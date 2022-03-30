Houston County Health Scores, March 21-25

Here are the health scores for food and lodging establishments March 21-25 as provided by the Houston County Health Department. A score of 1 means the establishment is new and has not been scored yet or is a food processor that does not get a score.
Name of establishment, street address, inspection date, score, and type of establishment
American Deli, 386 N. Oates St., Dothan, 3/24/2022, 92, Food Service Establishment
Basketcase, 228 S. Oates St., Dothan, 3/23/2022, 92, Food Service Establishment
Baskin Robbins, 3064 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 3/21/2022, 87, Food Service Establishment
Blue Plate (The) South, 1975 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 3/23/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment
Boiler Room, 1391 Headland Ave., Dothan, 3/21/2022, 100, Limited Food
Breeze-In Mart #1, 2907 Jordan Ave., Cowarts, 3/25/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment
China Wok, 1640 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 3/23/2022, 94, Food Service Establishment
Church's Fried Chicken, 573 N. Oates St., Dothan, 3/22/2022, 94, Food Service Establishment
Comfort Inn & Suites Kitchen, 2227 E. Main St., Dothan, 3/25/2022, 99, Limited Food
Daily Grind Café (The), 33 S. Broad St., Cowarts, 3/25/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment
Dickey's Barbecue Pit, 2115 E. Main St., Dothan, 3/22/2022, 99, Mobile Food Commissary
Dickey's Barbecue Pit Mobile Unit, 2115 E. Main St., Dothan, 3/22/2022, 99, Mobile Food Service
Dixie Curb Market, 312 E. Powell St., Dothan, 3/22/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment
Fairfield Inn Kitchen, 3038 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 3/22/2022, 97, Limited Food
First Baptist Church, 300 W. Main St., Dothan, 3/24/2022, 99, Food Service Establishment
Goldfingers 84 West, 5540 W. Main St., Dothan, 3/23/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment
Gradic's Dairy Queen, 618 S. Alice St., Dothan, 3/22/2022, 94, Food Service Establishment
Grand on Foster (The), 170 N. Foster St., Dothan, 3/22/2022, 100, Food Service Establishment
Hardy's Family Restaurant, 14750 U.S. Highway 84 W., Newton, 3/23/2022, 97, Mobile Food Commissary
HOBO Pantry #6, 735 Ross Clark Circle E., Dothan, 3/24/2022, 96, Limited Food
Hop-In #1, 1804 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 3/24/2022, 97, Limited Food
KFC - F569065, 1801 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 3/24/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment
Kickin Chicken Commissary, 732 N. Oates St., Dothan, 3/24/2022, 94, Mobile Food Commissary
Kickin Chicken Mobile Unit, 732 N. Oates St., Dothan, 3/24/2022, 94, Mobile Food Service
Kickin Chicken 2, 732 N. Oates St., Dothan, 3/24/2022, 94, Mobile Food Service
Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, 3095 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 3/24/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment
Kyoto Sushi, 4177 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 3/24/2022, 90, Food Service Establishment
Laurel Oaks Behavioral Health Center, 700 Cottonwood Road, Dothan, 3/25/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment
Linden Street Grocery, 803 Linden St., Dothan, 3/22/2022, 95, Limited Food
McDonald's #33094, 4740 W. Main St., Dothan, 3/23/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment
Mexican Connection, 5630 W. Main St., Dothan, 3/23/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment
Mother Goose Kindergarten, 787 N. Park Ave., Dothan, 3/22/2022, 97, Daycare Food Service
Mural City Coffee Company, 192 S. Foster St., Dothan, 3/21/2022, 100, Food Service Establishment
Murphy USA #7779, 3370 S. Oates St., Dothan, 3/24/2022, 92, Limited Food
Naked Bone (The), 967 S. College St., Newton, 3/24/2022, 94, Mobile Food Service
Nanna's Soul Food & BBQ, 451 Canterbury Farms Road, Midland City, 3/24/2022, 94, Mobile Food Service
Patricia Lanes, 2208 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 3/23/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment
Petro South #222, 14341 U.S. Highway 231 S., Cottonwood, 3/25/2022, 92, Limited Food
Piggly Wiggly Discount Foods, 1140 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 3/22/2022, 90, Retail Food Store
Quick Stop, 2984 E. Main St., Dothan, 3/23/2022, 94, Limited Food
Rain, 145 S. St. Andrews St., Dothan, 3/24/2022, 99, Mobile Food Commissary
Rodeo Mexican Restaurant, 2240 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 3/22/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment
Roosevelt Room, 1369 Headland Ave., Dothan, 3/21/2022, 100, Limited Food
Roundabout Plantation, 321 Roundabout Drive, Dothan, 3/25/2022, 98, Limited Food
Sun Stop #618, 2747 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 3/24/2022, 96, Limited Food
Sun Stop #650, 2357 Reeves St., Dothan, 3/24/2022, 99, Limited Food
TC Petro, 2329 S. Park Ave., Dothan, 3/24/2022, 96, Limited Food
Teasers, 14634 U.S. Highway 84 W., Newton, 3/23/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment
Thai House of Dothan, 4177 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 3/24/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment
Weiner Wagon 1, 101 Eton Drive, Dothan, 3/23/2022, 97, Mobile Food Service
Wicksburg Café, 14625 U.S. Highway 84 W., Newton, 3/23/2022, 93, Food Service Establishment
ZTEC, 13668 U.S. Highway 84, Newton, 3/23/2022, 91, Food Service Establishment