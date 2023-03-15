Here are the health scores for food and lodging establishments March 6-10 as provided by the Houston County Health Department. A score of 1 means the establishment is new and has not been scored yet or is a food processor that does not get a score.
Name of establishment, street address, inspection date, score, and type of establishment
Mexican Connection, 5630 West Main Street, Dothan, 3/9/2023, 85, Food Service Establishment
Grand South Senior Living, 450 John D. Odom Road, Dothan, 3/9/2023, 85, Nursing Home Food Service
Ashford Mart, 1986 Old Highway 84, Ashford, 3/7/2023, 85, Food Service Establishment
Double Tree- Kitchen, 2740 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 3/7/2023, 89, Food Service Establishment
Amazin' Cajun, 2155 East Main Street, Dothan, 3/10/2023, 89, Food Service Establishment
People are also reading…
Super Canton, 2200 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 3/6/2023, 90, Food Service Establishment
Brenda's Preparatory School, 1792 Headland Avenue, Dothan, 3/6/2023, 91, Daycare Food Service
Dakota Coffee Works, 4440 West Main Street, Dothan, 3/6/2023, 91, Limited Food
Fast Stop, 2799 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 3/7/2023, 91, Food Service Establishment
Diablo's Southwest Grill, 131 N. Foster Street, Dothan, 3/10/2023, 91, Food Service Establishment
Carver School of Math, Science & Technology, 303 Rollins Avenue, Dothan, 3/10/2023, 91, School Lunchroom - Public
Pizza Hut #36051, 1912 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 3/6/2023, 92, Food Service Establishment
One Stop Food Store, 6762 Cottonwood Road, Dothan, 3/9/2023, 94, Food Service Establishment
KFC/Taco Bell - F569063, 4468 West Main Street, Dothan, 3/6/2023, 94, Food Service Establishment
Bojangles' Restaurant, 2794 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 3/7/2023, 94, Food Service Establishment
Circle K #2721552, 302 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 3/9/2023, 94, Food Service Establishment
Wild Honey @ Flowers, 4370 West Main, Dothan, 3/6/2023, 94, Limited Food
Carver 9th Grade Academy, 1001 Webb Road, Dothan, 3/10/2023, 95, School Lunchroom - Public
KFC - F569065, 1801 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 3/6/2023, 95, Food Service Establishment
Earnie's Food Truck, 3104 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 3/7/2023, 95, Mobile Food Service
Cookie's Café, 201 6th Avenue, Dothan, 3/6/2023, 95, Mobile Food Commissary
Thirsty Pig (The), 257 South St. Andrews, Dothan, 3/7/2023, 95, Mobile Food Commissary
Thirsty Pig Mobile Unit (The), 257 S. St. Andrews Street, Dothan, 3/7/2023, 95, Mobile Food Service
Domino's Pizza, 4388 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 3/7/2023, 95, Food Service Establishment
Dawgz N Thangs, 5765 County Road 203, Dothan, 3/6/2023, 95, Mobile Food Service
Mo' Smokin BBQ, 13016 South State Highway, Slocomb, 3/6/2023, 95, Mobile Food Service
Aw Shucks & More LLC, 3400 Vista Grande Drive, Dothan, 3/6/2023, 95, Mobile Food Service
Westside Nutrition Shack, 4440 West Main Street, Dothan, 3/6/2023, 95, Limited Food
Waffle House #1043, 2442 South Oates Street, Dothan, 3/6/2023, 96, Food Service Establishment
ABC Academy, 216 Montana Street, Dothan, 3/10/2023, 96, Daycare Food Service
Subway #21390, 2004 Reeves Street, Dothan, 3/6/2023, 96, Food Service Establishment
L & J Noah's Ark Daycare Center, 119 E. Selma Street, Dothan, 3/6/2023, 96, Daycare Food Service
Chicken Salad Chick @ SE Health, 1108 Ross Circle Clark, Dothan, 3/9/2023, 96, Food Service Establishment
Subway (Flowers), 4730 West Main Street, Dothan, 3/6/2023, 96, Food Service Establishment
Cottonwood Coffee Company, 12962 Cottonwood Road, Cottonwood, 3/9/2023, 96, Food Service Establishment
Kuntry Krab, 983 North Range Street, Dothan, 3/9/2023, 96, Food Service Establishment
Barland Crepes, 12969 Cottonwood Road, Cottonwood, 3/9/2023, 97, Limited Food
Southeast Health - Doctor's Lounge, 1108 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 3/9/2023, 98, Food Service Establishment
Flowers Hospital, 4730 West Main Street, Dothan, 3/6/2023, 98, Food Service Establishment
Early Head Start, 545 West Main Street, Dothan, 3/10/2023, 98, Daycare Food Service
Kiss My Axe, 256 North Foster Street, Dothan, 3/9/2023, 98, Food Service Establishment
Joyful Kids Academy, 609 North Cherry Street, Dothan, 3/7/2023, 98, Daycare Food Service