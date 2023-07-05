Here are the health scores for food and lodging establishments June 26-30 as provided by the Houston County Health Department. A score of 1 means the establishment is new and has not been scored yet or is a food processor that does not get a score.
Name of establishment, street address, inspection date, score, and type of establishment
Checkers #1123, 3107 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 6/27/2023, 86, Food Service Establishment
Clarion Inn & Suites, 2195 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 6/28/2023, 88, Hotel/Motel
Chili’s Grill & Bar, 3083 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 6/27/2023, 88, Food Service Establishment
Newk’s Eatery, 3468 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 6/30/2023, 89, Food Service Establishment
Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar, 3050 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 6/26/2023, 90, Food Service Establishment
Cellar Fine Steaks & Wine Deli (The), 1481 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 6/28/2023, 90, Food Service Establishment
Larry’s Bar-B-Que East, 1036 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 6/30/2023, 91, Food Service Establishment
Ashford Mart, 1986 Old Highway 84, Ashford, 6/27/2023, 91, Food Service Establishment
La Quinta Inn & Suites Dothan, 3593 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 6/26/2023, 92, Hotel/Motel
Guesthouse International Inn, 1075 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 6/27/2023, 92, Hotel/Motel
Basketcase, 228 South Oates Street, Dothan, 6/27/2023, 92, Food Service Establishment
Columbia Food Mart, 101 South Washington Street, Columbia, 6/29/2023, 92, Food Service Establishment
Diablo’s Southwest Grill, 131 N. Foster Street, Dothan, 6/27/2023, 92, Food Service Establishment
Hunt’s Restaurant Lounge & Oyster, 177 Campbellton Highway, Dothan, 6/29/2023, 93, Food Service Establishment
Hardee’s of Dothan #6, 4624 West Main Street, Dothan, 6/26/2023, 93, Food Service Establishment
Grocery Outlet #7718, 1860 Old Highway 84, Ashford, 6/29/2023, 93, Retail Food Store
HOBO Pantry #25, 204 East Church Street, Columbia, 6/29/2023, 94, Food Service Establishment
Piggly Wiggly Discount Foods, 1140 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 6/29/2023, 95, Retail Food Store
Burger King #3345, 3092 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 6/26/2023, 95, Food Service Establishment
Dixie Curb Market, 312 East Powell Street, Dothan, 6/30/2023, 95, Food Service Establishment
Hogan’s Diner, 771 North Range Street, Dothan, 6/30/2023, 95, Food Service Establishment
Great China Restaurant, 2371 Murphy Mill Road, Dothan, 6/27/2023, 95, Food Service Establishment
Piggly Wiggly, 767 West Selma Street, Dothan, 6/28/2023, 95, Retail Food Store
Subway #20623, 1932 Old Highway 84, Ashford, 6/27/2023, 95, Food Service Establishment
Seasons, 2005 S Brannon Stand Road, Dothan, 6/28/2023, 95, Food Service Establishment
D & B Homestyle Cooking Corporation, 3011 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 6/27/2023, 95, Mobile Food Commissary
J & Nae’s Seafood & More, 1008 Cabot Street, Dothan, 6/27/2023, 95, Mobile Food Service
T.O.P.S. Legend Café Island & Soul, 403 West Powell Street, Dothan, 6/27/2023, 95, Mobile Food Service
Oyster Bar of Dothan, 1155 Reeves Street, Dothan, 6/26/2023, 96, Food Service Establishment
Conestoga Steak House, 3549 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 6/28/2023, 96, Food Service Establishment
7 Star Discount, 1058 East Cottonwood Road, Dothan, 6/28/2023, 96, Limited Food
Fire Stone Wood Fired Pizza & Grill, 250 South Oates Street, Dothan, 6/27/2023, 96, Food Service Establishment
Angels Childcare and Academy, 1041 South Park Avenue, Dothan, 6/26/2023, 96, Daycare Food Service
Farley Nuclear Plant, 7388 North State Highway, Columbia, 6/29/2023, 96, Food Service Establishment
The Uptown, 160 South St. Andrews Street, Dothan, 6/28/2023, 96, Food Service Establishment
Little Caesar’s Pizza –Westgate, 1550 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 6/26/2023, 96, Food Service Establishment
India’s Tiny Tots, 404 North Cherry Street, Dothan, 6/26/2023, 97, Daycare Food Service
Smith’s Tru-Value, 101 East Church Street, Columbia, 6/30/2023, 97, Food Service Establishment
Gourmet, 2031 S. Brannon Stand Road, Dothan, 6/28/2023, 97, Food Service Establishment
Brannon Stand Christian Academy, 2487 S. Brannon Stand Road, Dothan, 6/28/2023, 97, Daycare Food Service
Taco Bell #036369, 3056 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 6/26/2023, 97, Food Service Establishment
Schlotzsky’s, 3456 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 6/30/2023, 97, Food Service Establishment
Houligans, 3611 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 6/26/2023, 98, Food Service Establishment
Five Guys Burgers and Fries, 4650 West Main Street, Dothan, 6/26/2023, 98, Food Service Establishment
Cellar Fine Steaks & Wine (The), 1481 Westgate Pkwy, Dothan, 6/28/2023, 98, Retail Food Store
Byrd Feeder (The), 1971 S. Brannon Stand Road, Dothan, 6/28/2023, 98, Food Service Establishment
Mural City Coffee Company, 192 South Foster Street, Dothan, 6/27/2023, 98, Mobile Food Commissary
Celebrity Station Concession (West), 307 Crossing Parkway, Cottonwood, 6/30/2023, 98, Food Service Establishment
Mural City Coffee Co. (mobile unit), 192 South Foster Street, Dothan, 6/27/2023, 98, Mobile Food Service
Celebrity Station Concession (East), 307 Crossing Parkway, Cottonwood, 6/30/2023, 100, Food Service Establishment