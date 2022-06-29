Houston County Health Scores, June 13-24

Here are the health scores for food and lodging establishments June 13-24 as provided by the Houston County Health Department. A score of 1 means the establishment is new and has not been scored yet or is a food processor that does not get a score.
Name of establishment, street address, inspection date, score, and type of establishment
A&B's Hit N Run, 2345 Omussee Road, Dothan, 6/17/2022, 97, Mobile Food Service
ABC Academy, 216 Montana St., Dothan, 6/16/2022, 95, Daycare Food Service
AFC Sushi @ Publix #1375, 1620 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 6/23/2022, 98, Food Service Establishment
AMC Dothan Pavilion 12, 4843 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 6/22/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment
American Deli, 386 N. Oates St., Dothan, 6/17/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment
Annie Pearl's Home Cooking, 4930 W. State Highway 52, Dothan, 6/15/2022, 97, Mobile Food Commissary
Ashford Oriental Express, 301 Midland St., Ashford, 6/16/2022, 87, Food Service Establishment
A.W. Herndon Marathon #125, 8390 U.S. Highway 231 S, Dothan, 6/13/2022, 96, Limited Food
Basketcase, 228 S. Oates St., Dothan, 6/16/2022, 92, Food Service Establishment
Beef O'Brady's, 2743 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 6/15/2022, 94, Food Service Establishment
Blue Plate (The) South, 1975 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 6/24/2022, 94, Food Service Establishment
Boiler Room, 1391 Headland Ave., Dothan, 6/15/2022, 100, Limited Food
Bojangles Restaurant, 1074 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 6/22/2022, 92, Food Service Establishment
Broadway Café, 429 N. Broadway St., Ashford, 6/14/2022, 93, Food Service Establishment
China Wok, 1640 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 6/23/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment
Chuck E. Cheese's #703, 1001 Commons Drive, Dothan, 6/13/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment
Church's Fried Chicken, 573 N. Oates St., Dothan, 6/15/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment
Circle K #2721552, 302 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 6/24/2022, 97, Food Service Establishment
Circle K #2723643, 4196 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 6/17/2022, 98, Food Service Establishment
Cold Stone Creamery, 4871 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 6/22/2022, 98, Limited Food
Coleman Center-Troy University, 504 University Drive, Dothan, 6/23/2022, 100, Daycare Food Service
Cottonwood Drugs, 12890 Cottonwood Road, Cottonwood, 6/14/2022, 98, Food Service Establishment
Cottonwood Mart, 13306 Cottonwood Road, Cottonwood, 6/14/2022, 94, Limited Food
D&B Home Style Cooking, 4084 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 6/13/2022, 95, Mobile Food Commissary
D&B Mobile Unit, 4084 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 6/13/2022, 95, Mobile Food Service
Diablo's Southwest Grill, 131 N. Foster St., Dothan, 6/17/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment
Dickey's Barbecue Pit, 2115 E. Main St., Dothan, 6/21/2022, 97, Mobile Food Commissary
Dickey's Barbecue Pit Mobile Unit, 2115 E. Main St., Dothan, 6/21/2022, 97, Mobile Food Service
Dixie Curb Market, 312 E. Powell St., Dothan, 6/24/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment
Domino's Pizza, 4388 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 6/13/2022, 92, Food Service Establishment
Domino's, 2924 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 6/17/2022, 93, Food Service Establishment
Dothan Livestock Restaurant, 9711 U.S. Highway 231 S., Dothan, 6/13/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment
Dothan Oriental Express, 1774 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 6/24/2022, 94, Food Service Establishment
Dunkin Donuts West #358742, 3835 W. Main St., Dothan, 6/15/2022, 94, Limited Food
Dunkin Donuts South, 4185 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 6/21/2022, 95, Limited Food
Firehouse Subs, 3255 S. Oates St., Dothan, 6/13/2022, 94, Food Service Establishment
First Baptist Church, 300 W. Main St., Dothan, 6/24/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment
Full Moon Bar-B-Que, 3826 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 6/13/2022, 87, Food Service Establishment
Gradic's Dairy Queen, 618 S. Alice St., Dothan, 6/16/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment
Grand on Foster (The), 170 N. Foster, Dothan, 6/13/2022, 100, Food Service Establishment
Great American Cookie Company, 900 Commons Drive, Dothan, 6/13/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment
Hamrick's West Main Marathon, 1082 W. Main St., Dothan, 6/17/2022, 95, Limited Food
Hardee's of Dothan #5, 2727 S. Oates St., Dothan, 6/13/2022, 94, Food Service Establishment
Hardee's of Dothan #4, 1086 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 6/22/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment
HOBO Pantry #6, 735 Ross Clark Circle E., Dothan, 6/16/2022, 96, Limited Food
HOBO Pantry #20, 3090 Denton Road, Dothan, 6/22/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment
HOBO Pantry #26, 2520 S. Oates St., Dothan, 6/16/2022, 94, Limited Food
Honey's Hot Dogs, 4554 Fortner St., Dothan, 6/21/2022, 99, Mobile Food Commissary
Honey's Hot Dogs Mobile Unit, 4554 Fortner St., Dothan, 6/21/2022, 99, Mobile Food Service
Honest Seafood Company (The), 1461 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 6/14/2022, 99, Retail Food Store
Houligans, 3611 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 6/14/2022, 98, Food Service Establishment
IHOP #4459, 3407 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 6/15/2022, 94, Food Service Establishment
