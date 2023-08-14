Here are the health scores for food and lodging establishments Jul. 31-Aug. 11 as provided by the Houston County Health Department. A score of 1 means the establishment is new and has not been scored yet or is a food processor that does not get a score.
Name of establishment, street address, inspection date, score, and type of establishment
Bella's Fine Dining, 111 West Troy Street, Dothan, 8/10/2023, 83, Food Service Establishment
Murphy Mill, 4279 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 8/9/2023, 88, Limited Food
Sonic #5742, 4332 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 8/11/2023, 90, Food Service Establishment
La Parrilla Mexican Restaurant, 4771 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 8/9/2023, 90, Food Service Establishment
River Nile Espress-Oh, 5540 West Main Street, Dothan, 8/7/2023, 90, Food Service Establishment
Circle City Brewing, 135 North Foster Street, Dothan, 8/11/2023, 90, Food Service Establishment
Dobb's Bar-B-Que, 2636 South Oates St, Dothan, 8/9/2023, 91, Food Service Establishment
Sonic #5124, 3371 South Oates Street, Dothan, 8/9/2023, 91, Food Service Establishment
Blue Plate (The), 3850 West Main Street, Dothan, 8/10/2023, 91, Food Service Establishment
Goldfingers 84 West, 5540 West Main Street, Dothan, 8/7/2023, 91, Food Service Establishment
Dothan Nutrition, 3600 South Oates Street, Dothan, 8/9/2023, 91, Limited Food
Walker's Deluxe Motel, 3212 East Main Street, Dothan, 8/8/2023, 92, Hotel/Motel
Dothan Courtyard By Marriott-Kitchen, 3040 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 7/31/2023, 92, Food Service Establishment
Circle K #2723829, 4970 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 8/11/2023, 92, Food Service Establishment
Denny's, 2190 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 8/9/2023, 92, Food Service Establishment
Ashford Oriental Express, 301 Midland Street, Ashford, 8/7/2023, 94, Food Service Establishment
Uncle Bob's, 2109 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 8/9/2023, 94, Food Service Establishment
Fish House on Wheels Commissary, 1501 Columbia Highway, Dothan, 8/8/2023, 94, Mobile Food Commissary
Rollin' Trapp (The), 1731 Prevatt Road, Dothan, 8/8/2023, 94, Mobile Food Service
D Fish House On Wheels, 2608 Ronald Lane, Dothan, 8/8/2023, 94, Mobile Food Service
Kurbside Snacks, 102 South Bryant Street, Abbeville, 8/8/2023, 94, Mobile Food Service
Taste of Texas Tamales, 231 Knowles Drive, Webb, 8/8/2023, 94, Mobile Food Service
Pal-A-Roos Day Care, 1310 Hodgesville Road, Dothan, 8/9/2023, 95, Daycare Food Service
Supermercado El Torito, 3753 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 8/7/2023, 95, Retail Food Store
Supermercado El Torito Deli, 3753 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 8/7/2023, 95, Food Service Establishment
Popeye's Louisiana Kitchen, 4220 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 8/9/2023, 95, Food Service Establishment
Barland Crepes, 12969 Cottonwood Road, Cottonwood, 8/10/2023, 95, Limited Food
Checkers #3115, 1111 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 8/9/2023, 96, Food Service Establishment
Pilot Travel Center #603, 2190 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 8/9/2023, 96, Food Service Establishment
HOBO Pantry #27, 3731 S. Park Avenue, Dothan, 8/9/2023, 96, Food Service Establishment
Beeline #643, 1378 Hodgesville Road, Dothan, 8/4/2023, 96, Food Service Establishment
River Nile Café, 1369 Headland Avenue, Dothan, 8/9/2023, 96, Food Service Establishment
Auntie A's Salsa, 143 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 8/7/2023, 96, Limited Food
Raceway #6927, 1581 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 8/11/2023, 97, Limited Food
Bird & Bean Coffee House, 144 North Foster Street, Dothan, 8/10/2023, 97, Food Service Establishment
Los Amigos #2, 13308 Cottonwood Road, Cottonwood, 8/11/2023, 97, Food Service Establishment
Mr. Coffee Bean, 1550 Westgate Pkwy., Dothan, 8/7/2023, 97, Mobile Food Commissary
The Juicy Crab, 4753 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 8/9/2023, 97, Food Service Establishment
Twice Daily #3115, 3376 West Main Street, Dothan, 8/10/2023, 97, Limited Food
D & S Tobacco Shop, 2109 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 8/11/2023, 97, Limited Food
Mr. Coffee Bean mobile unit, 1550 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 8/7/2023, 97 Mobile Food Service
The Munch Box, 718 Dusy Street, Dothan, 8/11/2023, 98, Mobile Food Service
Izell Reese Community Center, 900 6th Avenue, Dothan, 8/10/2023, 98, Mobile Food Commissary
Smoke Doggz Catering, 3207 Granberry Drive, Dothan, 8/10/2023, 98, Mobile Food Service
Kelly Springs Elementary, 1124 Kelly Springs Road, Dothan, 8/11/2023, 99, School Lunchroom - Public
Extendicare Health Center, 950 South St. Andrews Street, Dothan, 8/11/2023, 99, Nursing Home Food Service
Pantry (The), 895 Hooper Cherry Road, Dothan, 8/9/2023, 99, Food Service Establishment