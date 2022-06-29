 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Houston County Health Scores, June 13-24

  • Updated
  • 0
Houston County health scores
METRO CREATIVE IMAGE

Here are the health scores for food and lodging establishments June 13-24 as provided by the Houston County Health Department. A score of 1 means the establishment is new and has not been scored yet or is a food processor that does not get a score.

Name of establishment, street address, inspection date, score, and type of establishment

A&B's Hit N Run, 2345 Omussee Road, Dothan, 6/17/2022, 97, Mobile Food Service

ABC Academy, 216 Montana St., Dothan, 6/16/2022, 95, Daycare Food Service

AFC Sushi @ Publix #1375, 1620 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 6/23/2022, 98, Food Service Establishment

AMC Dothan Pavilion 12, 4843 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 6/22/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment

American Deli, 386 N. Oates St., Dothan, 6/17/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment

Annie Pearl's Home Cooking, 4930 W. State Highway 52, Dothan, 6/15/2022, 97, Mobile Food Commissary

Ashford Oriental Express, 301 Midland St., Ashford, 6/16/2022, 87, Food Service Establishment

A.W. Herndon Marathon #125, 8390 U.S. Highway 231 S, Dothan, 6/13/2022, 96, Limited Food

Basketcase, 228 S. Oates St., Dothan, 6/16/2022, 92, Food Service Establishment

Beef O'Brady's, 2743 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 6/15/2022, 94, Food Service Establishment

Blue Plate (The) South, 1975 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 6/24/2022, 94, Food Service Establishment

Boiler Room, 1391 Headland Ave., Dothan, 6/15/2022, 100, Limited Food

Bojangles Restaurant, 1074 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 6/22/2022, 92, Food Service Establishment

Broadway Café, 429 N. Broadway St., Ashford, 6/14/2022, 93, Food Service Establishment

China Wok, 1640 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 6/23/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment

Chuck E. Cheese's #703, 1001 Commons Drive, Dothan, 6/13/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment

Church's Fried Chicken, 573 N. Oates St., Dothan, 6/15/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment

Circle K #2721552, 302 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 6/24/2022, 97, Food Service Establishment

Circle K #2723643, 4196 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 6/17/2022, 98, Food Service Establishment

Cold Stone Creamery, 4871 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 6/22/2022, 98, Limited Food

Coleman Center-Troy University, 504 University Drive, Dothan, 6/23/2022, 100, Daycare Food Service

Cottonwood Drugs, 12890 Cottonwood Road, Cottonwood, 6/14/2022, 98, Food Service Establishment

Cottonwood Mart, 13306 Cottonwood Road, Cottonwood, 6/14/2022, 94, Limited Food

D&B Home Style Cooking, 4084 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 6/13/2022, 95, Mobile Food Commissary

D&B Mobile Unit, 4084 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 6/13/2022, 95, Mobile Food Service

Diablo's Southwest Grill, 131 N. Foster St., Dothan, 6/17/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment

Dickey's Barbecue Pit, 2115 E. Main St., Dothan, 6/21/2022, 97, Mobile Food Commissary

Dickey's Barbecue Pit Mobile Unit, 2115 E. Main St., Dothan, 6/21/2022, 97, Mobile Food Service

Dixie Curb Market, 312 E. Powell St., Dothan, 6/24/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment

Domino's Pizza, 4388 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 6/13/2022, 92, Food Service Establishment

Domino's, 2924 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 6/17/2022, 93, Food Service Establishment

Dothan Livestock Restaurant, 9711 U.S. Highway 231 S., Dothan, 6/13/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment

Dothan Oriental Express, 1774 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 6/24/2022, 94, Food Service Establishment

Dunkin Donuts West #358742, 3835 W. Main St., Dothan, 6/15/2022, 94, Limited Food

Dunkin Donuts South, 4185 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 6/21/2022, 95, Limited Food

Firehouse Subs, 3255 S. Oates St., Dothan, 6/13/2022, 94, Food Service Establishment

First Baptist Church, 300 W. Main St., Dothan, 6/24/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment

Full Moon Bar-B-Que, 3826 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 6/13/2022, 87, Food Service Establishment

Gradic's Dairy Queen, 618 S. Alice St., Dothan, 6/16/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment

Grand on Foster (The), 170 N. Foster, Dothan, 6/13/2022, 100, Food Service Establishment

Great American Cookie Company, 900 Commons Drive, Dothan, 6/13/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment

Hamrick's West Main Marathon, 1082 W. Main St., Dothan, 6/17/2022, 95, Limited Food

Hardee's of Dothan #5, 2727 S. Oates St., Dothan, 6/13/2022, 94, Food Service Establishment

Hardee's of Dothan #4, 1086 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 6/22/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment

HOBO Pantry #6, 735 Ross Clark Circle E., Dothan, 6/16/2022, 96, Limited Food

HOBO Pantry #20, 3090 Denton Road, Dothan, 6/22/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment

HOBO Pantry #26, 2520 S. Oates St., Dothan, 6/16/2022, 94, Limited Food

Honey's Hot Dogs, 4554 Fortner St., Dothan, 6/21/2022, 99, Mobile Food Commissary

Honey's Hot Dogs Mobile Unit, 4554 Fortner St., Dothan, 6/21/2022, 99, Mobile Food Service

Honest Seafood Company (The), 1461 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 6/14/2022, 99, Retail Food Store

Houligans, 3611 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 6/14/2022, 98, Food Service Establishment

IHOP #4459, 3407 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 6/15/2022, 94, Food Service Establishment

Italian Express, 1390 Ross Clark Circle E., Dothan, 6/24/2022, 94, Food Service Establishment

Jack's Family Restaurant, 102 First Ave., Ashford, 6/13/2022, 94, Food Service Establishment

