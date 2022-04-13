 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Houston County health scores, March 28-April 1

Here are the health scores for food and lodging establishments March 28-April 1 as provided by the Houston County Health Department. A score of 1 means the establishment is new and has not been scored yet or is a food processor that does not get a score.

Name of establishment, street address, inspection date, score, and type of establishment

Bible Way Church of Our Lord Jesus Christ, 2848 Denton Road, Dothan, 4/1/2022, 98, Food Service Establishment

Blue Plate (The), 3850 W. Main St., Dothan, 3/30/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment

Boys & Girls Club of the Wiregrass, 457 S. Alice St., Dothan, 3/30/2022, 100, Limited Food

Checkers #1122, 2204 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 3/29/2022, 98, Food Service Establishment

Conestoga Steak House, 3549 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 3/31/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment

Cowboy's, 4657 S. Oates St., Dothan, 3/29/2022, 98, Food Service Establishment

Dothan City Early Education Center, 1665 Honeysuckle Road, Dothan, 3/28/2022, 96, School Lunchroom - Public

Dothan City School Headstart Center, 900 W. Powell, Dothan, 3/29/2022, 97, School Lunchroom - Public

Doug Tew After School Program, 300 Garland St., Dothan, 3/30/2022, 100, Limited Food

Full Moon Bar-B-Que, 3826 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 3/28/2022, 90, Food Service Establishment

Gracie's Adventure Club, 519 S. Oates, Dothan, 3/29/2022, 96, Daycare Food Service

Hardee's of Dothan #5, 2727 S. Oates St., Dothan, 3/28/2022, 94, Food Service Establishment

H&J New Garden Chinese Restaurant, 3111 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 4/1/2022, 94, Food Service Establishment

HOBO Pantry #25, 204 E. Church St., Columbia, 3/31/2022, 91, Food Service Establishment

Honeysuckle Convenience, 653 Honeysuckle Road, Dothan, 4/1/2022, 98, Limited Food

Hop-In #3, 3260 Hartford Highway, Dothan, 4/1/2022, 93, Limited Food

Houston County High School, 200 W. Church St., Columbia, 3/31/2022, 95, School Lunchroom - Public

Marco's Pizza, 3119 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 4/1/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment

Mikata Japanese Steak House, 4600 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 3/31/2022, 84, Food Service Establishment

Muggley's Coffee Shop, 5449 County Road 203, Rehobeth, 3/29/2022, 100, Limited Food

Pansey Grocery, 13076 U.S. Highway 84 E., Ashford, 3/31/2022, 92, Limited Food

Providence Christian School, 4847 Murphy Mill Road, Dothan, 3/30/2022, 98, School Lunchroom - Private

Southern Traders #3115, 3376 W. Main St., Dothan, 3/29/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment

Stop and Go #8, 3184 Flynn Road, Dothan, 3/28/2022, 96, Food Service Establishment

Subway #20623, 1932 Old Ashford Highway, Ashford, 3/31/2022, 99, Food Service Establishment

Taco Bell #036369, 3056 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 4/1/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment

The Juice Shack, 3850 W. Main St., Dothan, 3/30/2022, 95, Limited Food

Things & Wings, 2312 S. Oates St., Dothan, 3/28/2022, 93, Food Service Establishment

Tropical Smoothie Café West, 3230 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 4/1/2022, 98, Food Service Establishment

Walmart #5769 (Bakery), 3871 W. Main St., Dothan, 3/28/2022, 99, Food Service Establishment

Walmart #5769 (Deli), 3871 W. Main St., Dothan, 3/28/2022, 97, Food Service Establishment

Walmart #5769 (Market), 3871 W. Main St., Dothan, 3/28/2022, 93, Retail Food Store

Westway China Wok, 4650 W. Main St., Dothan, 3/30/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment

Zaxby's, 3850 W. Main St., Dothan, 3/30/2022, 95, Food Service Establishment

