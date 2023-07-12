Here are the health scores for food and lodging establishments Jul. 3-7 as provided by the Houston County Health Department. A score of 1 means the establishment is new and has not been scored yet or is a food processor that does not get a score.
Name of establishment, street address, inspection date, score, and type of establishment
Captain D's #3555, 3395 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 7/6/2023, 86, Food Service Establishment
Dothan Rescue Mission, 219 East Washington Street, Dothan, 7/5/2023, 90, Food Service Establishment
VFW Post #3073, 1426 Taylor Road, Dothan, 7/6/2023, 91, Food Service Establishment
Domino's, 2924 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 7/5/2023, 92, Food Service Establishment
KFC - F569065, 1801 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 7/5/2023, 92, Food Service Establishment
Grand South Senior Living, 450 John D. Odom Road, Dothan, 7/5/2023, 92, Nursing Home Food Service
Robert's Grill, 5192 West State Highway 52, Dothan, 7/6/2023, 93, Food Service Establishment
Things & Wings #4, 4650 West Main Street, Dothan, 7/5/2023, 94, Food Service Establishment
LoLo's Mini Mart, 3439 Denton Road, Dothan, 7/5/2023, 95, Limited Food
Things & Wings, 2312 South Oates St., Dothan, 7/3/2023, 95, Food Service Establishment
Wesley Place on Honeysuckle, 718 Honeysuckle Road, Dothan, 7/6/2023, 95, Nursing Home Food Service
Krystal, 3476 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 7/6/2023, 95, Food Service Establishment
Captain D's Seafood #3695, 2236 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 7/3/2023, 95, Food Service Establishment
Panera Bread # 1505, 3515 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 7/6/2023, 95, Food Service Establishment
Rodeo Mexican Restaurant, 3251 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 7/3/2023, 95, Food Service Establishment
Days Inn Kitchen, 3011 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 7/5/2023, 95, Limited Food
Twice Daily #3139, 1101 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 7/3/2023, 95, Food Service Establishment
McDonald's #1289, 3520 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 7/6/2023, 96, Food Service Establishment
Subway #17864, 2336 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 7/7/2023, 96, Food Service Establishment
Hungry Howie's Pizza & Subs, 4650 West Main Street, Dothan, 7/5/2023, 96, Food Service Establishment
Westway China Wok, 4650 West Main Street, Dothan, 7/5/2023, 96, Food Service Establishment
La Leyenda Authentic Mexican Restaurant, 3085 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 7/5/2023, 96, Food Service Establishment
Wesley Place Rehab Inn Kitchen, 718 Honeysuckle Road, Dothan, 7/6/2023, 96, Nursing Home Food Service
Dothan Christian Development Center, 3077 Hartford Highway, Dothan, 7/6/2023, 96, Daycare Food Service
Papa John's #1906, 2004 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 7/7/2023, 97, Food Service Establishment
M. Y. Cakes and Pastries, 3074 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 7/5/2023, 97, Food Service Establishment
Crumbl Cookie, 4650 West Main Street, Dothan, 7/5/2023, 97, Food Service Establishment
Subway #4367, 224 Honeysuckle Rd., Dothan, 7/5/2023, 98, Food Service Establishment
La Quinta Inn & Suites-Kitchen, 3593 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 7/5/2023, 98, Limited Food
Boiler Room, 1391 Headland Avenue, Dothan, 7/6/2023, 98, Limited Food
Roosevelt Room, 1369 Headland Avenue, Dothan, 7/6/2023, 98, Limited Food
Southeast Health Kitchen, 1108 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 7/5/2023, 98, Food Service Establishment
Twice Daily #3116, 2940 Harford Highway, Dothan, 7/6/2023, 98, Limited Food
The Honest Seafood Company, 1461 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 7/3/2023, 98, Retail Food Store
First Baptist Church, 300 West Main Street, Dothan, 7/5/2023, 99, Food Service Establishment
Bible Way Church of Our Lord Jesus, 2848 Denton Road, Dothan, 7/5/2023, 99, Food Service Establishment
Joyful Kids Academy, 609 North Cherry Street, Dothan, 7/6/2023, 100, Daycare Food Service