Kickin Chicken 2, 732 N. Oates St., Dothan, 6/14/2022, 98, Mobile Food Service

Kickin Chicken Commissary, 732 N. Oates St., Dothan, 6/14/2022, 98, Mobile Food Commissary

Kickin Chicken Mobile Unit, 732 N. Oates St., Dothan, 6/14/2022, 98, Mobile Food Service

Labamba Mexican Café #1, 3039 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 6/17/2022, 97, Mobile Food Commissary

Larry's Bar-B-Que East, 1036 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 6/24/2022, 94, Food Service Establishment

Laurel Oaks Behavioral Health Center, 700 Cottonwood Road, Dothan, 6/24/2022, 98, Food Service Establishment

Little Caesar's Pizza, 1550 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 6/17/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment

Los Amigos #2, 13308 Cottonwood Road, Cottonwood, 6/14/2022, 91, Food Service Establishment

Mary's Sandwich Shop, 309 Midland St., Ashford, 6/16/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment

McAlister's Deli, 3106 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 6/16/2022, 86, Food Service Establishment

Mr. Everythangz Grill, 608 Whatley Drive, Dothan, 6/15/2022, 97, Mobile Food Service

Mural City Coffee Company, 192 S. Foster St., Dothan, 6/15/2022, 99, Mobile Food Commissary

Murphy USA #7691, 4454 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 6/21/2022, 97, Limited Food

Naked Bone (The), 967 S. College St., Newton, 6/14/2022, 98, Mobile Food Service

Nanna's Soul Food & BBQ, 451 Canterbury Farms Road, Midland City, 6/14/2022, 98, Mobile Food Service

New Beginning Ivy League Academy, 1000 W. Main St., Dothan, 6/24/2022, 97, Daycare Food Service

Old Mill Restaurant, 2557 Murphy Mill Road, Dothan, 6/24/2022, 88, Food Service Establishment

Olive Garden Italian Restaurant #169, 3360 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 6/22/2022, 93, Food Service Establishment

Outback Steakhouse #1264, 2925 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 6/22/2022, 91, Food Service Establishment

Patricia Lanes, 2208 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 6/22/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment

Pho Sai Gon, 4887 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 6/23/2022, 94, Food Service Establishment

Piggly Wiggly Discount Foods, 1140 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 6/17/2022, 89, Retail Food Store

Publix Bakery #1375, 1620 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 6/23/2022, 97, Food Service Establishment

Publix Deli #1375, 1620 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 6/23/2022, 98, Food Service Establishment

Publix Produce Market #1375, 1620 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 6/23/2022, 98, Retail Food Store

Publix Seafood Market #1375, 1620 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 6/23/2022, 98, Retail Food Store

Publix Supermarket #1375, 1620 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 6/23/2022, 98, Retail Food Store

Raceway #6927, 1581 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 6/22/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment

Rain, 145 S. St. Andrews St., Dothan, 6/16/2022, 100, Mobile Food Commissary

Residence Inn by Marriott Kitchen, 186 Hospitality Lane, Dothan, 6/21/2022, 100, Limited Food

Richie B's, 3590 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 6/15/2022, 95, Mobile Food Commissary

Richie B's Food Truck, 3590 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 6/15/2022, 95, Mobile Food Service

Rise & Grind Nutrition, 413 N. Broadway St., Ashford, 6/16/2022, 100, Limited Food

Rodeo Mexican Restaurant, 2240 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 6/23/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment

Roosevelt Room, 1369 Headland Ave., Dothan, 6/15/2022, 100, Limited Food

Roundabout Plantation, 321 Roundabout Drive, Dothan, 6/17/2022, 98, Limited Food

Serenity Island Club House, 4148 Third Ave., Dothan, 6/14/2022, 99, Mobile Food Commissary

Serenity Island Club House Mobile Unit, 4148 Third Ave., Dothan, 6/14/2022, 99, Mobile Food Service

Smith's True Value of Ashford, 20 Ashford Industrial Drive, Ashford, 6/16/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment

Southern Traders #3108, 812 W. Main St., Dothan, 6/17/2022, 96, Limited Food

Southern Traders #3107, 3206 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 6/21/2022, 98, Limited Food

Starbucks #56873, 104 Rock Bridge Road, Dothan, 6/23/2022, 97, Food Service Establishment

Stop and Go #8, 3184 Flynn Road, Dothan, 6/23/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment

Subway #40271, 4930 State Highway 52 W., Dothan, 6/15/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment

Subway of Dothan, 8390 U.S. Highway 231, Dothan, 6/13/2022, 97, Food Service Establishment

Sun Stop #625, 9415 U.S. Highway 84 E., Ashford, 6/13/2022, 89, Food Service Establishment

Sun Stop #635, 12935 Cottonwood Road, Cottonwood, 6/14/2022, 90, Food Service Establishment

Sun Stop #650, 2357 Reeves St., Dothan, 6/17/2022, 97, Limited Food

Things & Wings, 2312 S. Oates St., Dothan, 6/16/2022, 91, Food Service Establishment

Top Thai Restaurant, 105 S. Woodburn Drive, Dothan, 6/21/2022, 94, Food Service Establishment

Walmart #5769 (Bakery), 3871 W. Main St., Dothan, 6/21/2022, 100, Food Service Establishment

Walmart #5769 (Deli), 3871 W. Main St., Dothan, 6/21/2022, 99, Food Service Establishment

Walmart #5769 (Market), 3871 W. Main St., Dothan, 6/21/2022, 98, Retail Food Store

West Main Convenience, 1486 W. Main St., Dothan, 6/17/2022, 92, Limited Food

Wharf Casual Seafood, 3835 W. Main St., Dothan, 6/15/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment

Zaxby's, 3205 S. Oates St., Dothan, 6/13/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment

