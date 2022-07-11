Houston County Health Scores, June 27-July 8

Here are the health scores for food and lodging establishments June 27-July 8 as provided by the Houston County Health Department. A score of 1 means the establishment is new and has not been scored yet or is a food processor that does not get a score.
Name of establishment, street address, inspection date, score, and type of establishment
All Natural Seamoss Smoothies LLC, 816 Columbia Highway, Dothan, 6/27/2022, 99, Mobile Food Service
American Inn, 3118 E. Main St., Dothan, 6/27/2022, 84, Hotel/Motel
Blue Plate (The), 3850 W. Main St., Dothan, 6/30/2022, 87, Food Service Establishment
Budget Inn, 1964 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 6/30/2022, 93, Hotel/Motel
Calvary Weekday Ministry, 901 Montezuma Ave., Dothan, 6/30/2022, 99, Daycare Food Service
Celebration at Jones Crossing, 2031 Brannon Stand Road, Dothan, 7/1/2022, 99, Mobile Food Commissary
Charred Smokehouse & Flavor, 2206 Glenn Haven Drive, Dothan, 6/29/2022, 95, Mobile Food Service
Checkers #254, 3107 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 7/8/2022, 93, Food Service Establishment
Chubb Tasty, 1308 Travis Road, Dothan, 6/27/2022, 99, Mobile Food Service
Conestoga Steak House, 3549 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 6/28/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment
Cottonwood Dragway, 222 Bud Moore Road, Ashford, 6/28/2022, 94, Food Service Establishment
Cowboy's, 4657 S. Oates St., Dothan, 6/28/2022, 97, Food Service Establishment
Dante's Pizza, 4177 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 6/28/2022, 98, Food Service Establishment
Days Inn Kitchen, 3011 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 7/8/2022, 97, Limited Food
Dothan Courtyard By Marriott, 3040 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 6/29/2022, 98, Hotel/Motel
Dothan Motor Speedway, 426 Bud Moore Road, Ashford, 6/28/2022, 94, Food Service Establishment
Hadley's Kitchen, 212 N. Broadway St., Ashford, 6/28/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment
Hobo Pantry #7, 6322 U.S. Highway 84 E., Cowarts, 6/27/2022, 96, Limited Food
HOBO Pantry #29, 20718 U.S. Highway 84 E., Gordon, 6/29/2022, 94, Food Service Establishment
Honeysuckle Convenience, 653 Honeysuckle Road, Dothan, 7/1/2022, 98, Limited Food
Hongry Houzz Commissary, 920 Blackshear St., Dothan, 6/29/2022, 95, Mobile Food Commissary
Hongry Houzz Mobile Unit, 105 Montana St., Dothan, 6/29/2022, 95, Mobile Food Service
Hop-In #2, 2931 W. Main St., Dothan, 7/1/2022, 97, Limited Food
Hop-In #3, 3260 Hartford Highway, Dothan, 7/1/2022, 94, Limited Food
J Landing, 768 N. Oates St., Dothan, 7/8/2022, 98, Limited Food
Kiss My Axe, 256 N. Foster St., Dothan, 6/30/2022, 100, Food Service Establishment
Kyoto Sushi, 4177 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 6/28/2022, 89, Food Service Establishment
La Quinta Inn & Suites Kitchen, 3593 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 7/8/2022, 100, Limited Food
Little Angels Childcare, 205 Executive Park Drive, Dothan, 7/8/2022, 96, Daycare Food Service
Mama T's Mobile Unit, 816 Columbia Highway, Dothan, 6/27/2022, 99, Mobile Food Service
Mama T's Mini Mart, 816 Columbia Highway, Dothan, 6/27/2022, 99, Mobile Food Commissary
Mel's Hideaway, 3505 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 7/1/2022, 91, Food Service Establishment
Mexican Connection, 5630 W. Main St., Dothan, 6/29/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment
Mr. Coffee Bean, 1550 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 7/1/2022, 98, Food Service Establishment
Murphy USA #7779, 3370 S. Oates St., Dothan, 6/30/2022, 97, Limited Food
New Beginning/Mitchell Wellness Center, 800 W. Powell St., Dothan, 6/27/2022, 97, Mobile Food Commissary
Panda Express #2774, 3777 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 7/6/2022, 91, Food Service Establishment
Papa John's Pizza #1399, 3312 W. Main St., Dothan, 6/30/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment
Philly City, 983 N. Range St., Dothan, 6/27/2022, 99, Mobile Food Service
Playland Academy Child Care, 1836 W. Main St., Dothan, 7/1/2022, 95, Daycare Food Service
QuikEatz, 414 Gwaltney Drive, Dothan, 6/27/2022, 99, Mobile Food Service
Rodeo Mexican Restaurant, 220 N. Broadway St., Ashford, 6/28/2022, 98, Food Service Establishment
Smoothie King, 1368 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 7/1/2022, 91, Limited Food
Southern Traders #3115, 3376 W. Main St., Dothan, 6/30/2022, 91, Food Service Establishment
Southern Traders #3116, 2940 Hartford Highway, Dothan, 7/1/2022, 95, Limited Food
Sun Stop #618, 2747 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 6/30/2022, 97, Limited Food
Texas Roadhouse, 3730 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 6/27/2022, 93, Food Service Establishment
Thai House of Dothan, 4177 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 6/28/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment
Things & Wings #4, 4650 W. Main St., Dothan, 6/29/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment
Zaxby's, 3850 W. Main St., Dothan, 6/30/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment
Zaxby's, 3801 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 7/6/2022, 93, Food Service Establishment
ZTEC, 13668 U.S. Highway 84, Newton, 6/29/2022, 82, Food Service Establishment