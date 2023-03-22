Here are the health scores for food and lodging establishments March 13-17 as provided by the Houston County Health Department. A score of 1 means the establishment is new and has not been scored yet or is a food processor that does not get a score.
Name of establishment, street address, inspection date, score, and type of establishment
Barrentine Oyster Bar, 1722 Reeves Street, Dothan, 3/16/2023, 84, Food Service Establishment
Barrentine Fish Market, 1722 Reeves Street, Dothan, 3/16/2023, 86, Retail Food Store
Auntie Anne's Soft Pretzels, 900 Commons Drive, Dothan, 3/16/2023, 86, Food Service Establishment
Baskin Robbins, 3064 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 3/13/2023, 89, Food Service Establishment
Wicksburg Café, 14625 US Highway 84 West, Newton, 3/15/2023, 90, Food Service Establishment
People are also reading…
HOBO Pantry #25, 204 East Church Street, Columbia, 3/17/2023, 91, Food Service Establishment
Things & Wings #4, 4650 W. Main St., Ste. 80, Dothan, 3/13/2023, 91, Food Service Establishment
Beef O'Brady's, 2743 Montgomery Hwy., Dothan, 3/14/2023, 92, Food Service Establishment
Checkers #1121, 3091 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 3/15/2023, 92, Food Service Establishment
HOBO Pantry #20, 3090 Denton Road, Dothan, 3/14/2023, 92, Food Service Establishment
Texas Roadhouse, 3730 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 3/16/2023, 93, Food Service Establishment
Taqueria Mi Rancho, 2413 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 3/16/2023, 93, Food Service Establishment
Columbia Food Mart, 101 South Washington St., Columbia, 3/17/2023, 94, Food Service Establishment
Hardee's of Dothan #4, 1086 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 3/14/2023, 94, Food Service Establishment
Bojangles Restaurant, 1074 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 3/14/2023, 94, Food Service Establishment
Hardy's Family Restaurant, 14750 West US Highway 84, Newton, 3/15/2023, 94, Mobile Food Commissary
Seasons, 2005 Brannon Stand Road, Dothan, 3/16/2023, 94, Food Service Establishment
Paradise Wellness Nutrition, 2005 Brannon Stand Road, Dothan, 3/13/2023, 94, Limited Food
Wicksburg Nutrition, 14750-B West US Highway 84, Newton, 3/15/2023, 94, Limited Food
Sister's Soul Express (East), 1970 Reeves Street, Dothan, 3/14/2023, 94, Food Service Establishment
Mikata Japanese Steak House, 4600 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 3/14/2023, 95, Food Service Establishment
India's Tiny Tots, 404 North Cherry Street, Dothan, 3/16/2023, 95, Daycare Food Service
Captain D's Seafood #3695, 2236 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 3/16/2023, 95, Food Service Establishment
Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen #13476, 107 Apple Avenue, Suite 3, Dothan, 3/13/2023, 95, Food Service Establishment
Oyster Bar of Dothan, 1155 Reeves Street, Dothan, 3/16/2023, 96, Food Service Establishment
Hungry Howie's Pizza & Subs, 4650 West Main Street, Dothan, 3/13/2023, 96, Food Service Establishment
Farley Nuclear Plant, 7388 North State Highway, Columbia, 3/17/2023, 96, Food Service Establishment
Towne Place Suites Kitchen, 201 Retail Drive, Dothan, 3/16/2023, 96, Food Service Establishment
La Leyenda Authentic Mexican Restaurant, 3085 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 3/13/2023, 96, Food Service Establishment
Taco Bell #037357, 3927 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 3/14/2023, 96, Food Service Establishment
Wicksburg High School, 1172 State Highway 123, Newton, 3/15/2023, 97, School Lunchroom - Public
Honey's Hot Dogs, 4554 Fortner St., Ste.1, Dothan, 3/16/2023, 97, Mobile Food Commissary
Smith's Tru-Value, 101 East Church Street, Columbia, 3/17/2023, 97, Food Service Establishment
Southeast Health Child Development, 302 Haven Drive, Dothan, 3/14/2023, 97, Daycare Food Service
Honey's Hot Dogs Mobile Unit, 4554 Fortner Street, Dothan, 3/16/2023, 97, Mobile Food Service
Mt. Olive Christian Fellowship Church, 701 South Appletree Street, Dothan, 3/14/2023, 97, Food Service Establishment
Vibe Nutrition, 3681 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 3/14/2023, 97, Limited Food
Rev's New York Style Famous Hotdogs, 2709 Rocky Branch Road, Dothan, 3/15/2023, 98, Mobile Food Service
Breakfast at Tammie's, 401 Railroad Avenue, Dothan, 3/15/2023, 98, Mobile Food Commissary
Highly Flavored LLC, 107 Lindsey Lane, Dothan, 3/15/2023, 98, Mobile Food Service
Kiddie Garden Childcare & Learning, 930 East Burdeshaw Street, Dothan, 3/16/2023, 98, Daycare Food Service
Mildred's Restaurant & Tea Room, 401 North Alice Street, Dothan, 3/15/2023, 99, Food Service Establishment