Italian Express, 1390 Ross Clark Circle E., Dothan, 6/24/2022, 94, Food Service Establishment
Jack's Family Restaurant, 102 First Ave., Ashford, 6/13/2022, 94, Food Service Establishment
Kickin Chicken 2, 732 N. Oates St., Dothan, 6/14/2022, 98, Mobile Food Service
Kickin Chicken Commissary, 732 N. Oates St., Dothan, 6/14/2022, 98, Mobile Food Commissary
Kickin Chicken Mobile Unit, 732 N. Oates St., Dothan, 6/14/2022, 98, Mobile Food Service
Labamba Mexican Café #1, 3039 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 6/17/2022, 97, Mobile Food Commissary
Larry's Bar-B-Que East, 1036 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 6/24/2022, 94, Food Service Establishment
Laurel Oaks Behavioral Health Center, 700 Cottonwood Road, Dothan, 6/24/2022, 98, Food Service Establishment
Little Caesar's Pizza, 1550 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 6/17/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment
Los Amigos #2, 13308 Cottonwood Road, Cottonwood, 6/14/2022, 91, Food Service Establishment
Mary's Sandwich Shop, 309 Midland St., Ashford, 6/16/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment
McAlister's Deli, 3106 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 6/16/2022, 86, Food Service Establishment
Mr. Everythangz Grill, 608 Whatley Drive, Dothan, 6/15/2022, 97, Mobile Food Service
Mural City Coffee Company, 192 S. Foster St., Dothan, 6/15/2022, 99, Mobile Food Commissary
Murphy USA #7691, 4454 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 6/21/2022, 97, Limited Food
Naked Bone (The), 967 S. College St., Newton, 6/14/2022, 98, Mobile Food Service
Nanna's Soul Food & BBQ, 451 Canterbury Farms Road, Midland City, 6/14/2022, 98, Mobile Food Service
New Beginning Ivy League Academy, 1000 W. Main St., Dothan, 6/24/2022, 97, Daycare Food Service
Old Mill Restaurant, 2557 Murphy Mill Road, Dothan, 6/24/2022, 88, Food Service Establishment
Olive Garden Italian Restaurant #169, 3360 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 6/22/2022, 93, Food Service Establishment
Outback Steakhouse #1264, 2925 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 6/22/2022, 91, Food Service Establishment
Patricia Lanes, 2208 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 6/22/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment
Pho Sai Gon, 4887 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 6/23/2022, 94, Food Service Establishment
Piggly Wiggly Discount Foods, 1140 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 6/17/2022, 89, Retail Food Store
Publix Bakery #1375, 1620 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 6/23/2022, 97, Food Service Establishment
Publix Deli #1375, 1620 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 6/23/2022, 98, Food Service Establishment
Publix Produce Market #1375, 1620 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 6/23/2022, 98, Retail Food Store
Publix Seafood Market #1375, 1620 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 6/23/2022, 98, Retail Food Store
Publix Supermarket #1375, 1620 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 6/23/2022, 98, Retail Food Store
Raceway #6927, 1581 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 6/22/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment
Rain, 145 S. St. Andrews St., Dothan, 6/16/2022, 100, Mobile Food Commissary
Residence Inn by Marriott Kitchen, 186 Hospitality Lane, Dothan, 6/21/2022, 100, Limited Food
Richie B's, 3590 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 6/15/2022, 95, Mobile Food Commissary
Richie B's Food Truck, 3590 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 6/15/2022, 95, Mobile Food Service
Rise & Grind Nutrition, 413 N. Broadway St., Ashford, 6/16/2022, 100, Limited Food
Rodeo Mexican Restaurant, 2240 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 6/23/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment
Roosevelt Room, 1369 Headland Ave., Dothan, 6/15/2022, 100, Limited Food
Roundabout Plantation, 321 Roundabout Drive, Dothan, 6/17/2022, 98, Limited Food
Serenity Island Club House, 4148 Third Ave., Dothan, 6/14/2022, 99, Mobile Food Commissary
Serenity Island Club House Mobile Unit, 4148 Third Ave., Dothan, 6/14/2022, 99, Mobile Food Service
Smith's True Value of Ashford, 20 Ashford Industrial Drive, Ashford, 6/16/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment
Southern Traders #3108, 812 W. Main St., Dothan, 6/17/2022, 96, Limited Food
Southern Traders #3107, 3206 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 6/21/2022, 98, Limited Food
Starbucks #56873, 104 Rock Bridge Road, Dothan, 6/23/2022, 97, Food Service Establishment
Stop and Go #8, 3184 Flynn Road, Dothan, 6/23/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment
Subway #40271, 4930 State Highway 52 W., Dothan, 6/15/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment
Subway of Dothan, 8390 U.S. Highway 231, Dothan, 6/13/2022, 97, Food Service Establishment
Sun Stop #625, 9415 U.S. Highway 84 E., Ashford, 6/13/2022, 89, Food Service Establishment
Sun Stop #635, 12935 Cottonwood Road, Cottonwood, 6/14/2022, 90, Food Service Establishment
Sun Stop #650, 2357 Reeves St., Dothan, 6/17/2022, 97, Limited Food
Things & Wings, 2312 S. Oates St., Dothan, 6/16/2022, 91, Food Service Establishment
Top Thai Restaurant, 105 S. Woodburn Drive, Dothan, 6/21/2022, 94, Food Service Establishment
Walmart #5769 (Bakery), 3871 W. Main St., Dothan, 6/21/2022, 100, Food Service Establishment
Walmart #5769 (Deli), 3871 W. Main St., Dothan, 6/21/2022, 99, Food Service Establishment
Walmart #5769 (Market), 3871 W. Main St., Dothan, 6/21/2022, 98, Retail Food Store
West Main Convenience, 1486 W. Main St., Dothan, 6/17/2022, 92, Limited Food
Wharf Casual Seafood, 3835 W. Main St., Dothan, 6/15/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment
Zaxby's, 3205 S. Oates St., Dothan, 6/13/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment