daycare Food Service
Earnie's Food Truck, 3104 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 8/3/2022, 97, Mobile Food Service
Encompass Health Rehab, 1736 E. Main St., Dothan, 8/4/2022, 100, Nursing Home Food Service
Exprezit, 7729 Highway 52 E., Webb, 8/5/2022, 86, Food Service Establishment
Fazoli's, 3421 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 8/4/2022, 89, Food Service Establishment
Fire Stone Wood Fired Pizza & Grill, 250 S. Oates St., Dothan, 7/25/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment
Five Guys Burgers and Fries, 4650 W. Main St., Dothan, 7/26/2022, 98, Food Service Establishment
Flowers Hospital, 4730 W. Main St., Dothan, 7/26/2022, 97, Food Service Establishment
Great China Restaurant, 2371 Murphy Mill Road, Dothan, 7/28/2022, 93, Food Service Establishment
Grocery Outlet #7703, 1919 S. Oates St., Dothan, 7/26/2022, 94, Retail Food Store
Grocery Outlet #7701, 409 Columbia Highway, Dothan, 7/28/2022, 95, Retail Food Store
Grocery Outlet #7721, 1060 W. Main St., Dothan, 8/1/2022, 95, Retail Food Store
Grocery Outlet #7701 Deli, 409 Columbia Highway, Dothan, 7/28/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment
Highland Oaks, 904 Royal Parkway, Dothan, 7/29/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment
Highly Flavored LLC, 107 Lindsey Lane, Dothan, 8/3/2022, 98, Mobile Food Service
Hilton Garden Inn, 171 Hospitality Lane, Dothan, 7/25/2022, 90, Hotel/Motel
Hilton Garden Inn Kitchen, 171 Hospitality Lane, Dothan, 7/25/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment
Home2 Suites by Hilton Kitchen, 5005 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 8/3/2022, 94, Food Service Establishment
Houston County High School, 200 W. Church St., Columbia, 7/27/2022, 97, School Lunchroom - Public
Hungry Howie's Pizza & Subs, 4650 W. Main St., Dothan, 8/5/2022, 92, Food Service Establishment
Hungry Howie's #2307, 1209 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 7/25/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment
Jack's Family Restaurant #298, 915 W. Main St., Dothan, 7/28/2022, 92, Food Service Establishment
Kiddie Care Learning Center, 218 Graceland Drive, Dothan, 8/2/2022, 95, Daycare Food Service
Little Caesar's Pizza #7, 100 Apple Ave., Dothan, 7/26/2022, 93, Food Service Establishment
Little Scholars Academy, 642 S. Alice St., Dothan, 7/25/2022, 97, Daycare Food Service
Loyless Donuts Circle, 3148 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 8/5/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment
McDonald's #4743, 619 W. Main St., Dothan, 7/28/2022, 93, Food Service Establishment
McDonald's #10439, 1081 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 8/4/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment
McDonald's, 5001 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 7/28/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment
Moe's Southwest Grill, 4521 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 7/25/2022, 93, Food Service Establishment
Ms. Stella's Kitchen, 112 S. Main St., Columbia, 7/29/2022, 94, Food Service Establishment
Murphy Mill, 4279 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 8/2/2022, 92, Limited Food
M.Y. Cakes and Pastries, 3074 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 8/2/2022, 98, Food Service Establishment
O'Charley's #276, 3320 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 7/26/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment
Papa John's #1906, 2004 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 7/27/2022, 93, Food Service Establishment
Piggly Wiggly, 119 E. Church St., Columbia, 7/28/2022, 96, Retail Food Store
Pilot Travel Center #603, 2190 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 8/4/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment
Pizza Hut #36051, 1912 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 8/4/2022, 92, Food Service Establishment
Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen #13476, 107 Apple Ave., Dothan, 8/5/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment
Ray's Restaurant, 1740 S. Oates St., Dothan, 7/27/2022, 94, Food Service Establishment
Rev's New York Style Famous Hotdog, 211 Lincoln St., Dothan, 8/3/2022, 98, Mobile Food Service
River Nile Café, 1369 Headland Ave., Dothan, 7/28/2022, 99, Food Service Establishment
Rodeo Mexican Restaurant, 3251 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 8/4/2022, 94, Food Service Establishment
Selma Street Market, 1351 E. Selma St., Dothan, 7/28/2022, 97, Food Service Establishment
Sister's Soul Express, 3549 Napier Field Road, Dothan, 8/2/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment
Southeast Health Doctor's Lounge, 1108 Ross Clark Circle E., Dothan, 8/3/2022, 100, Food Service Establishment
Southside Baptist CDC, 423 E. Cottonwood Road, Dothan, 7/27/2022, 98, Daycare Food Service
Subway (Flowers Hospital), 4730 W. Main St., Dothan, 8/5/2022, 94, Food Service Establishment
Subway #7289, 2115 E. Main St., Dothan, 8/4/2022, 97, Food Service Establishment
Subway #38207 at 231 South Walmart, 3300 S. Oates St., Dothan, 7/25/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment
Super 8 Motel, 2215 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 8/3/2022, 93, Hotel/Motel
Sweet T's Food & Gas, 3356 Reeves St., Dothan, 8/5/2022, 91, Food Service Establishment
Taco Bell #040113, 3168 S. Oates St., Dothan, 8/5/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment
Target/Starbucks T-1468, 4601 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 8/3/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment
Thirsty Pig (The), 257 S. St. Andrews St., Dothan, 8/3/2022, 97, Mobile Food Commissary
Thirsty Pig Mobile Unit (The), 257 S. St. Andrews St., Dothan, 8/3/2022, 97, Mobile Food Service
Tropical Smoothie Café South, 1640 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 7/25/2022, 98, Food Service Establishment
Uncle Bob's, 2109 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 7/26/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment
VFW Post #3073, 1426 Taylor Road, Dothan, 7/29/2022, 97, Food Service Establishment
Waffle House #1043, 2442 S. Oates St., Dothan, 8/4/2022, 92, Food Service Establishment
Waffle House #1317, 2325 Reeves St., Dothan, 8/5/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment
Waffle House #335, 1925 E. Main St., Dothan, 8/5/2022, 98, Food Service Establishment
Walmart #2534 Bakery, 3300 S. Oates St., Dothan, 7/25/2022, 97, Food Service Establishment
Walmart #2534 Deli, 3300 S. Oates St., Dothan, 7/25/2022, 98, Food Service Establishment
Walmart #2534 Market, 3300 S. Oates St., Dothan, 7/25/2022, 98, Retail Food Store
Walmart Fuel Kiosk, 3885 W. Main St., Dothan, 8/2/2022, 99, Limited Food
Webb Elementary School, 178 Depot St., Webb, 8/5/2022, 99, School Lunchroom - Public
Wendy's #344, 101 Apple Ave., Dothan, 8/5/2022, 92, Food Service Establishment
Wesley Place on Honeysuckle, 718 Honeysuckle Road, Dothan, 8/3/2022, 98, Nursing Home Food Service
Wesley Place Rehab Inn Kitchen, 718 Honeysuckle Road, Dothan, 8/3/2022, 99, Nursing Home Food Service
Wild Honey, 102 Central Park Ave., Dothan, 7/26/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment
Winn Dixie Bakery #457, 1151 Ross Clark Circle E., Dothan, 7/26/2022, 100, Food Service Establishment
Winn Dixie Deli #457, 1151 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 7/26/2022, 97, Food Service Establishment
Winn Dixie Market #457, 1151 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 7/26/2022, 98, Retail Food Store
Winn Dixie Seafood Market #457, 1151 Ross Clark Circle E., Dothan, 7/26/2022, 99, Retail Food Store
Z Beans Coffee, 4370 W. Main St., Dothan, 8/5/2022, 91, Limited Food