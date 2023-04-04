Here are the health scores for food and lodging establishments March 20-31 as provided by the Houston County Health Department. A score of 1 means the establishment is new and has not been scored yet or is a food processor that does not get a score.
Name of establishment, street address, inspection date, score, and type of establishment
ZTEC, 13668 US Highway 84, Newton, 3/29/2023, 70, Food Service Establishment
Clarion Inn & Suites, 2195 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 3/22/2023, 78, Hotel/Motel
H&J New Garden Chinese Restaurant, 3111 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 3/24/2023, 79, Food Service Establishment
Oishi Sushi & Grill, 3522 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 3/23/2023, 81, Food Service Establishment
American Inn, 3118 East Main Street, Dothan, 3/24/2023, 86, Hotel/Motel
Shoney's, 3054 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 3/29/2023, 88, Food Service Establishment
Dothan Quick Mart #1, 146 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 3/27/2023, 88, Limited Food
Dothan Bowling Lanes, 5727 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 3/31/2023, 89, Food Service Establishment
Piggly Wiggly, 767 West Selma Street, Dothan, 3/22/2023, 89, Retail Food Store
Econo Lodge of Dothan, 2910 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 3/27/2023, 90, Hotel/Motel
LoLo's Mini Mart, 3439 Denton Road, Dothan, 3/22/2023, 90, Limited Food
HOBO Pantry #6, 735 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 3/21/2023, 90, Limited Food
Dothan Livestock Restaurant, 9711 U.S. Highway 231 S, Dothan, 3/20/2023, 91, Food Service Establishment
Stop and Go #8, 3184 Flynn Road, Dothan, 3/23/2023, 91, Food Service Establishment
Red Roof Inn & Suites, 3285 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 3/27/2023, 92, Hotel/Motel
Subway #4002, 1557 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 3/27/2023, 92, Food Service Establishment
Sandhar #1, 1152 Third Avenue, Dothan, 3/22/2023, 92, Limited Food
Panda Chinese Restaurant, 3341 South Oates Street, Dothan, 3/21/2023, 92, Food Service Establishment
Rodeo Mexican Restaurant, 4650 W. Main Street, Dothan, 3/31/2023, 92, Food Service Establishment
Hangar 38, 3120 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 3/29/2023, 92, Food Service Establishment
Larry's Bar-B-Que East, 1036 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 3/27/2023, 93, Food Service Establishment
Dixie Curb Market, 312 East Powell Street, Dothan, 3/27/2023, 93, Food Service Establishment
Red Elephant Pizza & Grill, 3108 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 3/24/2023, 93, Food Service Establishment
AMC Dothan 6, 209 Executive Park Drive, Dothan, 3/20/2023, 93, Limited Food
Raceway #6927, 1581 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 3/20/2023, 93, Limited Food
Grocery Outlet #7718, 1860 Old Highway, Ashford, 3/29/2023, 93, Retail Food Store
McDonald's #10439, 1081 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 3/21/2023, 94, Food Service Establishment
Hogan's Diner, 771 North Range Street, Dothan, 3/24/2023, 94, Food Service Establishment
Pal-A-Roos Day Care, 1310 Hodgesville Road, Dothan, 3/20/2023, 94, Daycare Food Service
TC Petro, 2329 South Park Avenue, Dothan, 3/22/2023, 94, Limited Food
Chili's Grill & Bar, 3083 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 3/28/2023, 94, Food Service Establishment
Econo Lodge of Dothan – Kitchen, 2910 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 3/27/2023, 94, Limited Food
Westway China Wok, 4650 West Main Ste. 80, Dothan, 3/31/2023, 94, Food Service Establishment
Breeze-In Mart #3, 2552 South State Highway 109, Dothan, 3/23/2023, 94, Food Service Establishment
S&M's Café, 200 East Powell Street, Dothan, 3/22/2023, 94, Mobile Food Commissary
Days Inn Kitchen, 3011 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 3/24/2023, 94, Limited Food
S&M's Mobile Unit, 200 East Powell Street, Dothan, 3/22/2023, 94, Mobile Food Service
Chocolate Bunny, 900 Commons Drive, Dothan, 3/31/2023, 94, Limited Food
Cubano's On the Go LLC Mobile Unit, 4398 Taylor Road, Taylor, 3/22/2023, 94, Mobile Food Service
Cubano's On the Go Pushcart, 4398 Taylor Road, Taylor, 3/22/2023, 94, Mobile Food Service
Joe Joe Premium Burgers and More, 1010 South Park Avenue, Dothan, 3/22/2023, 94, Mobile Food Service
Red Lobster #0271, 3116 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 3/27/2023, 95, Food Service Establishment
Wesley Place on Honeysuckle, 718 Honeysuckle Road, Dothan, 3/20/2023, 95, Nursing Home Food Service
VFW Post #3073, 1426 Taylor Road, Dothan, 3/23/2023, 95, Food Service Establishment
Houston County Adult Day Care Center, 407 Houston Street, Dothan, 3/20/2023, 95, Food Service Establishment
Richie B's, 3590 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 3/20/2023, 95, Mobile Food Commissary
Sun Stop #650, 2357 Reeves Street, Dothan, 3/21/2023, 95, Limited Food
Wesley Place Rehab Inn Kitchen, 718 Honeysuckle Road, Dothan, 3/20/2023, 95, Nursing Home Food Service
Kids United Child Development Center, 109 Wanda Court, Dothan, 3/20/2023, 95, Daycare Food Service
Fish House on Wheels Commissary, 1501 Columbia Highway, Dothan, 3/27/2023, 95, Mobile Food Commissary
Rollin' Trapp (The) LLC, 1731 Prevatt Road, Dothan, 3/27/2023, 95, Mobile Food Service
Rehobeth Middle School, 5631 County Road 203, Rehobeth, 3/21/2023, 95, School Lunchroom - Public
D Fish House On Wheels, 2608 Ronald Lane, Dothan, 3/27/2023, 95, Mobile Food Service
Crazy Monkey Bar & Grill (The), 2855 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 3/27/2023, 95, Food Service Establishment
J's Shack #2, 1055 South Oates, Dothan, 3/27/2023, 95, Mobile Food Service
Kurbside Snacks, 102 South Bryant Street, Abbeville, 3/27/2023, 95, Mobile Food Service
Taste of Texas Tamales, 231 Knowles Drive, Webb, 3/27/2023, 95, Mobile Food Service
Dothan Preparatory Academy, 1236 South Oates Street, Dothan, 3/21/2023, 96, School Lunchroom – Public
Hots Deli, 180 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 3/24/2023, 96, Food Service Establishment
Captain D's #3555, 3395 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 3/20/2023, 96, Food Service Establishment
Arby's #5688, 124 Hospitality Lane, Dothan, 3/23/2023, 96, Food Service Establishment
Panera Bread # 1505, 3515 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 3/31/2023, 96, Food Service Establishment
Cactus Flower Café, 5412 Montgomery Hwy., Dothan, 3/31/2023, 96, Food Service Establishment
Annie Pearl's Home Cooking, 4930 West State Highway 52, Dothan, 3/28/2023, 96, Mobile Food Commissary
The Uptown, 160 South St. Andrews St., Dothan, 3/21/2023, 96, Food Service Establishment
Little Caesar's Pizza –Westgate, 1550 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 3/20/2023, 96, Food Service Establishment
On the Rise Academy, 1133 West Main Street, Dothan, 3/21/2023, 96, Daycare Food Service
Haven Academy, 1062 Hadden Road, Rehobeth, 3/21/2023, 96, Daycare Food Service
Taco Bell #040113, 3168 South Oates Street, Dothan, 3/20/2023, 96, Food Service Establishment
Mr. Everythangz Grill, 608 Whatley Drive, Dothan, 3/28/2023, 96, Mobile Food Service
Winn Dixie Market #426, 1571 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 3/27/2023, 97, Retail Food Store
Rehobeth Elementary School, 5631 County Road 203, Dothan, 3/21/2023, 97, School Lunchroom - Public
Dothan City Early Education Center, 1665 Honeysuckle Road, Dothan, 3/20/2023, 97, School Lunchroom - Public
Adventureland Theme Park, 3738 West Main Street, Dothan, 3/29/2023, 97, Limited Food
Winn Dixie Deli #426, 1571 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 3/27/2023, 97, Food Service Establishment
Rehobeth High School, 373 Malvern Road, Dothan, 3/21/2023, 97, School Lunchroom - Public
Seafood Services, 1861 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 3/31/2023, 97, Retail Food Store
Bakehouse (The), 144 North Foster Street, Dothan, 3/28/2023, 97, Food Service Establishment
River Nile Espress-Oh, 5540 West Main Street, Dothan, 3/31/2023, 97, Food Service Establishment
D Roadhouse Bar & Grill, 4636 South Oates Street, Dothan, 3/23/2023, 97, Food Service Establishment
Evergreen Childhood Ministries, 1103 North Pontiac Ave., Dothan, 3/31/2023, 98, Daycare Food Service
La Quinta Inn & Suites-Kitchen, 3593 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 3/24/2023, 98, Limited Food
Flour House Bakery, 4701 S. State Hwy 109, Slocomb, 3/28/2023, 98, Food Service Establishment
Flour Sack Bakery (The), 286 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 3/31/2023, 98, Food Service Establishment
Winn Dixie Seafood Market #426, 1571 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 3/27/2023, 99, Retail Food Store
Winn Dixie Bakery #426, 1571 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 3/27/2023, 99, Food Service Establishment
Eve's Garden, 2323 West Main Street, Dothan, 3/29/2023, 99, Limited Food
Magnolia Creek Lodge, 300 Country Crossing Parkway, Cottonwood, 3/20/2023, 100, Hotel/Motel
Little Angels Childcare, 205 Executive Park Drive, Dothan, 3/20/2023, 100, Daycare Food Service